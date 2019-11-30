More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

10-man Liverpool edge past Brighton

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 30, 2019, 12:14 PM EST
1 Comment

10-man Liverpool edged past Brighton and Hove Albion despite a late scare at Anfield.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Jurgen Klopp‘s side were flying in the first half as two Virgil Van Dijk headers set them on their way but Brighton were dangerous throughout and especially after Alisson was sent off.

Liverpool’s star goalkeeper was sent off for a deliberate handball and from the resulting free kick Lewis Dunk made it 2-1. Substitute goalkeeper Adrian had a tough time late on but managed to hold his nerve as Liverpool extended their lead at the top of the table to 11 points, momentarily.

3 things we learned

1. Van Dijk stands tall: He beat Brighton’s towering defense to score two headers in the first half and without Fabinho ahead of him and Matip alongside him, VVD put on a show. He was the leader in attack and at the back for Liverpool and when they went down to 10 men late in the game their leader stood tall.

2. Brighton not clinical enough: On another day Graham Potter‘s side should have scored three or four. Dunk missed a big chance in the first half and they squandered several opportunities. Brighton play some very good stay from box to box but must be more clinical if they’re going to get to the next stage.

3. Alisson adds to Klopp’s woe: Liverpool will now have to do without Alisson to add to Klopp’s woes, as he was put in a terrible situation by his defenders. He didn’t need to handle the ball, but the way Adrian played when he came on proved this is now a big problem for Liverpool going forward.

Man of the Match: Virgil van Dijk – Dominant at the back, especially late on, and popped up with two headers in the first half. With Joel Matip, Fabinho and now Alisson out, VVD has to step up once again in the coming weeks. A superb overall display.

A bright start at Anfield saw both teams have chances as Mooy and Connolly combined to cause havoc, while Liverpool’s front three were looking as dangerous as ever.

Roberto Firmino forced Mat Ryan into a fine save down low and from the ball then broke for a free kick as Alexander-Arnold’s cross found Van Dijk who nodded home.

Soon after Firmino and Mane were both denied by Ryan as Liverpool put their foot down on the accelerator, and then a second arrived in very similar fashion to the first.

A corner from the left found Van Dijk as he beat Shane Duffy and flicked home his and Liverpool’s second goal of the game with his meaty Dutch forehead.

Mane almost squeezed in another before half time as Liverpool totally dominated, but Brighton had a few chances as Davy Propper forced Alisson into a decent stop, then Lewis Dunk shanked an effort wide when wide open at the back post and the Seagulls put the hosts under pressure late in the first half.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

At the start of the second half Brighton continued to impress as Dunk flicked a header inches wide.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain almost wrapped up the win in style as he cut inside but Dunk denied him with a brilliant block.

Then, all hell broke loose.

A long ball over the top found Connolly who tried to lob Alisson but the Brazilian goalkeeper handled outside his box and was shown a straight red card. From the resulting free kick Lewis Dunk rolled in a bizarre finish to make it 2-1, and substitute goalkeeper Adrian was put under severe pressure late on.

Adrian denied Aaron Mooy but almost spilled a routine effort into his own goal as Liverpool held on for their 13th win from their first 14 games this season.

Southampton beat Watford thanks to dramatic late comeback

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 30, 2019, 2:40 PM EST
Leave a comment

SOUTHAMPTON — The Saints are alive.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Ralph Hasenhuttl‘s men rallied from 1-0 down to beat Watford 2-1 at St Mary’s on Saturday, as Southampton secured their first home win since April in dramatic fashion.

After Ismaila Sarr gave Watford a first half lead, Saints fought back as Danny Ings equalized and James Ward-Prowse scored a late winner.

The victory moves Saints on to 12 points for the season, two points off safety. Watford sit bottom of the table on eight points, six points from safety.

3 things we learned

1. Southampton rally for Hasenhuttl: This was a gutsy comeback win. Southampton were being booed by some of their home fans for the first 60 minutes for being too negative and they hadn’t won at home since April. St Mary’s has become a very tough place to play for them. But they stuck to their plan, high pressed Watford and got the win for Hasenhuttl. They deserved it for the second half display, even if there were a few nerves late on, and they now face Norwich, Newcastle, West Ham and Villa in their next four games. Saints’ season has lift off.

2. Boufal, Djenepo the difference: Their talented wingers from Morocco and Mali gave Watford a torrid time and dragged them back into the game. Boufal’s arrival off the bench was a game-changer and Djenepo’s skill to set up Ings was sublime. Saints are better when they go at teams and if these two stay fit, they hold the key to Saints pushing into midtable.

