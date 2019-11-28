More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Tottenham’s hero ballboy reacts: “It has made my life!”

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 28, 2019, 8:43 AM EST
Tottenham’s hero from Tuesday’s night UEFA Champions League win against Olympiacos wasn’t Harry Kane, Jose Mourinho or anybody connected with the first team squad.

Ballboy Callum Hynes, 15, who has been a ballboy at Spurs over the last six seasons, threw the ball in quickly to Serge Aurier and his throw-in allowed Lucas Moura to cross for Harry Kane to make it 2-2 early in the second half.

Hynes played a key moment in Spurs’ comeback from 2-0 down to win 4-2, as new manager Mourinho hugged and congratulated him on his home debut and had high praise for him after the game.

“To do that you have to be a very good ballboy. I was, between 10 and 15, 16-years-old, a very good ballboy. He is a very good ballboy, understands the game, reads the game,” Mourinho said. “He’s not there just to look to the stands, the lights or the scarves. He’s there reading the game and playing the game very well. In the end, I wanted him to come back to celebrate in the dressing room with the players, but he had gone.”

Hynes retold his side of the story, as he left the stadium as soon as he could to get back to school for a math exam on Wednesday and that was why Mourinho couldn’t find him at the final whistle.

The ballboy then spent his entire car journey home studying for his exam, which was subsequently switched to a Thursday.

“It’s all a bit surreal. I was just doing my job and I still can’t quite believe what happened,” he explained. “I didn’t even see the goal! I was busy getting the ball that had come off (after Masouras tackled Serge) and then I heard the cheer. I turned around and Harry was celebrating. I looked at the replay on the screen and watched exactly what happened. You can see from my smile it was just unbelievable. Jose didn’t have to do that. It was really nice of him to come over to me. It’s made my day, my life, really! I love Spurs and it was an amazing moment I’ll never forget.”

Safe to say Callum will be catching up with Jose and the players in the coming days, and he will be given a heroes welcome the next time he takes up his position on the side of the pitch at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Report: Arsenal line up replacement for Emery

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 28, 2019, 9:45 AM EST
It seems like the wheels are in motion at Arsenal to replace Unai Emery.

The Gunners hierarchy are reportedly lining up managerial replacements, as The Telegraph reports that “the feeling within the club is that the head coach’s departure is now imminent unless he can engineer a sudden and unexpected upturn in performances.”

Per the report, Emery’s future is hanging by a thread as the hierarchy have begun the process of finding a replacement for the former Sevilla and PSG manager, with Max Allegri and Nuno Espirito Santo the frontrunners to take charge.

Is this surprising? No. It is a case of now or never to save Arsenal’s 2019-20 season, as Emery will likely leave in the summer anyway as the three-year contract he signed in 2018 has a break clause the Gunners can trigger after two years.

With Arsenal slipping down the table, fans booing the team off the pitch each week and the situation regarding Granit Xhaka ripping the squad apart, things have unravelled very quickly for Emery as another recent report claimed Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are both stalling on signing new deals as they want Emery out.

This seems like the beginning of the end for Emery.

He has spent the last 18 months struggling to turns things around at Arsenal and they’ve now slipped to eight points off the top four after a run of five Premier League games without a win. All of that has come with no clear playing identity and a muddled mess of top-heavy squad stacked with quality attacking talents but little defensive and midfield solidity.

If the Gunners fail to secure qualification to the Europa League Round of 32 on Thursday as they host Eintracht Frankfurt, Emery’s fate could even be sealed before they face Norwich City on Sunday (Watch live, 9 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Allegri would be a relative quick hire as he is out of work since leaving Juventus at the end of last season and the Italian coach has been lauded for developing solid defensive units, while also getting plenty of goals out of star attackers.

Wolves boss Espirito Santo seems too deep into their project to switch midseason, but his intensity and Wolves’ style of play would suggest he is more then capable of revitalizing this Arsenal squad.

Whoever is next up, Emery is on his last legs as Arsenal’s manager. At this point, this is the best case scenario for everyone involved.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic statue vandalized

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 28, 2019, 8:01 AM EST
A statue of Zlatan Ibrahimovic in his homeland of Sweden has been vandalized.

After Zlatan became an investor in Swedish side Hammarby by buying a 25 percent stake, fans of their rivals Malmo — Zlatan’s boyhood club which also gave him his breakthrough in the professional game — damaged the statue at their stadium.

The statue of Zlatan outside Malmo’s stadium was only unveiled last month, but the 38-year-old has decided to invest in Stockholm based Hammarby and called them a “one of the most interesting and influential clubs in Sweden.”

A toilet seat was place on the arm of the statue, plus a plastic bag was put over its head, a fire was lit underneath it and vandals spray-painted derogatory messages across it. Security staff have been placed surrounding the statue, while reports state that one of Zlatan’s properties in Stockholm has also been damaged after his investment in Hammarby was announced.

His stake in Hammarby comes alongside AEG’s investment in the club, as AEG also own his most recent club, the LA Galaxy.

The former Galaxy, Manchester United, PSG, Barcelona, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Juventus and Ajax forward is now looking for a new club and has said he will not be returning to the Swedish top-flight to play.

Safe to say, he won’t be playing for Malmo anytime soon. Actually, tile that one under never.

The 2 Robbies breakdown Champions League action for Spurs, Liverpool

By Nicholas MendolaNov 27, 2019, 10:10 PM EST
After a busy two days of Champions League Football, the 2 Robbies are here to talk you through it.

They start with Tottenham’s thrilling comeback against Olympiacos, before moving on to the other Premier League team who have advanced to the Round of 16: Manchester City (21:00).

The guys then chat briefly about what breed of dog Robbie Mustoe would be (28:00), before we stop in at Liverpool (30:00) and Chelsea’s draws (40:00).

Cancer survivor Taylor among 10 youths in Manchester United’s UEL team

By Nicholas MendolaNov 27, 2019, 9:40 PM EST
Manchester United is in Kazakhstan for Thursday’s fifth match day of the Europa League group stage.

Well, some of Manchester United is there.

The Red Devils only sent two players with more than 20 club appearances to the away match, as United has already qualified for the knockout stages.

Those players are Luke Shaw and Jesse Lingard, with most of the bunch being quite young, though 36-year-old goalkeeper Lee Grant is going to get his first start for the club. He played 20 minutes in a League Cup match last season, but hasn’t started a senior match since his time at Stoke City ended in 2018.

“It’s a great chance for me to give Lee his first start for the club. It’s hard with young kids to give them enough games against men, professional games. We’ve got the EFL Trophy but, for me, this is a great chance to see them all together.”

Mostly, though, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is getting a look at his youngsters.

Many of the names will be alien to most fans, but Max Taylor may stand out from the pack. The 19-year-old is in the team just over a year removed from a diagnosis of testicular cancer and prescription of chemotherapy. From Manchester Evening News:

“He’s an inspiration for all the players. You can see when he’s out on the pitch there’s no fear anymore, he’s had fear in his life, when you’re on the football pitch you should enjoy yourself and I hope we can see him progress in his career. It’s a chance for us to give him extra motivation as well.”

Salient points, indeed.

United had to add spots in its team predictor app in order to accommodate Thursday’s crew, and a result on a frigid night in Kazakhstan would be remarkable.

Here are the numbers for 10 “new” players, via ManUtd.com:

41 – Ethan Laird
47 – Arnau Puigmal
49 – D’Mani Mellor
51 – Matej Kovar
52 – Max Taylor
54 – Ethan Galbraith
58 – Di’Shon Bernard
59 – Largie Ramazani
63 – Dylan Levitt
71 – Teden Mengi