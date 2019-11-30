More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Southampton’s late show rekindles belief

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 30, 2019, 4:00 PM EST
SOUTHAMPTON — For the first 60 minutes Southampton’s players were being heckled and booed by their own fans.

30 minutes later they were given a standing ovation off the pitch after launching a heroic comeback to secure their first home win since April and beat relegation rivals Watford 2-1 in a pivotal clash at St Mary’s.

Boy, did Southampton need this. They now have belief they can get out of the bottom three and salvage their season as they have four crucial games coming up against Norwich, Newcastle, West Ham and Aston Villa.

Speaking after the game Ralph Hasenhuttl puffed out his cheeks as he sat down in the press conference room. Relief was the key word.

“There is a tonne of weight falling off the shoulders, there were tonnes of weight here today, you could feel it from the first moment. We couldn’t move. It was completely different to last weekend,” Hasenhuttl told Sky Sports. “The subs had a good impact and gave us fresh energy. Then it was a completely different second half, an unbelievable turnaround for the table. Sofiane Boufal on one side and Moussa Djenepo on the other gave us good quality.”

Southampton’s players were relieved at the final whistle and local lad Danny Ings, who has now scored eight goals in his last nine games in all competitions, added that the way the atmosphere turned inspired the players.

“It’s a massive result. It has been a very tough week for everyone at the club. To go 1-0 down and then to comeback and win shows the character of the lads. The atmosphere was great in the end and we deserved the points,” Ings told Sky Sports.

Hasenhuttl was asked if the atmosphere early on at St Mary’s impacted the performance of his team, and he issued a rallying cry to his players.

“We didn’t show that we create chances. We need chances to lift them and when we had a small one they were immediately there. We have to create them and you cannot demand them supporting you if you don’t show them anything,” Hasenhuttl said. “You have to show them then you get something. In the second half we showed and they were immediately there. This is what lifts everybody. First we must look at ourselves and what we can do better and the rest comes by the side.”

Saints were a team transformed in the second half as Moussa Djenepo and Sofiane Boufal pushed on down the wings, Danny Ings was a menace in the middle and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg won the ball back time and time again as they pinned Watford back.

Hasenhuttl admitted the second half was how he wants Saints to play all the time as they enter a season-defining few weeks in their season.

“We wanted to play like this from the beginning, it was the same shape. The players didn’t play how we want them to play and like they can play and we conceded a goal in that moment. I have analyzed more than I wanted to,” Hasenhuttl said. “It is more important to have this win now, to have this first three points at home. Last two games from a results side were okay, now we have a big home game against Norwich where we have to do it again.”

Brave is a word Hasenhuttl has being using a lot lately and his Southampton players dug deep at a crucial period late in the game against Watford.

He knows this is only the start but if they continue to be brave, Saints’ belief that they will stay in the Premier League will continue to rise.

“We have chances to take points every weekend and we must be more brave like today and when we are we have our quality to score, and we have our quality to win games,” Hasenhuttl added.

PL Sunday preview: Arsenal’s post-Emery era; Man Utd host Villa

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsNov 30, 2019, 5:32 PM EST
Sunday’s slate of Premier League fixtures features four games, including (but not limited to) the first game of the post-Unai Emery era at Arsenal, Manchester United with a chance to climb into fifth place, and what could be the final game of Marco Silva‘s tenure at Everton.

Arsenal v. Norwich City — 9 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

Unai Emery was fired by Arsenal on Friday, making way for the Freddie Ljungberg (interim) era to begin on Sunday. With no obvious candidate standing out from all the others, Ljungberg, a long-time favorite as a Gunners player, could be given the chance to impress and have the “interim” tag removed, a la Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a year ago. After taking just three points from their last five PL games, Arsenal have fallen to ninth place, eight points behind fourth-place Chelsea, and could finish the weekend as low as 10th place. On the other hand, a win over 19th-place Norwich would see them climb up to fifth, a point ahead of north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur. Norwich’s Teemu Pukki, who took the PL by storm with five goals in his first three games, hasn’t found the back of the net since Sept. 14, a run of eight straight goal-less games for the Fininish forward.

