More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Late drama as Man City held to draw at Newcastle

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 30, 2019, 9:33 AM EST
Leave a comment

Manchester City drew 2-2 at Newcastle United on Saturday as their hopes of winning the Premier League title took another big blow.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule

After Raheem Sterling put Man City ahead, Jetro Willems made it 1-1 and that’s how it stayed until two early Christmas crackers arrived late on.

Kevin De Bruyne smashed home an incredible strike in the 82nd minute as City thought they had won it, but Jonjo Shelvey curled home an amazing goal of his own in the 88th minute to grab a point for the Magpies.

With the draw Man City could now fall 11 points behind leaders Liverpool, while Newcastle have 16 points.

3 things we learned

1. Subdued Man City fall further behind: Man City didn’t look at it from the start as they were once again subdued. They drew against Shakhtar and narrowly beat Chelsea over the past few days and Pep Guardiola‘s side have looked tired. They lacked energy against Newcastle and struggled to break them down, as their title hopes look all but over and we aren’t even in December yet.

2. Almiron finally delivers: There was a huge smile on the face of a Paraguayan international at St James’ and it masked a lot of his relief. Almiron delivered his first assist in the Premier League to set up Newcastle’s opener and after a tough run since his arrival in England in January, the former Atlanta United star finally delivered. Steve Bruce praised Almiron and his strike partners this week despite their struggles in front of goal and Almiron stood tall, worked hard and finally delivered a telling bit of quality in the final third.

3. Aguero’s movement missed: These are the type of games where Sergio Aguero makes a massive difference. Newcastle put 10 men behind the ball and Man City just couldn’t break them down. Gabriel Jesus had four players around him whenever he got the ball and if Aguero wasn’t injured, you feel like he would have found a way to sneak in-behind this watertight Newcastle defense. City have been hit hard by injuries to key players this season and Aguero is the latest, as his absence has put another severe dent in their title hopes.

Man of the Match: Kevin de Bruyne – He tried to drive Man City on and scored a stunner, put in plenty of top quality crosses and made some fantastic runs. The Belgian wizard didn’t deserve to not win this game.

Man City dominated the early stages as Riyad Mahrez was looking dangerous as Kevin de Bruyne set up Gabriel Jesus who played in Mahrez but Newcastle’s defense stood firm.

Fernandinho powered a header over as City pinned Newcastle back throughout the first half, with Jonjo Shelvey’s low free kick as close as the hosts came.

Sterling scored his 15th goal of the season in all competitions to set City on their way as the ball ricocheted off a few challenges before David Silva back-heeled it to Sterling to slot home.

But just as it looked like Man City would kick on, Newcastle equalized as the much-maligned Miguel Almiron cut in from the left and teed up Willems to finish. 1-1. Game on, as Almiron had his first assist since joining Newcastle in January.

Sterling tested Martin Dubravka before the break as Man City struggled to get back on top in the game.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

In the second half City labored as De Bruyne smashed a shot over and Newcastle were content to sit deep and spring counter attacks when they could.

Silva crossed for Jesus who nodded just wide and Dubravka denied De Bruyne’s low effort as City piled on the pressure. Dubravka then denied Jesus and De Bruyne in quick succession as City clicked through the gears.

De Bruyne then delivered a stunning strike from distance which hit the bar and went in to make it 2-1 late on, but City were pegged back again as Shelvey curled home a stunner to send St James’ Park wild.

Sterling then squandered a great chance in stoppage as Dubravka saved as Man City’s faint title hopes are hanging by a thread.

AT HALF: Van Dijk double has Liverpool up 2; Dele scores for Spurs

By Nicholas MendolaNov 30, 2019, 10:58 AM EST
Leave a comment

The Premier League’s 10 a.m. ET kickoffs have provided some expected score lines, as Spurs and Liverpool lead at home.

[ MORE: Pep reacts to draw at Newcastle ]

Chelsea has yet to find a breakthrough versus West Ham, while Burnley trails Palace.

Chelsea 0-0 West Ham [STREAM]

The Blues are having trouble breaking through veteran debutant goalkeeper David Martin, though American winger Christian Pulisic is starting again and creating well on the left side.

Liverpool 2-0 Brighton and Hove Albion [STREAM]

Not one but two for big Virgil Van Dijk, whose Reds handled a bright response from the Seagulls to stay up two at the break.

Burnley 0-1 Crystal Palace [STREAM]

Wilfried Zaha finally gets his goal, as Palace is enjoying its day at Turf Moor.

Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Bournemouth [STREAM]

Spurs have scored and had another ruled out, as Dele Alli‘s resurgence under Jose Mourinho has made a huge difference for Tottenham.

Pep: ;We have to accept’ Man City’s draw at Newcastle (video)

Photo by Owen Humphreys/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 30, 2019, 10:48 AM EST
Leave a comment

Pep Guardiola and Manchester City are in serious danger of dipping 11 points back of Liverpool after twice conceding equalizers in a 2-2 draw at Newcastle United on Saturday.

The City boss wasn’t mad at his team, or at least didn’t say so after the game, saying his men produced enough chances to win and that “the quality from Shelvey made a difference” on a sensational 88th minute goal.

[ MORE: De Bruyne scores stunner ]

“The tempo was good all the time,” he said. “We could move a little bit more, left, right, right, left, but in general we did well.”

He was almost shaking his head in disbelief, which has happened a surprising amount toi teams facing Steve Bruce‘s low block.

“We knew we played this against Tottenham, Manchester United, even the big teams plays us this way. We knew it, last season was the same. Today we found more space.

“We have to accept it and work on our strengths. We have just one or two days to recover. In the good moments, be calm, and in the bad moments you have to live these kind of moments and tomorrow we will live.”

Eleven is a lot of points, even for late November.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ] 

VIDEO: Kevin de Bruyne’s stunning goal v. Newcastle

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightNov 30, 2019, 9:53 AM EST
Leave a comment

Kevin De Bruyne has a Goal of the Season contender, and we all know goals always look that much better when they hit the crossbar and go in.

It’s scientifically proven.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule

The Belgian ace smashed home an unstoppable effort to put Man City 2-1 up late on at Newcastle United.

Even though Man City coughed up a late goal to draw at Newcastle, this strike from KDB will live long in his memory. And all of ours too.

Watch it on repeat in the video below.

Watch Live: Liverpool v. Brighton, Chelsea v. West Ham headline 10am ET games

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightNov 30, 2019, 9:44 AM EST
Leave a comment

Four Premier League games take place at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday with three of the top six in action.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live here ] 

Liverpool host Brighton, Crystal Palace travel to Burnley, Tottenham host Bournemouth and Chelsea and West Ham do battle in a London derby.

[ MORE: Sign up for NBC Sports Gold ] 

You can access additional games by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold which also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

[ STREAM: “Goal Rush” here ]

For those of you familiar with the Premier League Breakaway Show during busy days (Boxing Day, New Year’s Day, Championship Sunday etc.) in the PL, this will follow that model of being similar to the NFL RedZone with action shown from all of the games in the 10 a.m. ET window. More info is available here.

The schedule for the four games at 10 a.m. ET is below and you can stream each game live by clicking on the links.

10 a.m. ET: Tottenham v. Bournemouth – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Burnley v. Crystal Palace – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Chelsea v. West Ham – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Liverpool v. Brighton  – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]