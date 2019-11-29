More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Emery writes letter to fans, club after sacking

By Daniel KarellNov 29, 2019, 4:28 PM EST
Arsenal published a letter ostensibly written by Unai Emery on Friday, in which he thanked the club for his chance to manage in the Premier League and urged Arsenal fans to back the players.

It’s a rare moment of class and gratitude from an outgoing manager, who usually has nothing nice to say about the club that’s called time on his or her job earlier than expected. In this case, Emery succinctly summed up his last 18 months at Arsenal, from taking over with high expectations to the club’s recent struggles both in the Premier League and in the Europa League.

With a previous track record of success at Sevilla, and at least winning league titles at PSG, it was expected that Emery could help take Arsenal back into being one of England’s top teams, one challenging for the title. And yet, replacing Arsene Wenger proved more difficult that expected.

It has been an honor to be the Arsenal head coach.

To all the fans, I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart for helping me to understand and feel the greatness of Arsenal. To all of you who have supported us from every corner of the globe, all of you who have come to the Emirates, all of you who have waited in the rain and cold just to greet me after a game. I want to tell all of you that I have worked with passion, with commitment and with effort.

I would have liked nothing more than to have achieved better results for you.

I also want to send a message of gratitude to all Arsenal employees for the way they have treated me. The greatness of Arsenal is in every director, executive, employee, assistant and volunteer.

In particular, I want to highlight Ivan Gazidis, who welcomed me to the club, and Raul Sanllehi, Edu and Vinai Venkatesham for their respect, companionship and help. Until the very last minute I have been treated with honor and honesty. And of course, I send my sincere gratitude to the Kroenke family, for their trust.

It has been a year and a half full of emotions, of great moments and some other more bitter ones, but not a single day has gone by without me stopping to think about how lucky I have been to work for this club with these players and their professional and personal qualities.

They have always honored the shirt they wear. They deserve your support.

I had already experienced a lot in football, but I have enjoyed and learned a lot in England, in the Premier League, about respect for professionals and about the purity of football.

My best wishes always.

COYG

FIFA bans Brazilian soccer official Teixeira for life

Associated PressNov 29, 2019, 4:47 PM EST
GENEVA (AP) FIFA banned Brazilian soccer official Ricardo Teixeira for life on Friday for taking millions of dollars in bribes, four years after he was indicted by American federal prosecutors.

In an overdue judgment by the FIFA ethics committee, Teixeira was found guilty of taking bribes linked to commercial contracts for South American competitions from 2006-12.

Teixeira was also fined 1 million Swiss francs ($1 million), but it is unclear how FIFA can enforce payment.

The ban cuts formal ties to soccer for the 72-year-old Teixeira, who resigned from the FIFA executive committee in 2012 ahead of being formally implicated in a decade-old World Cup kickback scandal.

Teixeira became identified with an era of corruption linked to FIFA during the long presidencies of Joao Havelange, his former father-in-law, and Sepp Blatter.

In December 2015, Teixeira was named in a sweeping indictment unsealed by the U.S. Department of Justice that detailed racketeering, wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy charges. He has evaded extradition to the United States, where he kept a home in Florida.

Teixeira cited health reasons seven years ago when he left the executive committee. He also stepped down from organizing the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Also in 2012, longstanding allegations were confirmed that Teixeira and Havelange took seven-figure kickbacks from the ISL agency which marketed World Cup broadcasting contracts.

A Swiss supreme court ruling ended years of secrecy about the case. It led FIFA to publish a document detailing a 2010 agreement for Teixeira and Havelange to repay $2.5 million and $500,000, respectively, to close a criminal prosecution.

At a FIFA ethics committee hearing in July, investigators presented evidence from the U.S. federal case that Teixeira took bribes linked to commercial deals for the Copa America, Copa Libertadores and Brazil’s national cup competition.

The FIFA ruling states Teixeira banked his bribes “in Middle East, in far Asia, in Andorra, in Europe, and always with beneficial owners that were very common names in Chinese or in each region, which was impossible to know who it was.”

His lawyers countered that “Teixeira vehemently denies all charges, which are no more than assumptions made by U.S. attorneys, without any evidence to support the indictment.”

FIFA dismissed the defense, noting “bribe payments and promises of such payments of several million dollars, money which could otherwise have been invested into the development of football in Brazil and South America.”

Serie A’s 20 clubs acknowledge ‘serious problem with racism’

Photo by Mattia Ozbot/Soccrates/Getty Images
Associated PressNov 29, 2019, 2:15 PM EST
MILAN (AP) All 20 Serie A clubs have issued a joint statement “to publicly recognize that we have a serious problem with racism.”

The acknowledgment comes amid an Italian league marred by constant episodes of racist chants and discriminatory behavior.

The clubs say, “It’s a problem that we have not done enough to combat over the years. Images of players being racially abused in Italian football have been viewed and discussed all around the world this season and that shames us all.”

