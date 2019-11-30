Ex-Reds mid Shelvey ‘might be a hero in Liverpool now’

Big Jonjo Shelvey imagined himself helping Liverpool win a Premier League title, though probably not like this.
The Newcastle United midfielder scored a stunning 88th minute equalizer off a set piece as his Magpies drew Manchester City 2-2, helping his old pals get closer to a first PL crown.
[ MORE: Pep reacts to draw ]
Shelvey, 27, spent 2010-13 with Liverpool before finding a home with Swansea City and now Newcastle.
“I might be a hero in Liverpool now but in serious we need as many points as we can and we need to keep moving up the table.”
City had 77 percent of the ball and a 24-6 edge in shot attempts, but Newcastle took a point to add to its impressive record against big sides under Steve Bruce.
The Magpies have beaten Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur this season.
“We worked our socks off today, each one of us put in the 110%,” Shelvey said. “When we had possession we did well and we defended for our lives today, you could see the defenders putting their bodies on the line.”
Shelvey is terribly inconsistent with his defensive awareness and drive, but few players are as talented from distance in shooting or passing. He’s in a good vein of attacking form right now, and Steve Bruce will be happy to ride that into the holiday season.
Ismalia Sarr joins Gerard Deulofeu up top as Watford hopes to snare three points from a crucial six-pointer against Southampton at St. Mary’s on Saturday (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com)
WATCH LIVE, ONLINE, HERE
Moussa Djenepo and Nathan Redmond join Danny Ings in attack for Southampton, as the hosts open the day five points back of 17th place.
Watford’s eight points are one fewer than Saints, and both teams will harbor intense desires to ease their miserable seasons.
LINEUPS
Southampton
Watford
The Premier League’s 10 a.m. ET kickoffs have provided some expected score lines, as Spurs and Liverpool lead at home.
[ MORE: Pep reacts to draw at Newcastle ]
Chelsea has yet to find a breakthrough versus West Ham, while Burnley trails Palace.
Chelsea 0-0 West Ham [STREAM]
The Blues are having trouble breaking through veteran debutant goalkeeper David Martin, though American winger Christian Pulisic is starting again and creating well on the left side.
Liverpool 2-0 Brighton and Hove Albion [STREAM]
Not one but two for big Virgil Van Dijk, whose Reds handled a bright response from the Seagulls to stay up two at the break.
Burnley 0-1 Crystal Palace [STREAM]
Wilfried Zaha finally gets his goal, as Palace is enjoying its day at Turf Moor.
Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Bournemouth [STREAM]
Spurs have scored and had another ruled out, as Dele Alli‘s resurgence under Jose Mourinho has made a huge difference for Tottenham.
Pep Guardiola and Manchester City are in serious danger of dipping 11 points back of Liverpool after twice conceding equalizers in a 2-2 draw at Newcastle United on Saturday.
The City boss wasn’t mad at his team, or at least didn’t say so after the game, saying his men produced enough chances to win and that “the quality from Shelvey made a difference” on a sensational 88th minute goal.
[ MORE: De Bruyne scores stunner ]
“The tempo was good all the time,” he said. “We could move a little bit more, left, right, right, left, but in general we did well.”
He was almost shaking his head in disbelief, which has happened a surprising amount toi teams facing Steve Bruce‘s low block.
“We knew we played this against Tottenham, Manchester United, even the big teams plays us this way. We knew it, last season was the same. Today we found more space.
“We have to accept it and work on our strengths. We have just one or two days to recover. In the good moments, be calm, and in the bad moments you have to live these kind of moments and tomorrow we will live.”
Eleven is a lot of points, even for late November.
[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]
Kevin De Bruyne has a Goal of the Season contender, and we all know goals always look that much better when they hit the crossbar and go in.
It’s scientifically proven.
[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]
The Belgian ace smashed home an unstoppable effort to put Man City 2-1 up late on at Newcastle United.
Even though Man City coughed up a late goal to draw at Newcastle, this strike from KDB will live long in his memory. And all of ours too.
Watch it on repeat in the video below.