Who are the favorites to replace Emery at Arsenal?

Following news of Unai Emery’s firing as Arsenal manager, the club announced that its search for a new manager is already underway.
With the Gunners set to face Norwich City in Premier League action on Sunday (Watch live, 9 a.m. ET on NBCSN and NBCSports.com), interim manager Freddie Ljungberg is almost certain to take charge of at least one game before Emery’s successor takes the reins.
According to reports, Arsenal had previously contacted Jose Mourinho as a potential replacement for Emery, in the event they decided to make a change. Following Mourinho’s appointment as new Tottenham Hotspur boss a week ago, some figures at Arsenal are said to be upset at missing out on the Portuguese.
Below is a look at the current bookmakers’ favorites to replace Emery at Arsenal, listed in the order of who is favorite.
- Massimiliano Allegri (unemployed) – The clear-cut favorite, at almost even odds. The thinking here would be that Allegri is a proven winner (five Serie A titles and four Italian Cups at Juventus), but so was Emery when he was hired (three straight Europa League titles). He’s been out of a job since leaving Juve at the end of last season and has been linked with every major managerial job since then.
- Nuno Espirito Santo (Wolverhampton Wanderers) – Unlike Allegri, Santo is a proven PL manager, only he comes without the same (read: any) winning pedigree of the Italian. After guiding Wolves to the EFL Championship title in 2018, he then took them to a seventh-place finish (and UEL qualification) in the PL last season.
- Mikel Arteta (Manchester City, assistant) – Previously an Arsenal player (2011-2016) and now an assistant under Pep Guardiola, Arteta has been linked with a number of high-profile jobs in the last two years, including Arsenal back when Emery was hired. For him, it’ll likely hinge upon the succession plan at Man City: Guardiola never stays at one club for too long, so does Arteta believe he’ll be given a chance to take over?
- Mauricio Pochettino (unemployed) – Pochettino has long since claimed he will never manage two clubs — Barcelona and Arsenal — out of principle after managing rivals Espanyol and Tottenham Hotspur. Alas, the bookmakers can’t help themselves from stirring the pot in north London.
- Rafael Benitez (Dalian Yifang) – Potentially a very sensible, if slightly underwhelming, option. Reports have him leaving China very soon, at the end of the Chinese Super League season. If nothing else, Benitez would get Arsenal defending and make them highly functional, if lacking the kind of flair that fans have come to expect.
- Carlo Ancelotti (Napoli) – Somewhat out of left field, but potentially available for no compensation after a rough start to his second season at Napoli (seventh place, 15 points back of leaders Juve).
- Eddie Howe (Bournemouth) – Forever tabbed a long-odds option, because the bookmakers need an English name to add to the list.
Unai Emery is out at Arsenal after 18 rocky months in charge, the north London club announced on Friday.
“The decision has been taken due to results and performances not being at the level required,” the club’s statement read a day after losing to Eintracht Frankfurt at home in the Europa League. Longtime Arsenal midfielder Freddie Ljungberg, previously a member of Emery’s first-team coaching staff, has taken over on an interim basis.
The club’s search for a new manager is underway. Speaking on behalf of the Arsenal board and our owners Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, Josh Kroenke said:
“Our most sincere thanks go to Unai and his colleagues who were unrelenting in their efforts to get the club back to competing at the level we all expect and demand. We wish Unai and his team nothing but future success.”
The Gunners haven’t won a Premier League game since Oct. 6 (three draws and two losses) and currently sit eight points outside the top-four.
The Arsenal Supporters’ Trust (AST) chimed in, calling Emery’s dismissal “unfortunate but inevitable” and the “more difficult challenge is to recruit a suitable successor.”
“We are far from certain that Arsenal has the right personnel to lead this process. The AST has long been advocating that the most important changes needed at Arsenal are in the boardroom where Arsenal need better governance.”
The Premier League’s six European entrants fight fatigue in facing down domestic opposition this weekend, with Liverpool hosting Brighton and Hove Albion as one of the main draws.
ProSoccerTalk lead writer and editor Joe Prince-Wright breaks down the biggest storylines of Week 14 in the Premier League, and the biggest question still remains: Will anyone end Liverpool’s undefeated season?
Elsewhere, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard meets up with former boss Manuel Pellegrini and former club West Ham United, while Newcastle United hopes to go 2-for-2 against Manchester teams when City visits St. James’ Park.
The Europa League was good to Scotland again, while an American center back had a fine day in Ukraine.
It’s all in the roundup.
Feyenoord 2-2 Rangers
Steven Gerrard‘s Scots got a pair of goals from Alfredo Morales as Rangers still lead the group but have not advanced to the final round.
They’ll host Young Boys on Dec. 12, while Feyenoord visits Porto. No one’s been eliminated, with Rangers on eight points, Porto and Young Boys on seven, and Feyenoord five.
Celtic 3-1 Stade Rennes
Another impressive win for Neil Lennon’s Bhoys, as Celtic claimed its group through goals from Lewis Morgan, Ryan Christie, and Michael Johnston.
Olexandriya 0-1 Wolfsburg
Wout Weghorst scored the lone goal and USMNT back John Brooks played a standout role in a clean sheet as Wolfsburg joined Gent in advancing from Group I.
Malmo 4-3 Dynamo Kyiv
The first goal came from Rasmus Bengtsson in the second minute, and the game rarely stopped delivering from that point.
Malmo led 1-0, then trailed 2-1 at the break. The hosts then took a 3-2 lead only to find themselves level with the Ukrainians in the 77th. Markus Rosenberg then did this in stoppage time, and Malmo was pleased with him.
Elsewhere
Astana 2-1 Manchester United
Krasnodar 1-0 Basel
Trabzonspor 0-1 Getafe
Young Boys 1-2 Porto
Saint-Etienne 0-0 Gent
AZ Alkmaar 2-2 Partizan Belgrade
Besiktas 2-1 Slovan Bratislava
Braga 3-3 Wolves
Ferencvaros 2-2 Espanyol
CSKA Moscow 1-1 Ludogorets Razgrad
Istanbul Basaksehir 0-3 Roma
Wolfsberg 0-1 Borussia Monchengladbach
Vitoria 1-1 Standard Liege
Arsenal 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt
Sporting Lisbon 4-0 PSV Eindhoven
Dudelange 0-2 APOEL Nicosia
Lazio 1-0 CFR Cluj
Sevilla 2-0 Qarabag
Rosenborg 1-2 LASK
Lugano 0-1 Copenhagen
Granit Xhaka returned to the pitch in a losing effort, but his positive day gave Arsenal a glimmer of hope.
The Swiss midfielder played for the first time in five matches, a span that began when he swore at Arsenal fans who were booing him off the pitch in a 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace.
He received applause from the Gunners faithful in Thursday’s 2-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt in Europa League play, but more importantly he was perhaps the side’s best player on the day (Bukayo Saka was also strong).
“Xhaka wanted to continue playing,” said Unai Emery, who credited the fans for their support of Xhaka. “His match today was good and he helped the team.”
That may not help Emery, whose Gunners looked inspired for large portions of the loss and lost David Luiz and Shkrodan Mustafi to injury.
“We are better than we are showing,” Emery said. “The response from the players in the first half was good but the injuries was important because we needed fresh players and we couldn’t do that.”
Emery claimed his focus is not on his job status, but finding an end to the win streak when Arsenal visits Norwich City. The Gunners then host Brighton before going to West Ham and Standard Liege.