Racist chants have recently been aimed at Romelu Lukaku, Franck Kessie, Dalbert Henrique, Miralem Pjanic, Ronaldo Vieira, Kalidou Koulibaly and Mario Balotelli. All the players targeted — except for Pjanic, who is Bosnian — are black.

The clubs say, “No individual should ever be subjected to racist abuse – inside or outside of football – and we can no longer stay silent on this issue or wait for it to magically disappear.”

The teams add “positive conversations” have been held in recent weeks with the Italian football federation and international experts “on how to tackle and eradicate this issue from the game.”

Serie A CEO Luigi De Siervo says the league is “ready to lead this campaign.”

Everton’s Silva not losing sleep over threat of being fired

Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsNov 29, 2019, 1:28 PM EST
Marco Silva insists he is not losing sleep — quite literally — over the growing threat he could be fired as Everton manager over any further disappointing performances and results.

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri has remained rather quiet on the topic of Silva’s employment in recent weeks, lending further fuel to the fire of reports that his position is under intense internal scrutiny and consideration. As Silva sees it, he’s doing everything he can, and that’s all he can do — quotes from the BBC:

“Of course I sleep. When you give your maximum every day, why would you not sleep? I don’t waste my time thinking about that. Not one minute. My focus is on what I can control.”

“Of course, we know in sport, as always, you have to perform – that’s me, the manager, the players, for everyone.

“It’s also important, after a couple of years of instability, to stick together in this situation. It is important that everyone has the feeling that we can turn this around to better results.”

Everton’s upcoming run of games won’t get any easier for Silva, who is set to face second-place Leicester, first-place Liverpool and fourth-place Chelsea, in that order, beginning Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET (Watch live on NBC Sports Gold). Silva might need a major miracle to survive that horrid stretch of fixtures on the back of just two wins from his side’s last nine Premier League games.

Premier League Preview: Newcastle v. Man City

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsNov 29, 2019, 12:04 PM EST
  • Man City sit 3rd, 9 points behind Liverpool
  • Newcastle sit 14th, 5 points clear of 18th
  • Last meeting: Newcastle 2-1 Man City

Manchester City will be seeking a small measure of revenge, but most of all three desperately needed points to claw back into the Premier League title race, when they visit Newcastle United on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and NBCSports.com).

Pep Guardiola‘s side coughed up a 1-0 second-half lead last time they visited St. James’ Park in January, and it was the last time they dropped points in the PL all season. The two-time defending PL champions won 14 straight to finish the campaign and retain the PL title. Man City entered that game four points behind then-leaders Liverpool. This time around, they trailed the runaway Reds by nine points.

[ STREAM: Every PL match live

It’s not just the current deficit, but also injuries to a pair of key players, which make a three-peat an increasingly difficult task. Sergio Aguero (thigh) and Aymeric Laporte (knee) will each be unavailable for the next few weeks, beginning with Saturday’s game. Gabriel Jesus will deputize at center forward, but Guardiola remains without a reliable alternative to Laporte at center back. In nine games since Laporte suffered his injury on Aug. 31, Man City have conceded 11 goals. They conceded just 23 goals in 38 games last season.

As for Newcastle, Steve Bruce‘s side will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing display in defeat to Aston Villa on the heels of a three-game unbeaten run which saw them climb to well outside of the relegation zone this month. The story of the Magpies’ season, at least thus far, has been offensive impotence. Their 11 goals scored rank second-worst in the PL (ahead of only 20th-place Watford), including all of one goal and one assist from the star trio of Joelinton, Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin.

Injuries/suspensions

Newcastle: OUT – Jamaal Lascelles (leg), Matt Ritchie (ankle)

Man City: OUT – Sergio Aguero (thigh), Aymeric Laporte (knee), Leroy Sane (knee), Oleksandr Zinchenko (knee)

Projected lineups

Newcastle: Dubravka – Yedlin, Schar, Clark, Dummett, Willems – Almiron, Hayden, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin – Joelinton

Man City: Ederson – Cacnelo, Stones, Fernandinho, Mendy – Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Silva – Bernardo, Jesus, Sterling

What they’re saying

Steve Bruce, on facing the PL’s bigger sides: “They’re as good as you get. We’ll have to defend well and take our chances but we’ve done OK against some of the big teams this season. Let’s hope we can again.”

Pep Guardiola, on City’s title chase: “I am not thinking about how many games we have to win. I know we cannot lose games. I am not thinking about winning the Premier League now. I never thought, even in the years we won, ‘We have to do this to win the Premier League.’ First we have to get past Leicester, then Liverpool.”

Prediction

City found themselves in a similar position around this time last season — trailing Liverpool by nearly double-digit points — before roaring back and retaining the title, so they’ll not fret too much, at least not yet. Newcastle’s poor defensive record (20 goals conceded), along with their inability to score on the other end, makes them the perfect place to begin another comeback in resounding fashion. Newcastle 0-3 Man City.