Tottenham’s hero ballboy reacts: “It has made my life!”

Tottenham’s hero from Tuesday’s night UEFA Champions League win against Olympiacos wasn’t Harry Kane, Jose Mourinho or anybody connected with the first team squad.

Ballboy Callum Hynes, 15, who has been a ballboy at Spurs over the last six seasons, threw the ball in quickly to Serge Aurier and his throw-in allowed Lucas Moura to cross for Harry Kane to make it 2-2 early in the second half.

Hynes played a key moment in Spurs’ comeback from 2-0 down to win 4-2, as new manager Mourinho hugged and congratulated him on his home debut and had high praise for him after the game.

“To do that you have to be a very good ballboy. I was, between 10 and 15, 16-years-old, a very good ballboy. He is a very good ballboy, understands the game, reads the game,” Mourinho said. “He’s not there just to look to the stands, the lights or the scarves. He’s there reading the game and playing the game very well. In the end, I wanted him to come back to celebrate in the dressing room with the players, but he had gone.”

Hynes retold his side of the story, as he left the stadium as soon as he could to get back to school for a math exam on Wednesday and that was why Mourinho couldn’t find him at the final whistle.

The ballboy then spent his entire car journey home studying for his exam, which was subsequently switched to a Thursday.

“It’s all a bit surreal. I was just doing my job and I still can’t quite believe what happened,” he explained. “I didn’t even see the goal! I was busy getting the ball that had come off (after Masouras tackled Serge) and then I heard the cheer. I turned around and Harry was celebrating. I looked at the replay on the screen and watched exactly what happened. You can see from my smile it was just unbelievable. Jose didn’t have to do that. It was really nice of him to come over to me. It’s made my day, my life, really! I love Spurs and it was an amazing moment I’ll never forget.”

Safe to say Callum will be catching up with Jose and the players in the coming days, and he will be given a heroes welcome the next time he takes up his position on the side of the pitch at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

