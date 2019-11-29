More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

Premier League Preview: Chelsea v. West Ham

By Daniel KarellNov 29, 2019, 9:35 PM EST
  • Chelsea sit in 4th place, two points back of Man City
  • West Ham sit in 17th place, three points above the relegation zone
  • The Hammers have lost four of their last five matches. Chelsea meanwhile is looking for win seven in its last eight Premier League games.
  • Chelsea are unbeaten in their last 13 home Premier League meetings with West Ham (W9), last losing to the Hammers by a 3-2 scoreline in September 2002.

Chelsea look to keep pace in the top four and get back to winning ways as Frank Lampard‘s side hosts a London derby against struggling West Ham United (Watch live, 10:00 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold and NBCSports.com).

Chelsea dropped a 2-1 scoreline last week to Man City, and then was compounded with a wild 2-2 draw with Valencia in mid-week UEFA Champions League action. Defense has been an issue, as Chelsea has allowed two or more goals in three of its last four matches.

Saturday’s match could be a big boost of confidence for Lampard’s men though, as West Ham comes to Stamford Bridge. The Hammers are in horrendous form recently under former Man City title-winning coach Manuel Pellegrini. Defensively the team has been all over the place, especially without Winston Reid, though Reid is back in training. However, based on current form, even a Chelsea team without Tammy Abraham, out with injury, should be just fine, with Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic running havoc along the wings.

Injuries/suspensions

Chelsea: OUT – Tammy Abraham (hip)

West Ham: OUT – Issa Diop (suspension), Winston Reid, Lukasz Fabianski, Manuel Lanzini, Jack Wilshere (all injured)

Projected lineups

Chelsea: Kepa – Azpilicueta, Tomori, Zouma, Emerson – Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic – Pulisic, Batshuayi, Willian

West Ham: Roberto – Fredericks, Balbuena, Ogbonna, Cresswell – Felipe Anderson, Rice, Noble, Yarmolenko – Haller

What they’re saying

Frank Lampard on facing a struggling West Ham: “I expect West Ham to bring passion and effort. They are in a difficult place because of their recent run, and sometimes that can bring out the best in players. You look at people in their team like Mark Noble and Declan Rice, players that care for the club, and they want to react to a manager who is a top manager so I am expecting a reaction from them. We know they have individual quality in forward areas so I am taking the game nowhere near lightly. It is a tough match.”

Mark Noble on improving West Ham’s defense: “We have to defend better as a team but that side of the game does seem to have become ‘uncool’,” he observed. “The philosophy of football seems to have changed. Maybe it doesn’t look that great if the ball is near the touchline and you run over and smash it into the crowd so your team can get back into shape. Instead now, you maybe try and step over, pass it back to the ‘keeper who kicks it straight up in the air and results in a 50/50 challenge. The teams who defend best normally do well.”

Prediction

West Ham faces Chelsea at arguably the worst time. For a team in need of a pick-me-up, to have to go to Stamford Bridge and face one of the quickest, most dynamic attacks in the Premier League will leave some West Ham players with serious nerves in the tunnel before taking the field. Chelsea should have no issues, and though it’s a London derby, the hosts should take all three points.

Chelsea 3-1 West Ham

Guardiola open to idea of Man City extension

By Daniel KarellNov 29, 2019, 7:57 PM EST
In his still relatively short coaching career, Pep Guardiola has never spent more than four seasons at one club. That could change this summer, though.

At a press conference on Friday, Guardiola revealed his enjoyment of coaching with Manchester City and in the Premier League, and said he was open to extending his contract. The 48-year-old coach’s current deal runs through 2021. Usually players and coaches extend their contracts or move to a new club when the contract is heading into its final year.

“I’m so comfortable working with this club,” Guardiola said, via the BBC. “When you are [somewhere for] five years it depends on the results. We will see what happens this season and next season.”

At Barcelona, Guardiola achieved incredible success on the field but admitted at the end of the 2011-2012 season that the pressure to win at Barcelona was harming his health, and he went on to take a 9-month sabbatical. At Bayern Munich, Guardiola was successful in the league but failed to take Bayern to the next level in the Champions League. After three seasons, before he could really wear out his welcome, he left for Man City.

While at Man City, he’s essentially revolutionized the Premier League and set Man City as a force to be reckoned with across the Premier League. He’s been so successful that it almost seems like a disappointing if Man City only wins 1-0 or 2-0, instead of the many 3-0 or more wins.

Guardiola may be on the outside looking in for the Premier League title this season, but his Man City side are still in with a chance, and Man City could finally break its duck and win the Champions League this season. If he wins that, he’ll surely be able to stay at Man City as long as he’d like.

Barcelona forward Dembele out 10 weeks with leg injury

Associated PressNov 29, 2019, 7:10 PM EST
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Barcelona says Ousmane Dembele will be sidelined for around 10 weeks after team doctors diagnosed a muscle injury in his right thigh.