INJURIES: Arsenal —  OUT: Dani Ceballos (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: Hector Bellerin (hamstring), David Luiz (ribs), Shkodran Mustafi (foot) | Norwich  — OUT: Alexander Tettey (personal), Grant Hanley (groin), Timm Klose (knee); QUESTIONABLE: Jamal Lewis (knee), Josip Drmic (hamstring)

Wolves v. Sheffield United — 9 a.m. ET, on NBC Sports Gold

Through 13 games of their debut season in the PL, Sheffield United are threatening to “do a Wolves,” in so much that the newly promoted side currently sits seventh — where Wolves finished last season — following a red-hot start. Following a poor start of their own (zero wins from their first six games), Wolves have rebounded nicely (unbeaten in their last eight, including four wins) and climbed all the way up to sixth (each side sat a place higher coming into the weekend).

INJURIES: Wolves —  OUT: Willy Boly (ankle), Ryan Bennett (groin), Romain Saiss (suspension), Morgan Gibbs-White (back) | Sheffield United  — OUT: None

Man United v. Aston Villa — 11:30 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

Nearly four months into the season, Man United are still without back-to-back PL victories. In fact, they’ve not repeated the same result — win, loss or draw — in consecutive league games all season. The Red Devils ave been, if anything, consistently inconsistent. After drawing Sheffield United 3-3 last time out, the best Solskjaer’s side can do on Sunday is get halfway there ahead of Tottenham’s blockbuster visit, and Jose Mourinho’s return, on Wednesday. United’s injury list remains extensive — and expensive — as Paul Pogba and Eric Bailly remain out, with Nemanja Matic perhaps set to return on Sunday. As for Villa, Dean Smith‘s side snapped a three-game losing skid last time out by thoroughly besting Newcastle United at Villa Park to put four points between themselves and the relegation zone. Following Southampton’s victory on Saturday, that gap is already down to two points.

INJURIES: Man United —  OUT: Paul Pogba (ankle), Eric Bailly (knee), Marcos Rojo (undisclosed), Diogo Dalot (groin); QUESTIONABLE: Nemanja Matic (groin), Scott McTominay (ankle) | Aston Villa  — OUT: Jed Steer (calf), Jota (hernia); QUESTIONABLE: Bjorn Engels (hip)

Leicester City v. Everton — 11:30 a.m. ET, on NBC Sports Gold

Every defeat in the coming days could prove to be the final day of Silva’s employment as Everton manager, with the Toffees entering Sunday’s trip to the King Power Stadium in 17th place. It’s not just the number of losses for Everton (seven) on the season thus far, but the sides to which they’ve lost (Villa, Bournemouth, Sheffield United, Burnley, Brighton & Hove Albion and Norwich, to name most of them) that stands out as most embarrassing for a club that thought it would be competing for the top-six this season. Leicester, meanwhile, have happily and swiftly taken their place as the side most likely to break up the monotony of the same clubs finishing atop the table every season. The Foxes entered the weekend in second place (they have since fallen to second), eight points back of Liverpool (now 11), on the back of five straight league victories. Jamie Vardy‘s 12 goals have garnered most of the headlines, but the play-making duo of James Maddison and Youri Tielemans have been arguably more enjoyable to watch

INJURIES: Leicester —  OUT: Matty James (achilles) | Everton  — OUT: Andre Gomes (ankle), Theo Walcott (knock), Jean-Philippe Gbamin (thigh), Morgan Schneiderlin (knock), Fabian Delph (hamstring), Cuco Martina (knee); QUESTIONABLE: Bernard (knee)

Wayne Rooney begins player-coach stint at Derby County

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
Associated PressNov 30, 2019, 4:20 PM EST
DERBY, England (AP) Former England captain Wayne Rooney was given a rousing reception before taking his place among Derby County’s coaching staff for the first time at the start of his 18-month stint as player-coach at the second-tier English club.

Rooney watched from the dugout as 14th-place Derby drew with Queens Park Rangers 1-1 at Pride Park on Saturday.

