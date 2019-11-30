Zaha leads Crystal Palace to victory at Burnley

Crystal Palace continued their fine start to the season as they beat Burnley 2-0 at Turf Moor on Saturday.

Goals in each half from Wilfried Zaha and Jeffrey Schlupp set the Eagles on their way as Burnley huffed and puffed but Vicente Guaita was on hand to deny them

With the win Palace move up to 10th on 18 points, while Burnley remain on 18 points.

3 things we learned

1. Zaha back to his best: For much of this season Zaha has been a shadow of himself after a tumultuous summer but he was superb against Burnley. His goal right on half time swung the game in Palace’s favor and he dug deep to secure a vital win for the Eagles.

2. Away day specialists deliver again: Zaha’s pace on the break was key in this game, as Jordan Ayew and Andros Townsend also caused Burnley plenty of problems. Palace have now picked up three of their five wins this season away from home and with a favorable run of games coming up, now is the time for them to take advantage of picking up points on the road.

3. Burnley stutter in attack: Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood peppered the Palace goal late on but it was too little too late for Burnley. They looked sluggish in attack and Nike Pope will be very disappointed with the two goals he conceded.

Man of the Match: Wilfried Zaha – A menace all game long, the only way Burnley could stop him was by kicking him and that almost got Phil Bardsley sent off. What a display from Palace’s talisman.

In a tight game in the first half Palace looked dangerous on the counter attack as Wilfried Zaha and Jordan Ayew were causing plenty of problems.

Burnley did have the best chance of the first half as the ball was played in to Ashley Barnes but his first touch let him down at the crucial moment as a golden opportunity came and went.

Palace then thought they had taken the lead after scoring a comical goal as Cheikhou Kouyate, Patrick Van Aanholt and finally Jordan Ayew all had a goal but PVA was offside when he played it to Ayew to score.

However, Palace did take the lead right on half time as Zaha scored his second goal in as many games (and of the season) as he cut in from the left and drilled a low shot past Nick Pope at his near post.

In the second half Phil Bardsley clashed with Zaha and VAR was used to determine if a red card should be given, but it was waved away.

Palace then sealed the win as Schlupp controlled and finished at the near post, as Pope was again at fault.

Chris Wood almost bundled the ball home but Palace survived as Burnley cranked up the pressure late on. Vicente Guaita denied Wood and Jack Cork fired the rebound over.

