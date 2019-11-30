More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

Watch Live: Newcastle v. Man City

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 30, 2019, 7:15 AM EST
Leave a comment

Newcastle United host Manchester City at St James’ Park on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as the Magpies aim for another huge upset win.

WATCH LIVE ONLINE HERE

Steve Bruce‘s side have already beaten Tottenham and Man United this season and they beat Newcastle in this same fixture last season, as they’ve only just once at home this season.

Man City are limping on as Sergio Aguero is out injured but Pep Guardiola‘s men continue to find a way to win but they’re nine points adrift of Premier League leaders Liverpool.

In team news Newcastle are without USMNT right back DeAndre Yedlin who is out with a hip injury. Javier Manquillo comes in for Yedlin, while Andy Carroll isn’t in the squad due to another injury.

Man City start David Silva and Riyad Mahrez, while Gabriel Jesus replaces the injured Aguero. John Stones and Kyle Walker also come into the starting lineup.

LINEUPS

Ljungberg on being new permanent Arsenal boss: “We will see”

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 30, 2019, 8:40 AM EST
Leave a comment

Freddie Ljungberg, with or without his red hair, would not be upset to get the Arsenal job on a permanent basis.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule

That is the vibe surrounding the Swedish national team legend, who has being speaking to the media ahead of his first game in charge against Norwich City (Watch live, 9 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) after he stepped in on a caretaker basis following Unai Emery‘s firing on Thursday.

Asked if he wants to get the Gunners job on a permanent basis, Ljungberg was coy and wanted to keep the focus on the club he won two Premier League titles and three FA Cups with.

“It’s a great, great honor. I want to do as well as I can for this fantastic club and that’s what I feel today. I feel excitement and I’ll try to do a good job,” Ljungberg said. “For the moment it’s for the future of the football club. I’m here to help the club as much as I possibly can and try to get a good atmosphere around the club and with the supporters and that’s what I’m focusing on at the moment and then we’ll see [on getting the job on a permanent basis].”

Per Mertescaker will assist Ljungberg on Sunday at Norwich with Robert Pirers around too.

The Gunners are eight points off the top four heading into this weekend and the Swedish legend wants to put a smile back on the face of the Arsenal players and fans after a gruelling last few months under Emery, who didn’t know his best team and there has been a total lack of identity over the last 18 months.

Ljungberg has been the coach of Arsenal’s U23 side this season and they’ve scored 48 goals in 22 games. Asked what Arsenal’s fans should expect from his team, it appears he will take an attack-minded approach which slots in with being connected to the Gunners for the last 20 years.

“I’ve been at Arsenal for a long, long, long time, I like entertaining football but of course at the same time you can’t concede goals. That’s a tricky balance to find. For me, happy footballers play the best football,” Ljungberg said. “That’s a part I learnt as a player, there is a time to work hard but at the same time we need to enjoy what we’re doing. Often the players we have enjoy playing offensive football which makes them happy.”

It is clear Ljungberg wants the job, but with Mikel Arteta, Max Allegri, Carlo Ancelotti, Brendan Rodgers and Patrick Vieira all linked with the position, it seems unlikely he will be given the job on a permanent basis.

However, if the Swede gets off to a flying start it could be another situation similar to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United. Ljungberg knows the current crop of Arsenal youngsters very well and that is in his favor too, and the fans love him… even if he doesn’t have red hair anymore.

Premier League Preview: Southampton v. Watford

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellNov 29, 2019, 11:22 PM EST
Leave a comment
  • Southampton sit in 19th place, with nine points
  • Watford is right behind the Saints, in dead-last with eight points
  • Southampton has still not won at home this season
  • While Watford has already replaced its manager, Southampton has still held onto Ralph Hassenhuttl. 

It’s a proverbial relegation six-pointer as Southampton hosts Watford in a match broadcast live over the air across the U.S. (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and NBCSports.com).

The Saints have fared somewhat better – all in all – since the 9-0 thrashing to Leicester City at home, and arguably should have picked up a crucial three points at Arsenal last week. However, Ralph Hassenhuttl desperately needs three points on Saturday with Watford coming to town.

[ STREAM: Every PL match live

On November 8, Watford picked up on its first Premier League win (2-0 over Norwich City) under Quique Sanchez Flores since he returned to the club in September and could jump over Southampton in the standings with a road win. History isn’t necessarily on either team’s side heading into this encounter. Both teams have finished with a 1-1 draw in the last three matches between these two teams, with Watford coming back to tie the game in all of them.

Sanchez Flores has also had to deflect reports in the media that he could be sacked again by the Pozzo family, which owns Watford, since the team has barely improved since he took charge. Should Watford lose again, his fate could be decided on Monday morning.

Injuries/suspensions

Southampton: OUT – Stuart Armstrong (hamstring); DOUBTFUL – Sofiane Boufal (toe); PROBABLE – Jannik Vestergaard (illness)

Watford: OUT – Craig Dawson (head), Christian Kabasele (hamstring), Daryl Janmaat (knee), Tom Cleverley (heel), Danny Welbeck (hamstring) and Sebastian Prodl (knee); DOUBTFUL – Roberto Pereyra, Daniel Bachmann (both hamstring), Domingos Quina (groin)

Projected lineups

Southampton: McCarthy – Soares, Stephens, Bednarik, Bertrand – Valery, Højbjerg, Ward-Prowse, Redmond – Ings, Long

Watford: Foster – Femenia, Mariappa, Dawson, Cathcart, Holebas – Hughes, Capoue, Doucoure – Sarr, Gray, Deulofeu

What they’re saying

Ralph Hassenhuttl on what Southampton took from its 2-2 draw: “Every game in the Premier League is a tough one. You have to put everything on the pitch to get something and this is what we know and it’s good now that we have found back a little bit of self-confidence. This is very important for us and that gives us a lift, absolutely, and we need this lift that we can put it on the pitch from the first moment on, that we can invest a little bit for the fans and for the crowd, and they help us then – creating chances, showing that we are on the front foot and then we need the crowd to support us, because we must turn the table at home.”

