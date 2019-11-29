More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Serie A’s 20 clubs acknowledge ‘serious problem with racism’

Associated PressNov 29, 2019, 2:15 PM EST
MILAN (AP) All 20 Serie A clubs have issued a joint statement “to publicly recognize that we have a serious problem with racism.”

The acknowledgment comes amid an Italian league marred by constant episodes of racist chants and discriminatory behavior.

The clubs say, “It’s a problem that we have not done enough to combat over the years. Images of players being racially abused in Italian football have been viewed and discussed all around the world this season and that shames us all.”

Racist chants have recently been aimed at Romelu Lukaku, Franck Kessie, Dalbert Henrique, Miralem Pjanic, Ronaldo Vieira, Kalidou Koulibaly and Mario Balotelli. All the players targeted — except for Pjanic, who is Bosnian — are black.

The clubs say, “No individual should ever be subjected to racist abuse – inside or outside of football – and we can no longer stay silent on this issue or wait for it to magically disappear.”

The teams add “positive conversations” have been held in recent weeks with the Italian football federation and international experts “on how to tackle and eradicate this issue from the game.”

Serie A CEO Luigi De Siervo says the league is “ready to lead this campaign.”

Everton’s Silva not losing sleep over threat of being fired

By Andy EdwardsNov 29, 2019, 1:28 PM EST
Marco Silva insists he is not losing sleep — quite literally — over the growing threat he could be fired as Everton manager over any further disappointing performances and results.

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri has remained rather quiet on the topic of Silva’s employment in recent weeks, lending further fuel to the fire of reports that his position is under intense internal scrutiny and consideration. As Silva sees it, he’s doing everything he can, and that’s all he can do — quotes from the BBC:

“Of course I sleep. When you give your maximum every day, why would you not sleep? I don’t waste my time thinking about that. Not one minute. My focus is on what I can control.”

“Of course, we know in sport, as always, you have to perform – that’s me, the manager, the players, for everyone.

“It’s also important, after a couple of years of instability, to stick together in this situation. It is important that everyone has the feeling that we can turn this around to better results.”

Everton’s upcoming run of games won’t get any easier for Silva, who is set to face second-place Leicester, first-place Liverpool and fourth-place Chelsea, in that order, beginning Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET (Watch live on NBC Sports Gold). Silva might need a major miracle to survive that horrid stretch of fixtures on the back of just two wins from his side’s last nine Premier League games.

Premier League Preview: Newcastle v. Man City

By Andy EdwardsNov 29, 2019, 12:04 PM EST
  • Man City sit 3rd, 9 points behind Liverpool
  • Newcastle sit 14th, 5 points clear of 18th
  • Last meeting: Newcastle 2-1 Man City

Manchester City will be seeking a small measure of revenge, but most of all three desperately needed points to claw back into the Premier League title race, when they visit Newcastle United on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and NBCSports.com).

Pep Guardiola‘s side coughed up a 1-0 second-half lead last time they visited St. James’ Park in January, and it was the last time they dropped points in the PL all season. The two-time defending PL champions won 14 straight to finish the campaign and retain the PL title. Man City entered that game four points behind then-leaders Liverpool. This time around, they trailed the runaway Reds by nine points.

[ STREAM: Every PL match live

It’s not just the current deficit, but also injuries to a pair of key players, which make a three-peat an increasingly difficult task. Sergio Aguero (thigh) and Aymeric Laporte (knee) will each be unavailable for the next few weeks, beginning with Saturday’s game. Gabriel Jesus will deputize at center forward, but Guardiola remains without a reliable alternative to Laporte at center back. In nine games since Laporte suffered his injury on Aug. 31, Man City have conceded 11 goals. They conceded just 23 goals in 38 games last season.

As for Newcastle, Steve Bruce‘s side will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing display in defeat to Aston Villa on the heels of a three-game unbeaten run which saw them climb to well outside of the relegation zone this month. The story of the Magpies’ season, at least thus far, has been offensive impotence. Their 11 goals scored rank second-worst in the PL (ahead of only 20th-place Watford), including all of one goal and one assist from the star trio of Joelinton, Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin.

Injuries/suspensions

Newcastle: OUT – Jamaal Lascelles (leg), Matt Ritchie (ankle)

Man City: OUT – Sergio Aguero (thigh), Aymeric Laporte (knee), Leroy Sane (knee), Oleksandr Zinchenko (knee)

Projected lineups

Newcastle: Dubravka – Yedlin, Schar, Clark, Dummett, Willems – Almiron, Hayden, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin – Joelinton

Man City: Ederson – Cacnelo, Stones, Fernandinho, Mendy – Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Silva – Bernardo, Jesus, Sterling

What they’re saying

Steve Bruce, on facing the PL’s bigger sides: “They’re as good as you get. We’ll have to defend well and take our chances but we’ve done OK against some of the big teams this season. Let’s hope we can again.”

Pep Guardiola, on City’s title chase: “I am not thinking about how many games we have to win. I know we cannot lose games. I am not thinking about winning the Premier League now. I never thought, even in the years we won, ‘We have to do this to win the Premier League.’ First we have to get past Leicester, then Liverpool.”

Prediction

City found themselves in a similar position around this time last season — trailing Liverpool by nearly double-digit points — before roaring back and retaining the title, so they’ll not fret too much, at least not yet. Newcastle’s poor defensive record (20 goals conceded), along with their inability to score on the other end, makes them the perfect place to begin another comeback in resounding fashion. Newcastle 0-3 Man City.

Premier League CEO Pemsel resigns before starting job

By Andy EdwardsNov 29, 2019, 11:13 AM EST
Newly-appointed Premier League chief executive David Pemsel, who was set to begin his new role in February, has resigned before starting the job after newspaper allegations about his private life were made public earlier this week.

Pemsel was appointed to the job after Susanna Dinnage accepted the role in November 2018 before then rejecting it a month later.

The PL released the following statement on Friday:

“Following media disclosures earlier this week and discussions with David Pemsel, the Premier League has today accepted David’s resignation and he will no longer be joining as chief executive.

“Richard Masters will continue as Interim Chief Executive.”

Fabinho out until January with ankle ligament damage

Associated PressNov 29, 2019, 10:08 AM EST
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) Liverpool says defensive midfielder Fabinho will be out until January with an ankle injury, putting more strain on the Premier League leaders with a packed schedule coming up.

Fabinho went off injured in Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Napoli in the Champions League on Wednesday with ankle ligament damage.

The Brazilian has started all five of Liverpool’s games in the Champions League this season and 12 of 13 in the Premier League.

Liverpool has 10 games to play before the end of the year — six in the PL, a Champions League match against Red Bull Salzburg, two games at the Club World Cup and one in the League Cup.