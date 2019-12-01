Juventus draws after winning bid blocked by Ronaldo; Inter can go 1st

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Inter Milan could finish the day above Juventus with a win at 9 a.m. ET after Cristiano Ronaldo scored a penalty to level Sunday’s match against Sassuolo but also blocked his side’s match-winning attempt in the 70th minute.

Comically, the shot was taken by Paulo Dybala, who also won the penalty. The jokes are there for the taking when it comes to Ronaldo’s perceived jealousy of the Argentine playmaker, though Sassuolo goalkeeper Stefano Turati was well-positioned to catch the ball had it reached him.

Juve had led 1-0 through Leonardo Bonucci, but Sassuolo struck on both sides of halftime to put the hosts behind.

Ronaldo converted Dybala’s penalty, the 116th of the Portuguese’s amazing career, but then couldn’t get out of the way on the below shot (few could).

The megastar was apparently attempting to not interfere with the play, knowing he was probably in an offside position.

Great goal line clearance from Ronaldo. pic.twitter.com/PmwOcAXdoP — Kevin (@BraziIianTr3nt) December 1, 2019

