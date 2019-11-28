WATCH: JPW’s Premier League Week 14 preview

The Premier League’s six European entrants fight fatigue in facing down domestic opposition this weekend, with Liverpool hosting Brighton and Hove Albion as one of the main draws.
ProSoccerTalk lead writer and editor Joe Prince-Wright breaks down the biggest storylines of Week 14 in the Premier League, and the biggest question still remains: Will anyone end Liverpool’s undefeated season?
Elsewhere, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard meets up with former boss Manuel Pellegrini and former club West Ham United, while Newcastle United hopes to go 2-for-2 against Manchester teams when City visits St. James’ Park.
The Europa League was good to Scotland again, while an American center back had a fine day in Ukraine.
It’s all in the roundup.
Feyenoord 2-2 Rangers
Steven Gerrard‘s Scots got a pair of goals from Alfredo Morales as Rangers still lead the group but have not advanced to the final round.
They’ll host Young Boys on Dec. 12, while Feyenoord visits Porto. No one’s been eliminated, with Rangers on eight points, Porto and Young Boys on seven, and Feyenoord five.
Celtic 3-1 Stade Rennes
Another impressive win for Neil Lennon’s Bhoys, as Celtic claimed its group through goals from Lewis Morgan, Ryan Christie, and Michael Johnston.
Olexandriya 0-1 Wolfsburg
Wout Weghorst scored the lone goal and USMNT back John Brooks played a standout role in a clean sheet as Wolfsburg joined Gent in advancing from Group I.
Malmo 4-3 Dynamo Kyiv
The first goal came from Rasmus Bengtsson in the second minute, and the game rarely stopped delivering from that point.
Malmo led 1-0, then trailed 2-1 at the break. The hosts then took a 3-2 lead only to find themselves level with the Ukrainians in the 77th. Markus Rosenberg then did this in stoppage time, and Malmo was pleased with him.
Elsewhere
Astana 2-1 Manchester United
Krasnodar 1-0 Basel
Trabzonspor 0-1 Getafe
Young Boys 1-2 Porto
Saint-Etienne 0-0 Gent
AZ Alkmaar 2-2 Partizan Belgrade
Besiktas 2-1 Slovan Bratislava
Braga 3-3 Wolves
Ferencvaros 2-2 Espanyol
CSKA Moscow 1-1 Ludogorets Razgrad
Istanbul Basaksehir 0-3 Roma
Wolfsberg 0-1 Borussia Monchengladbach
Vitoria 1-1 Standard Liege
Arsenal 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt
Sporting Lisbon 4-0 PSV Eindhoven
Dudelange 0-2 APOEL Nicosia
Lazio 1-0 CFR Cluj
Sevilla 2-0 Qarabag
Rosenborg 1-2 LASK
Lugano 0-1 Copenhagen
Granit Xhaka returned to the pitch in a losing effort, but his positive day gave Arsenal a glimmer of hope.
The Swiss midfielder played for the first time in five matches, a span that began when he swore at Arsenal fans who were booing him off the pitch in a 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace.
He received applause from the Gunners faithful in Thursday’s 2-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt in Europa League play, but more importantly he was perhaps the side’s best player on the day (Bukayo Saka was also strong).
“Xhaka wanted to continue playing,” said Unai Emery, who credited the fans for their support of Xhaka. “His match today was good and he helped the team.”
That may not help Emery, whose Gunners looked inspired for large portions of the loss and lost David Luiz and Shkrodan Mustafi to injury.
“We are better than we are showing,” Emery said. “The response from the players in the first half was good but the injuries was important because we needed fresh players and we couldn’t do that.”
Emery claimed his focus is not on his job status, but finding an end to the win streak when Arsenal visits Norwich City. The Gunners then host Brighton before going to West Ham and Standard Liege.
Manchester United’s very young side fell 2-1 despite taking an early lead in Kazakhstan, but manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is grateful for the experience.
Seven United players made their first team debut, and Solskjaer’s men comprised the youngest starting lineup in its European history.
Jesse Lingard scored from a Luke Shaw assist, the veterans linking up for the goal, but James Garner and Angel Gomes impressed in midfield. Additionally, all three subs off the bench were debutants: Ethan Galbraith, Largie Ramazani, and D’Mani Mellor.
Also debuting were Di’Shon Bernard, Dylan Levitt, and Ethan Laird.
Here’s Solskjaer, from ManUtd.com:
“Some of them are also knocking on the door for us,” he added. “You could see the way we dominated midfield, Jimmy [Garner] and Dylan playing together, it’s nice to see midfielders dominating the game. Di’Shon was so composed, Ethan was marauding down the right-hand side, especially in the first-half. So some of these have done themselves a good favor.”
United didn’t have to worry much about winning the group, but can still do so by defeating AZ Alkmaar at Old Trafford on Dec. 12. When it comes to the UEL, though, they’ll be favored regardless of whether they’re a group winner.
Daichi Kamada scored twice in the second half as Eintracht Frankfurt extended Arsenal’s winless run to seven matches with a 2-1 win at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday.
The Gunners still lead the group with 10 points, with Eintracht moving a point behind them. The Gunners travel to Standard Liege for the finale, with the Belgians three points back.
Arsenal is winless in seven matches across all competitions, and manager Unai Emery is in trouble.
Granit Xhaka returned to the Starting XI for the first time since getting booed off the field and reacting with vigor, and was possibly the Gunners’ Man of the Match in the loss.
Arsenal led at the break through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who slashed a dummied pass inside the near post after some fine work from Bukayo Saka.
Japanese midfielder Kamada scored in the 55th minute to tie things up and made it 2-1 less than 10 minutes later, his second and third goals to go with six assists in 24 matches since arriving from Belgian side Sint-Truidense.
