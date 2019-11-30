Dele drives Mourinho’s Spurs past Bournemouth

Dele Alli‘s double drove Tottenham Hotspur to a third-straight win under new boss Jose Mourinho, a 3-2 defeat of Bournemouth at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Spurs led 3-0 on the day as Moussa Sissoko also scored in leading the hosts into fifth with 20 points. Bournemouth drops into 12th with 16 points.
Liverpool loanee Harry Wilson scored twice for Bournemouth, the second coming deep in stoppage time, as the Cherries conceded multiple goals and lost for the third-straight match.
Three things we learned
1. Dele’s resurgence continues: Dele’s star status has not been in question, in terms of talent and resume, but the English attacker had been anything but brilliant over the past year. Jose Mourinho publicly mentioned his desire to get Dele back in a groove, detailing his conversations with the winger. The pressure and support were both on the player, who has delivered in a big way for his new boss. It’s worth noting that he had scored twice in the weeks leading up to Mauricio Pochettino‘s exit, but his total performances are now worth more than goal or two.
2. Loanee the lone bright spot for struggling Cherries: It’s not cruel to say that Bournemouth had one strong player on Saturday and 10 guys just kinda out there. Liverpool loanee Wilson scored his free kick and added another from the heart of the box in stoppage time as Eddie Howe
3. Tempers boil over: Jefferson Lerma is no shrinking violet, and saw a yellow card and inspired one from Moussa Sissoko after stepping on Dele’s foot on the edge of stoppage time. There hadn’t been a lot of animosity in the match, but Spurs showed quick reaction to defend their teammate.
Man of the Match: Heung-Min Son. Two assists for the South Korean, who is delivering the goods when Harry Kane struggles to find his best self.
Kane cued up Heung-min Son for a 19th minute chance, but the South Korean bounded his shot just wide of Aaron Ramsdale‘s far post.
Spurs went ahead moments later, with Son taking a Toby Alderweireld long ball out of the air and laying off for Dele. There was no mistake from the rejuvenated attacker as the score line moved to 1-0.
It was nearly 2-0 when Son layed off for Moussa Sissoko’s shot, which ricocheted off defenders and Davinson Sanchez’s arm before he finished. VAR, though.
Dele got his second in the 50th minute, a sensational play as he got behind the Cherries back line to chest down the ball before dribbling through the 18 to smash past Ramsdale.
Sissoko made it 3-0 with a sexy leaping back post volley of Son’s cross in the 69th minute.
Harry Wilson pulled one back for Bournemouth off a sweet free kick that Paulo Gazzaniga couldn’t quite sort in the 73rd, and then prodded home a stoppage time winner to give the Cherries an unlikely look at a point.
Back to Sissoko’s goal. How about this technique?