Guardiola open to idea of Man City extension

In his still relatively short coaching career, Pep Guardiola has never spent more than four seasons at one club. That could change this summer, though.

At a press conference on Friday, Guardiola revealed his enjoyment of coaching with Manchester City and in the Premier League, and said he was open to extending his contract. The 48-year-old coach’s current deal runs through 2021. Usually players and coaches extend their contracts or move to a new club when the contract is heading into its final year.

“I’m so comfortable working with this club,” Guardiola said, via the BBC. “When you are [somewhere for] five years it depends on the results. We will see what happens this season and next season.”

At Barcelona, Guardiola achieved incredible success on the field but admitted at the end of the 2011-2012 season that the pressure to win at Barcelona was harming his health, and he went on to take a 9-month sabbatical. At Bayern Munich, Guardiola was successful in the league but failed to take Bayern to the next level in the Champions League. After three seasons, before he could really wear out his welcome, he left for Man City.

PEP 💬 They want to improve. When you see that it’s a dream come true. As a manager, that is what you want the most and we have to continue that. As I said, I am so comfortable working for this club. 🔵 #ManCity #MCINEW — Manchester City (@ManCity) November 29, 2019

While at Man City, he’s essentially revolutionized the Premier League and set Man City as a force to be reckoned with across the Premier League. He’s been so successful that it almost seems like a disappointing if Man City only wins 1-0 or 2-0, instead of the many 3-0 or more wins.

Guardiola may be on the outside looking in for the Premier League title this season, but his Man City side are still in with a chance, and Man City could finally break its duck and win the Champions League this season. If he wins that, he’ll surely be able to stay at Man City as long as he’d like.