Sanchez Flores on a 6-point match against Southampton: “It could be [a turning point], for us it’s a long time saying it’s finals and finals and finals. We are preparing finals but when you play finals I know what it means. When you prepare finals you need to reduce mistakes. We know they are dangerous, they have very quick players, good players in the midfield, strong defenders. But we have our players too, we have things we want to do. It should be even, like every single match in the Premier League.”

Prediction

Both teams desperately need a win. So of course, they’ll find a way to draw. In the breezy south coast of England, long balls will go wayward and the team which can move the ball on the ground best will control the match. Ultimately, neither team has proven it is good enough to win this match, but Saturday can be a chance to turn it all around.

Southampton 1-1 Watford

Premier League Preview: Chelsea v. West Ham

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellNov 29, 2019, 9:35 PM EST
Leave a comment
  • Chelsea sit in 4th place, two points back of Man City
  • West Ham sit in 17th place, three points above the relegation zone
  • The Hammers have lost four of their last five matches. Chelsea meanwhile is looking for win seven in its last eight Premier League games.
  • Chelsea are unbeaten in their last 13 home Premier League meetings with West Ham (W9), last losing to the Hammers by a 3-2 scoreline in September 2002.

Chelsea look to keep pace in the top four and get back to winning ways as Frank Lampard‘s side hosts a London derby against struggling West Ham United (Watch live, 10:00 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold and NBCSports.com).

Chelsea dropped a 2-1 scoreline last week to Man City, and then was compounded with a wild 2-2 draw with Valencia in mid-week UEFA Champions League action. Defense has been an issue, as Chelsea has allowed two or more goals in three of its last four matches.

[ STREAM: Every PL match live

Saturday’s match could be a big boost of confidence for Lampard’s men though, as West Ham comes to Stamford Bridge. The Hammers are in horrendous form recently under former Man City title-winning coach Manuel Pellegrini. Defensively the team has been all over the place, especially without Winston Reid, though Reid is back in training. However, based on current form, even a Chelsea team without Tammy Abraham, out with injury, should be just fine, with Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic running havoc along the wings.

Injuries/suspensions

Chelsea: OUT – Tammy Abraham (hip)

West Ham: OUT – Issa Diop (suspension), Winston Reid, Lukasz Fabianski, Manuel Lanzini, Jack Wilshere (all injured)

Projected lineups

Chelsea: Kepa – Azpilicueta, Tomori, Zouma, Emerson – Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic – Pulisic, Batshuayi, Willian

West Ham: Roberto – Fredericks, Balbuena, Ogbonna, Cresswell – Felipe Anderson, Rice, Noble, Yarmolenko – Haller

What they’re saying

Frank Lampard on facing a struggling West Ham: “I expect West Ham to bring passion and effort. They are in a difficult place because of their recent run, and sometimes that can bring out the best in players. You look at people in their team like Mark Noble and Declan Rice, players that care for the club, and they want to react to a manager who is a top manager so I am expecting a reaction from them. We know they have individual quality in forward areas so I am taking the game nowhere near lightly. It is a tough match.”

Mark Noble on improving West Ham’s defense: “We have to defend better as a team but that side of the game does seem to have become ‘uncool’,” he observed. “The philosophy of football seems to have changed. Maybe it doesn’t look that great if the ball is near the touchline and you run over and smash it into the crowd so your team can get back into shape. Instead now, you maybe try and step over, pass it back to the ‘keeper who kicks it straight up in the air and results in a 50/50 challenge. The teams who defend best normally do well.”

Prediction

West Ham faces Chelsea at arguably the worst time. For a team in need of a pick-me-up, to have to go to Stamford Bridge and face one of the quickest, most dynamic attacks in the Premier League will leave some West Ham players with serious nerves in the tunnel before taking the field. Chelsea should have no issues, and though it’s a London derby, the hosts should take all three points.

Chelsea 3-1 West Ham

Guardiola open to idea of Man City extension

By Daniel KarellNov 29, 2019, 7:57 PM EST
Leave a comment

In his still relatively short coaching career, Pep Guardiola has never spent more than four seasons at one club. That could change this summer, though.

At a press conference on Friday, Guardiola revealed his enjoyment of coaching with Manchester City and in the Premier League, and said he was open to extending his contract. The 48-year-old coach’s current deal runs through 2021. Usually players and coaches extend their contracts or move to a new club when the contract is heading into its final year.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

“I’m so comfortable working with this club,” Guardiola said, via the BBC. “When you are [somewhere for] five years it depends on the results. We will see what happens this season and next season.”

At Barcelona, Guardiola achieved incredible success on the field but admitted at the end of the 2011-2012 season that the pressure to win at Barcelona was harming his health, and he went on to take a 9-month sabbatical. At Bayern Munich, Guardiola was successful in the league but failed to take Bayern to the next level in the Champions League. After three seasons, before he could really wear out his welcome, he left for Man City.

While at Man City, he’s essentially revolutionized the Premier League and set Man City as a force to be reckoned with across the Premier League. He’s been so successful that it almost seems like a disappointing if Man City only wins 1-0 or 2-0, instead of the many 3-0 or more wins.

Guardiola may be on the outside looking in for the Premier League title this season, but his Man City side are still in with a chance, and Man City could finally break its duck and win the Champions League this season. If he wins that, he’ll surely be able to stay at Man City as long as he’d like.