3. Negative Watford cut adrift: Saints were there for the taking in the first half and Watford should have been 3-0 up. But they weren’t clinical and fell apart in the second half. Quique Sanchez Flores was too negative with his tactics and he is likely to be fired as they are now six points off safety. Next up: in-form Leicester, Palace, Liverpool, plus a clash with Man United. The Hornets look doomed.

Man of the Match: Sofiane Boufal – He made such a huge difference after coming off the bench and the only reason he didn’t start this game was because he stubbed his toe in his kitchen this week. Seriously. The Moroccan winger is loved at St Mary’s after his season away on loan and his flair lit up this game.

Watford had the first big chance of the game as Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg gave the ball away but Ismaila Sarr shot right at Alex McCarthy. At the other end Hojbjerg fired just over as Saints tried to get on the front foot.

Nathan Redmond fired a shot in on goal which Ben Foster saved easily, as the game turned into a tight, tense encounter.

Watford then took the lead as one ball over the top caught Saints out, Sarr raced onto it and fired over McCarthy and in.

The Hornets were buoyed by that opening goal as Sarr hammered in a volley on goal which McCarthy saved and moments later Gerard Deulofeu crossed but Sarr couldn’t get on the end of it.

Saints settled down as the first half played out as James Ward-Prowse’s clever flick almost snuck in at the back post.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

At the start of the second half Sarr then dribbled clear and sent an effort just over the crossbar as Watford looked dangerous on the break.

Substitutes Shane Long and Sofiane Boufal made a big difference when they came on as Southampton forced the issue in the second half. Danny Ings pressed Ben Foster into a horrible situation as the Watford goalkeeper won a free kick with Ings adamant he deserved a penalty kick as the home side pushed to get back on level terms.

Boufal surged into the box and pulled it back for Long who scuffed his shot towards the goal but Foster, at full strength, heroically tipped the ball onto the crossbar. Ings then set up Long who looked to have scored but Craig Cathcart somehow cleared the ball off the line.

Saints eventually got their deserved equalizer as Djenepo danced from of his marker, pulled the ball back and Ings bundled it home.

Ward-Prowse then whipped home a fine free kick at the near post to make it 2-1, as Foster pushed the ball into his own net and will feel he should have done better.

Late on Watford threw everything at Southampton as Andre Gray fired wide and McCarthy tipped a cross over the bar as Saints held on.

Bundesliga wrap: Leipzig goes top as Bayern stumbles

Photo by Friso Gentsch/picture alliance via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 30, 2019, 2:34 PM EST
Leave a comment

RB Leipzig has seized first place on the table ahead of Sunday’s match between Gladbach and Freiburg, but Bayern Munich failed to take advantage of its chance with a home loss courtesy of a Leon Bailey double.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

That’s par for the course of this woolly Bundesliga season. Here’s what you missed.

Paderborn 2-3 RB Leipzig

The new table leaders — at least for a day — scored twice in the first four minutes and added a third in the 26th to account for a 3-0 advantage that was soured a bit in the second half. Timo Werner had a goal and an assist for Leipzig, with Patrik Schick and Marcel Sabitzer also finding the back of the net.

Bayern Munich 1-2 Bayer Leverkusen

A share of first place eluded the Allianz Arena set, as Jamaican striker Leon Bailey sandwiched a pair of goals around Thomas Muller’s 34th minute marker for the hosts. An 81st minute red card to Jonathan Tah opened the door to no avail despite nearly 75 percent of the ball and 21 shots. Bayern will finish the weekend at least three points back of the throne room.

Hertha Berlin 1-2 Borussia Dortmund

Jurgen Klinsmann’s home debut came close to a stirring result. BVB had taken a 2-0 lead after 17 minutes through goals from Jadon Sancho and Thorgan Hazard, but Vladimir Danda scored in the 34th for the hosts and Mats Hummels’ poor week continued with a 45th minute yellow card. But a 13-7 shot advantage could not produce a second goal as Hertha fell into 16th.

Hoffenheim 1-1 Fortuna Dusseldorf

The visitors came back for a point thanks in part to their American duo, as Alfredo Morales assisted on captain Rouwen Hennings‘ 87th minute equalizer and Zach Steffen made five saves and was a tidy 88 percent passer to move Fortuna a point clear of the Bottom Three.