Barcelona released the medical report on Friday, two days after Dembele had to be substituted in the first half of its 3-1 win over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

The player wept when he walked gingerly off the field.

The 22-year-old France forward has been plagued by injuries since joining Barcelona from Dortmund in 2017 on a then-club transfer record of 105 million euros (then $124 million) plus add-ons that could reach 40% of the fee.

He has already missed five matches this season due to a muscle injury.

Dembele will miss Sunday’s match at Atletico Madrid and the clasico against Real Madrid on Dec. 18 at Camp Nou.

His absence means Antoine Griezmann will likely further consolidate his position as a regular starter, while also promising more minutes for teenager Ansu Fati and Carles Perez.

Arsenal players react on social media to Emery’s firing

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellNov 29, 2019, 5:37 PM EST
After taking some time to digest the news, many Arsenal players went public on social media with their thoughts on Unai Emery’s Friday firing.

In general, most of the players, even those who preceded Emery but mainly the ones he signed to the club, showed their appreciation for his faith in them as players. The players lamented almost to a whole that they weren’t able to deliver for Emery. The near-universal support for Emery is interesting, considering that Arsenal was regressing as the season went on.

Could it be that this team doesn’t have the talent to content for the Premier League top four? Or was Emery’s tactical ideas too difficult for the players to execute? Either way, Emery clearly made an impression on many of the players. It remains to be seen how the Gunners respond to this on Sunday at Norwich City.

Here’s a sampling of some Arsenal player’s responses on Friday afternoon.

Coach, Thank you for all that you have done for me, I would never be grateful enough. You made me grow up as a football player but also as a man. I have progressed enormously and you helped me to take many steps forward. If I reached those levels today it's thanks to you and your huge work you have done for me. You are a great man and a great coach. I wish you a lot of happiness and success in your future projects. Thank you for everything Coach 💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽 Coach Merci pour tout ce que vous avez fait pour moi, je vous en serai jamais assez reconnaissant. Vous m'avez tellement fait grandir en tant que footballeur mais aussi en tant qu'homme. Si j'ai atteint ce niveau aujourd'hui c'est grâce à vous et votre travail. J'ai énormément progressé et franchi de nombreux paliers. Vous êtes un grand homme et un très grand coach. Je vous souhaite pleins de bonheur et de succès dans vos futurs projets. Merci Coach 💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽 @unaiemery_

A post shared by Matteo Guendouzi (@matteoguendouzi)

Meanwhile, Mesut Ozil had a – slightly -different post-Emery message.

FIFA bans Brazilian soccer official Teixeira for life

Associated PressNov 29, 2019, 4:47 PM EST
GENEVA (AP) FIFA banned Brazilian soccer official Ricardo Teixeira for life on Friday for taking millions of dollars in bribes, four years after he was indicted by American federal prosecutors.

In an overdue judgment by the FIFA ethics committee, Teixeira was found guilty of taking bribes linked to commercial contracts for South American competitions from 2006-12.

Teixeira was also fined 1 million Swiss francs ($1 million), but it is unclear how FIFA can enforce payment.

The ban cuts formal ties to soccer for the 72-year-old Teixeira, who resigned from the FIFA executive committee in 2012 ahead of being formally implicated in a decade-old World Cup kickback scandal.

Teixeira became identified with an era of corruption linked to FIFA during the long presidencies of Joao Havelange, his former father-in-law, and Sepp Blatter.

In December 2015, Teixeira was named in a sweeping indictment unsealed by the U.S. Department of Justice that detailed racketeering, wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy charges. He has evaded extradition to the United States, where he kept a home in Florida.

Teixeira cited health reasons seven years ago when he left the executive committee. He also stepped down from organizing the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Also in 2012, longstanding allegations were confirmed that Teixeira and Havelange took seven-figure kickbacks from the ISL agency which marketed World Cup broadcasting contracts.

A Swiss supreme court ruling ended years of secrecy about the case. It led FIFA to publish a document detailing a 2010 agreement for Teixeira and Havelange to repay $2.5 million and $500,000, respectively, to close a criminal prosecution.

At a FIFA ethics committee hearing in July, investigators presented evidence from the U.S. federal case that Teixeira took bribes linked to commercial deals for the Copa America, Copa Libertadores and Brazil’s national cup competition.

The FIFA ruling states Teixeira banked his bribes “in Middle East, in far Asia, in Andorra, in Europe, and always with beneficial owners that were very common names in Chinese or in each region, which was impossible to know who it was.”

His lawyers countered that “Teixeira vehemently denies all charges, which are no more than assumptions made by U.S. attorneys, without any evidence to support the indictment.”

FIFA dismissed the defense, noting “bribe payments and promises of such payments of several million dollars, money which could otherwise have been invested into the development of football in Brazil and South America.”