England’s all-time leading scorer, who is not eligible to play until January, had his name chanted by Derby fans when he was introduced to supporters on the field before kickoff. He applauded in reply.

Rooney left Major League Soccer side DC United in October.

Southampton beat Watford thanks to dramatic late comeback

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 30, 2019, 2:40 PM EST
SOUTHAMPTON — The Saints are alive.

Ralph Hasenhuttl‘s men rallied from 1-0 down to beat Watford 2-1 at St Mary’s on Saturday, as Southampton secured their first home win since April in dramatic fashion.

After Ismaila Sarr gave Watford a first half lead, Saints fought back as Danny Ings equalized (although replays show there was a handball in the build up to it) and James Ward-Prowse scored a late winner.

The victory moves Saints on to 12 points for the season, two points off safety. Watford sit bottom of the table on eight points, six points from safety.

3 things we learned

1. Southampton rally for Hasenhuttl: This was a gutsy comeback win. Southampton were being booed by some of their home fans for the first 60 minutes for being too negative and they hadn’t won at home since April. St Mary’s has become a very tough place to play for them. But they stuck to their plan, high pressed Watford and got the win for Hasenhuttl. They deserved it for the second half display, even if there were a few nerves late on, and they now face Norwich, Newcastle, West Ham and Villa in their next four games. Saints’ season has lift off.

2. Boufal, Djenepo the difference: Their talented wingers from Morocco and Mali gave Watford a torrid time and dragged them back into the game. Boufal’s arrival off the bench was a game-changer and Djenepo’s skill to set up Ings was sublime. Saints are better when they go at teams and if these two stay fit, they hold the key to Saints pushing into midtable.

3. Negative Watford cut adrift: Saints were there for the taking in the first half and Watford should have been 3-0 up. But they weren’t clinical and fell apart in the second half. Quique Sanchez Flores was too negative with his tactics and he is likely to be fired as they are now six points off safety. Next up: in-form Leicester, Palace, Liverpool, plus a clash with Man United. The Hornets look doomed.

Man of the Match: Sofiane Boufal – He made such a huge difference after coming off the bench and the only reason he didn’t start this game was because he stubbed his toe in his kitchen this week. Seriously. The Moroccan winger is loved at St Mary’s after his season away on loan and his flair lit up this game.

Watford had the first big chance of the game as Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg gave the ball away but Ismaila Sarr shot right at Alex McCarthy. At the other end Hojbjerg fired just over as Saints tried to get on the front foot.

Nathan Redmond fired a shot in on goal which Ben Foster saved easily, as the game turned into a tight, tense encounter.

Watford then took the lead as one ball over the top caught Saints out, Sarr raced onto it and fired over McCarthy and in.

The Hornets were buoyed by that opening goal as Sarr hammered in a volley on goal which McCarthy saved and moments later Gerard Deulofeu crossed but Sarr couldn’t get on the end of it.

Saints settled down as the first half played out as James Ward-Prowse’s clever flick almost snuck in at the back post.

At the start of the second half Sarr then dribbled clear and sent an effort just over the crossbar as Watford looked dangerous on the break.

Substitutes Shane Long and Sofiane Boufal made a big difference when they came on as Southampton forced the issue in the second half. Danny Ings pressed Ben Foster into a horrible situation as the Watford goalkeeper won a free kick with Ings adamant he deserved a penalty kick as the home side pushed to get back on level terms.

Boufal surged into the box and pulled it back for Long who scuffed his shot towards the goal but Foster, at full strength, heroically tipped the ball onto the crossbar. Ings then set up Long who looked to have scored but Craig Cathcart somehow cleared the ball off the line.

Saints eventually got their deserved equalizer as Djenepo danced away from his marker, pulled the ball back and Ings bundled it home. Replays showed Djenepo handled the ball and it should have been chalked off by VAR, which missed the angle shown on TV.

Saints played on and soon the winner arrived.

Ward-Prowse then whipped home a fine free kick at the near post to make it 2-1, as Foster pushed the ball into his own net and will feel he should have done better.

Late on Watford threw everything at Southampton as Andre Gray fired wide and McCarthy tipped a cross over the bar as Saints held on.

