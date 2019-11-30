Klopp angry with Brighton in Liverpool’s narrow win; Alisson red card

Jurgen Klopp wasn’t too happy with Brighton and Hove Albion after Liverpool’s narrow 2-1 win at Anfield on Saturday.
The Premier League leaders momentarily extended their lead at the top to 11 points but had to play the last 15 minutes plus stoppage time with 10 men after Alisson was sent off for a deliberate handball.
Adrian came off the bench to go in goal but as he was setting up his wall for the ensuing free kick, Lewis Dunk took it quickly and slotted it home with Adrian out position. Klopp wasn’t best pleased with Brighton’s sportsmanship.
“I think in a situation like this, when you have sense for human beings, you don’t do it like this,” Klopp said. “It was very clever from Brighton but the goalkeeper has just come on and is trying to set the wall. They are trying to get used to each other and the referee lets it go like this. We cannot change it but for me it’s not 100 per cent right.”
Discussing Alisson’s red card, which means he will be suspended for the Merseyside derby at Anfield on Wednesday, Klopp admitted he hadn’t seen the incident.
“I think it was handball but I haven’t seen it. There was no offside and then it is a tricky situation. Alisson is a front-footed goalkeeper. We want that from him. He wanted 100 per cent to head the ball but the other player got there earlier so we can’t change that,” Klopp said.
He also praised Adrian, despite the goalkeeper coming on, conceding right away and then spilling a simple shot on goal.
“Virgil [van Dijk] was probably man of the match with the two goals but Adrian is for me – to come in to a game like this and make two saves. Even the goal kicks are difficult with cold feet! We were not prepared for that situation so I am completely happy,” Klopp said.
Liverpool now face Everton, Bournemouth and Watford in their next three Premier League games as they continue to grind out narrow wins and are dealing with injuries to Fabinho, Mohamed Salah and Joel Matip, plus Alisson is now out.
Klopp’s side are making this title bid look very easy, on paper, but recent results prove they are able to dig deep and grind it out.