Bundesliga wrap: Leipzig goes top as Bayern stumbles

RB Leipzig has seized first place on the table ahead of Sunday’s match between Gladbach and Freiburg, but Bayern Munich failed to take advantage of its chance with a home loss courtesy of a Leon Bailey double.
That’s par for the course of this woolly Bundesliga season. Here’s what you missed.
Paderborn 2-3 RB Leipzig
The new table leaders — at least for a day — scored twice in the first four minutes and added a third in the 26th to account for a 3-0 advantage that was soured a bit in the second half. Timo Werner had a goal and an assist for Leipzig, with Patrik Schick and Marcel Sabitzer also finding the back of the net.
Bayern Munich 1-2 Bayer Leverkusen
A share of first place eluded the Allianz Arena set, as Jamaican striker Leon Bailey sandwiched a pair of goals around Thomas Muller’s 34th minute marker for the hosts. An 81st minute red card to Jonathan Tah opened the door to no avail despite nearly 75 percent of the ball and 21 shots. Bayern will finish the weekend at least three points back of the throne room.
Hertha Berlin 1-2 Borussia Dortmund
Jurgen Klinsmann’s home debut came close to a stirring result. BVB had taken a 2-0 lead after 17 minutes through goals from Jadon Sancho and Thorgan Hazard, but Vladimir Danda scored in the 34th for the hosts and Mats Hummels’ poor week continued with a 45th minute yellow card. But a 13-7 shot advantage could not produce a second goal as Hertha fell into 16th.
Hoffenheim 1-1 Fortuna Dusseldorf
The visitors came back for a point thanks in part to their American duo, as Alfredo Morales assisted on captain Rouwen Hennings‘ 87th minute equalizer and Zach Steffen made five saves and was a tidy 88 percent passer to move Fortuna a point clear of the Bottom Three.
Elsewhere
Schalke 2-1 Union Berlin — Friday
Koln 1-1 Augsburg
Borussia Monchengladbach v. Freiburg — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Wolfsburg v. Werder Bremen — Noon ET Sunday
Mainz v. Eintracht Frankfurt — 2:30 p.m. ET Sunday
STANDINGS
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Home
|Away
|PTS
|RB Leipzig
|13
|8
|3
|2
|36
|15
|21
|3-2-1
|5-1-1
|27
|Mönchengladbach
|12
|8
|1
|3
|24
|13
|11
|4-1-1
|4-0-2
|25
|FC Schalke 04
|13
|7
|4
|2
|24
|16
|8
|3-3-1
|4-1-1
|25
|Bayern Munich
|13
|7
|3
|3
|34
|18
|16
|4-1-2
|3-2-1
|24
|Borussia Dortmund
|13
|6
|5
|2
|28
|19
|9
|4-2-0
|2-3-2
|23
|SC Freiburg
|12
|6
|4
|2
|21
|13
|8
|3-2-1
|3-2-1
|22
|Bayer Leverkusen
|13
|6
|4
|3
|20
|17
|3
|2-4-1
|4-0-2
|22
|1899 Hoffenheim
|13
|6
|3
|4
|18
|20
|-2
|3-1-3
|3-2-1
|21
|VfL Wolfsburg
|12
|5
|5
|2
|13
|10
|3
|2-3-1
|3-2-1
|20
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|12
|5
|2
|5
|21
|18
|3
|4-2-1
|1-0-4
|17
|1. FC Union Berlin
|13
|5
|1
|7
|16
|19
|-3
|4-0-3
|1-1-4
|16
|FC Augsburg
|13
|3
|5
|5
|18
|25
|-7
|2-2-2
|1-3-3
|14
|Fortuna Düsseldorf
|13
|3
|3
|7
|16
|24
|-8
|2-1-3
|1-2-4
|12
|FSV Mainz 05
|12
|4
|0
|8
|17
|31
|-14
|2-0-3
|2-0-5
|12
|Werder Bremen
|12
|2
|5
|5
|19
|26
|-7
|1-2-3
|1-3-2
|11
|Hertha BSC Berlin
|13
|3
|2
|8
|18
|27
|-9
|2-0-4
|1-2-4
|11
|1. FC Köln
|13
|2
|2
|9
|12
|28
|-16
|1-1-4
|1-1-5
|8
|SC Paderborn
|13
|1
|2
|10
|16
|32
|-16
|1-0-6
|0-2-4
|5