Bundesliga wrap: Leipzig goes top as Bayern stumbles

Photo by Friso Gentsch/picture alliance via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 30, 2019, 2:34 PM EST
RB Leipzig has seized first place on the table ahead of Sunday’s match between Gladbach and Freiburg, but Bayern Munich failed to take advantage of its chance with a home loss courtesy of a Leon Bailey double.

That’s par for the course of this woolly Bundesliga season. Here’s what you missed.

Paderborn 2-3 RB Leipzig

The new table leaders — at least for a day — scored twice in the first four minutes and added a third in the 26th to account for a 3-0 advantage that was soured a bit in the second half. Timo Werner had a goal and an assist for Leipzig, with Patrik Schick and Marcel Sabitzer also finding the back of the net.

Bayern Munich 1-2 Bayer Leverkusen

A share of first place eluded the Allianz Arena set, as Jamaican striker Leon Bailey sandwiched a pair of goals around Thomas Muller’s 34th minute marker for the hosts. An 81st minute red card to Jonathan Tah opened the door to no avail despite nearly 75 percent of the ball and 21 shots. Bayern will finish the weekend at least three points back of the throne room.

Hertha Berlin 1-2 Borussia Dortmund

Jurgen Klinsmann’s home debut came close to a stirring result. BVB had taken a 2-0 lead after 17 minutes through goals from Jadon Sancho and Thorgan Hazard, but Vladimir Danda scored in the 34th for the hosts and Mats Hummels’ poor week continued with a 45th minute yellow card. But a 13-7 shot advantage could not produce a second goal as Hertha fell into 16th.

Hoffenheim 1-1 Fortuna Dusseldorf

The visitors came back for a point thanks in part to their American duo, as Alfredo Morales assisted on captain Rouwen Hennings‘ 87th minute equalizer and Zach Steffen made five saves and was a tidy 88 percent passer to move Fortuna a point clear of the Bottom Three.

Elsewhere
Schalke 2-1 Union Berlin — Friday
Koln 1-1 Augsburg
Borussia Monchengladbach v. Freiburg — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Wolfsburg v. Werder Bremen — Noon ET Sunday
Mainz v. Eintracht Frankfurt — 2:30 p.m. ET Sunday

STANDINGS

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 RB Leipzig 13 8 3 2 36 15 21 3-2-1 5-1-1 27
 Mönchengladbach 12 8 1 3 24 13 11 4-1-1 4-0-2 25
 FC Schalke 04 13 7 4 2 24 16 8 3-3-1 4-1-1 25
 Bayern Munich 13 7 3 3 34 18 16 4-1-2 3-2-1 24
 Borussia Dortmund 13 6 5 2 28 19 9 4-2-0 2-3-2 23
 SC Freiburg 12 6 4 2 21 13 8 3-2-1 3-2-1 22
 Bayer Leverkusen 13 6 4 3 20 17 3 2-4-1 4-0-2 22
 1899 Hoffenheim 13 6 3 4 18 20 -2 3-1-3 3-2-1 21
 VfL Wolfsburg 12 5 5 2 13 10 3 2-3-1 3-2-1 20
 Eintracht Frankfurt 12 5 2 5 21 18 3 4-2-1 1-0-4 17
 1. FC Union Berlin 13 5 1 7 16 19 -3 4-0-3 1-1-4 16
 FC Augsburg 13 3 5 5 18 25 -7 2-2-2 1-3-3 14
 Fortuna Düsseldorf 13 3 3 7 16 24 -8 2-1-3 1-2-4 12
 FSV Mainz 05 12 4 0 8 17 31 -14 2-0-3 2-0-5 12
 Werder Bremen 12 2 5 5 19 26 -7 1-2-3 1-3-2 11
 Hertha BSC Berlin 13 3 2 8 18 27 -9 2-0-4 1-2-4 11
 1. FC Köln 13 2 2 9 12 28 -16 1-1-4 1-1-5 8
 SC Paderborn 13 1 2 10 16 32 -16 1-0-6 0-2-4 5