Watch Live: Southampton v. Watford

Big Jonjo Shelvey imagined himself helping Liverpool win a Premier League title, though probably not like this.

The Newcastle United midfielder scored a stunning 88th minute equalizer off a set piece as his Magpies drew Manchester City 2-2, helping his old pals get closer to a first PL crown.

Shelvey, 27, spent 2010-13 with Liverpool before finding a home with Swansea City and now Newcastle.

“I might be a hero in Liverpool now but in serious we need as many points as we can and we need to keep moving up the table.”

City had 77 percent of the ball and a 24-6 edge in shot attempts, but Newcastle took a point to add to its impressive record against big sides under Steve Bruce.

The Magpies have beaten Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur this season.

“We worked our socks off today, each one of us put in the 110%,” Shelvey said. “When we had possession we did well and we defended for our lives today, you could see the defenders putting their bodies on the line.”

Shelvey is terribly inconsistent with his defensive awareness and drive, but few players are as talented from distance in shooting or passing. He’s in a good vein of attacking form right now, and Steve Bruce will be happy to ride that into the holiday season.

