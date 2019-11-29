Arsenal players react on social media to Emery’s firing

After taking some time to digest the news, many Arsenal players went public on social media with their thoughts on Unai Emery’s Friday firing.
In general, most of the players, even those who preceded Emery but mainly the ones he signed to the club, showed their appreciation for his faith in them as players. The players lamented almost to a whole that they weren’t able to deliver for Emery. The near-universal support for Emery is interesting, considering that Arsenal was regressing as the season went on.
Could it be that this team doesn’t have the talent to content for the Premier League top four? Or was Emery’s tactical ideas too difficult for the players to execute? Either way, Emery clearly made an impression on many of the players. It remains to be seen how the Gunners respond to this on Sunday at Norwich City.
Here’s a sampling of some Arsenal player’s responses on Friday afternoon.
View this post on Instagram
Míster @unaiemery_ solo puedo darte las gracias por ayudarme en este tiempo que hemos compartido. Te deseo lo mejor en tus futuros proyectos . 🙏🏽⚽🙌🏽 Coach, I just wanna thank you for helping me during the time we spent together. I wish you all the best for your future projects. 🙏🏽⚽🙌🏽
View this post on Instagram
Coach, Thank you for all that you have done for me, I would never be grateful enough. You made me grow up as a football player but also as a man. I have progressed enormously and you helped me to take many steps forward. If I reached those levels today it’s thanks to you and your huge work you have done for me. You are a great man and a great coach. I wish you a lot of happiness and success in your future projects. Thank you for everything Coach 💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽 Coach Merci pour tout ce que vous avez fait pour moi, je vous en serai jamais assez reconnaissant. Vous m’avez tellement fait grandir en tant que footballeur mais aussi en tant qu’homme. Si j’ai atteint ce niveau aujourd’hui c’est grâce à vous et votre travail. J’ai énormément progressé et franchi de nombreux paliers. Vous êtes un grand homme et un très grand coach. Je vous souhaite pleins de bonheur et de succès dans vos futurs projets. Merci Coach 💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽 @unaiemery_
Meanwhile, Mesut Ozil had a – slightly -different post-Emery message.