Elsewhere
Schalke 2-1 Union Berlin — Friday
Koln 1-1 Augsburg
Borussia Monchengladbach v. Freiburg — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Wolfsburg v. Werder Bremen — Noon ET Sunday
Mainz v. Eintracht Frankfurt — 2:30 p.m. ET Sunday

STANDINGS

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 RB Leipzig 13 8 3 2 36 15 21 3-2-1 5-1-1 27
 Mönchengladbach 12 8 1 3 24 13 11 4-1-1 4-0-2 25
 FC Schalke 04 13 7 4 2 24 16 8 3-3-1 4-1-1 25
 Bayern Munich 13 7 3 3 34 18 16 4-1-2 3-2-1 24
 Borussia Dortmund 13 6 5 2 28 19 9 4-2-0 2-3-2 23
 SC Freiburg 12 6 4 2 21 13 8 3-2-1 3-2-1 22
 Bayer Leverkusen 13 6 4 3 20 17 3 2-4-1 4-0-2 22
 1899 Hoffenheim 13 6 3 4 18 20 -2 3-1-3 3-2-1 21
 VfL Wolfsburg 12 5 5 2 13 10 3 2-3-1 3-2-1 20
 Eintracht Frankfurt 12 5 2 5 21 18 3 4-2-1 1-0-4 17
 1. FC Union Berlin 13 5 1 7 16 19 -3 4-0-3 1-1-4 16
 FC Augsburg 13 3 5 5 18 25 -7 2-2-2 1-3-3 14
 Fortuna Düsseldorf 13 3 3 7 16 24 -8 2-1-3 1-2-4 12
 FSV Mainz 05 12 4 0 8 17 31 -14 2-0-3 2-0-5 12
 Werder Bremen 12 2 5 5 19 26 -7 1-2-3 1-3-2 11
 Hertha BSC Berlin 13 3 2 8 18 27 -9 2-0-4 1-2-4 11
 1. FC Köln 13 2 2 9 12 28 -16 1-1-4 1-1-5 8
 SC Paderborn 13 1 2 10 16 32 -16 1-0-6 0-2-4 5

Lampard: Chelsea loss ‘time to look for a bit of character’

By Nicholas MendolaNov 30, 2019, 1:39 PM EST
Leave a comment

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said his side was “below par” in a 1-0 home loss to West Ham, but he isn’t looking for the panic button.

The Blues lost their second-straight league match and are winless in three across all competitions, but ran into a strong debutant keeper in 33-year-old David Martin.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

These things happen across a Premier League season, Lampard says, and he’s not panicking as his fourth-placed Blues fell 14 points behind leaders Liverpool. From Football.London:

“Generally, collectively we could have handled that game better. This isn’t the worst thing for us as long as we react in the right way. There will be moments like this. We weren’t going to be Invincibles, we have to pass little tests. We can do more going forward.”

Lampard says his team is going to turn it around, and that he’ll learn more about his players’ mettle over the coming days and weeks.

Chelsea meets Aston Villa, Everton, and Bournemouth in league play before meeting old pal Jose Mourinho and Tottenham Hotspur on Boxing Day.

“I still believe in the squad. That will be questions that will be asked. I do believe in the squad. There isn’t a time for harsh reactions or judgements. It is a look for a bit of character.”

Klopp angry with Brighton in Liverpool’s narrow win; Alisson red card

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 30, 2019, 1:12 PM EST
Leave a comment

Jurgen Klopp wasn’t too happy with Brighton and Hove Albion after Liverpool’s narrow 2-1 win at Anfield on Saturday.

The Premier League leaders momentarily extended their lead at the top to 11 points but had to play the last 15 minutes plus stoppage time with 10 men after Alisson was sent off for a deliberate handball.

Adrian came off the bench to go in goal but as he was setting up his wall for the ensuing free kick, Lewis Dunk took it quickly and slotted it home with Adrian out position. Klopp wasn’t best pleased with Brighton’s sportsmanship.

“I think in a situation like this, when you have sense for human beings, you don’t do it like this,” Klopp said. “It was very clever from Brighton but the goalkeeper has just come on and is trying to set the wall. They are trying to get used to each other and the referee lets it go like this. We cannot change it but for me it’s not 100 per cent right.”

Discussing Alisson’s red card, which means he will be suspended for the Merseyside derby at Anfield on Wednesday, Klopp admitted he hadn’t seen the incident.

“I think it was handball but I haven’t seen it. There was no offside and then it is a tricky situation. Alisson is a front-footed goalkeeper. We want that from him. He wanted 100 per cent to head the ball but the other player got there earlier so we can’t change that,” Klopp said.

He also praised Adrian, despite the goalkeeper coming on, conceding right away and then spilling a simple shot on goal.

“Virgil [van Dijk] was probably man of the match with the two goals but Adrian is for me – to come in to a game like this and make two saves. Even the goal kicks are difficult with cold feet! We were not prepared for that situation so I am completely happy,” Klopp said.

Liverpool now face Everton, Bournemouth and Watford in their next three Premier League games as they continue to grind out narrow wins and are dealing with injuries to Fabinho, Mohamed Salah and Joel Matip, plus Alisson is now out.

Klopp’s side are making this title bid look very easy, on paper, but recent results prove they are able to dig deep and grind it out.