Ljungberg maintains ‘Top four 100 percent achievable’ despite draw

Arsenal interim manager Freddie Ljungberg is thinking big despite his Gunners’ sloppy performance in the first match of the post-Unai Emery era.

The Gunners drew Norwich City 2-2 at Carrow Road on Sunday, a result aided by VAR controversy and several monumental Bernd Leno saves.

It’s a draw that leaves Arsenal seven points back of fourth place Chelsea after 14 matches.

“Top four is 100% achievable,” Ljungberg said after the match, via Football.London, adding, “I’m just trying to make it as simple as possible. I’ve been here last year and of course I have an opinion on how we can play and everyone has a fair chance.”

The longtime Arsenal playmaker was an assistant before taking the reins and is appreciative of his current, honor, even on an interim basis.

That honor will involve solving abject defending and seemingly no plan to defend in transition, as Arsenal was torched for two goals and it would’ve been much worse if not for Leno.

“We have a problem on the transition and I want to fix that,” Ljungberg said. “I hope the club knows what I can and can’t do. I’m very honored they have trusted me to do this.”

Arsenal needs January additions to be sure, but might want to appoint a tactician sooner given what more dropped points would mean during a congested December.

