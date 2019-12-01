More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Watch Live: Manchester United-Villa; Leicester-Everton

By Nicholas MendolaDec 1, 2019, 10:41 AM EST
Leave a comment

The Premier League Sunday keeps moving forward with a pair of intriguing 11:30 a.m. ET match-ups in England.

Manchester United can rise as high as fifth with a win against sturdy Aston Villa on NBCSN, while Leicester City aims higher when Everton visits King Power Stadium on NBC Sports Gold.

[ WATCH: Man Utd-Villa | Leicester-Everton ]

The Foxes can claim sole possession of second place by taking all three points from the Toffees, who start the day just two points clear of the Bottom Three.

Villa has the same amount of points as Everton, and both can rise as high as 12th with wins.

LINEUPS

Leicester City:

Everton:

Manchester United:

Aston Villa:

Ljungberg maintains ‘Top four 100 percent achievable’ despite draw

By Nicholas MendolaDec 1, 2019, 12:17 PM EST
Leave a comment

Arsenal interim manager Freddie Ljungberg is thinking big despite his Gunners’ sloppy performance in the first match of the post-Unai Emery era.

The Gunners drew Norwich City 2-2 at Carrow Road on Sunday, a result aided by VAR controversy and several monumental Bernd Leno saves.

It’s a draw that leaves Arsenal seven points back of fourth place Chelsea after 14 matches.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

“Top four is 100% achievable,” Ljungberg said after the match, via Football.London, adding, “I’m just trying to make it as simple as possible. I’ve been here last year and of course I have an opinion on how we can play and everyone has a fair chance.”

The longtime Arsenal playmaker was an assistant before taking the reins and is appreciative of his current, honor, even on an interim basis.

That honor will involve solving abject defending and seemingly no plan to defend in transition, as Arsenal was torched for two goals and it would’ve been much worse if not for Leno.

“We have a problem on the transition and I want to fix that,” Ljungberg said. “I hope the club knows what I can and can’t do. I’m very honored they have trusted me to do this.”

Arsenal needs January additions to be sure, but might want to appoint a tactician sooner given what more dropped points would mean during a congested December.

WATCH: Grealish scores impossibly cool wonder goal v. Man Utd

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 1, 2019, 11:51 AM EST
Leave a comment

Jack Grealish scored an impossibly cool goal to give Aston Villa an early lead over Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The Villa captain, 24, arrived inside the left side of the box to collect an Anwar El Ghazi cross and saw United midfielder Andreas Pereira give him some room.

[ WATCH: Man Utd-Villa | Leicester-Everton ]

Grealish then coolly zipped a shot across the box and just inside the far post, disarming Red Devils goalkeeper David De Gea to make it 1-0.

It’s his fifth goal to go with five assists in 14 appearances for Villa this season, and his 20th senior goal for his boyhood club.

El Ghazi was injured on the play and tried to go on, but subbed off in the 17th minute.

Wolves find equalizer versus Sheffield United

By Nicholas MendolaDec 1, 2019, 11:03 AM EST
Leave a comment

Wolves and Sheffield United will both feel they’ve wasted chances following a 1-1 draw at the Molineux on Sunday.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Matt Doherty equalized for Wolves after Lys Mousset gave the Blades a second minute lead.

Doherty celebrated by removing a black arm band and holding it aloft to acknowledge former teammate Benik Afobe, whose young daughter suddenly died Friday.

Wolves stay sixth, level on points with fifth place Spurs, while the Blades are one point back of both.

Three things we learned

1. Nuno gets it… wrong? Wolves’ steady boss has done well since adjusting to the Europa League grind, but his men looked pretty beat on Sunday after a Thursday return from an emotional 3-3 draw at Braga in Portugal. He made one change, Max Kilman for Romain Saiss in the back, and perhaps that’s the reason Wolves aren’t finding themselves in fifth.

Then again, we suppose you could argue that Wolves used nearly their best XI and needed it to get a point against Chris Wilder‘s pesky Blades. With Wolves having another home match on Wednesday against more potent West Ham, we lean toward the former idea, but there’s a case against it.

2. Raul Jimenez keeps coming: The Mexican striker continued his incredible run of form at the Molineux, taking an pass with his back to goal and working his way free to send an inch-perfect cross to the back post for Doherty to head past Henderson for 1-1. It’s Jimenez’s sixth assist to go with 15 goals in 25 appearances this season.

3. Wasted weekend for Wilder’s men: The newly-promoted Blades should be upset to not have all three points and sole possession of fifth place, which really should have us posting the Paul Rudd “Look at us” meme below. At the Molineux against a road-weary Wolves, the Blades lost their mojo in the second half. It wasn’t as dramatic as the drop-off following a 2-0 lead over Manchester United, but it was still disappointing from one of the league’s best stories.

Man of the Match: Jimenez.

The Blades went ahead through Mousset, who was first to a cross that was poorly-judged by multiple leaping Wolves.

He then won a dangerous free kick off Leander Dendoncker, but a training ground play yielded nothing.

Raul Jimenez got on the end of a Matt Doherty cross in the 13th minute, but Dean Henderson pushed the header over the goal.

Mousset slipped John Fleck on goal with a nutmeg of Dendoncker, but Rui Patricio was there for a good left-footed save.

David McGoldrick had a chance to make it 2-0 in the 52nd minute, but Patricio was again there.

Norwich City holds sloppy Arsenal

By Nicholas MendolaDec 1, 2019, 10:54 AM EST
Leave a comment

Arsenal needed two goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to take a point from Norwich City at Carrow Road, a 2-2 draw which doomed the Gunners to their worst season start since 1975.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

The draw comes in the first match after Arsenal fired Unai Emery, as interim boss Freddie Ljungberg oversaw another defensively-challenged performance.

Arsenal needed a number of sensational saves from Bernd Leno to get their point, which leaves them 8th with 19 points.

[ MORE: Ljungberg reacts ]

Teemu Pukki and Todd Cantwell scored for Norwich City, who sits 19th with their 11th point.

Three things we learned

1. Gunners defense invites Pukki and friends to party: Emery may be gone, but it didn’t instantly fix the Gunners’ defensive woes. Norwich City went ahead when Pukki used a clever change of direction to open up for a perfect Kenny McLean through ball, then watched as the Arsenal backs allowed him to turn and dribble to space for a shot that turned off Chambers and past Leno. The Cantwell goal wasn’t too different, and Bernd Leno was outstanding in denying what could’ve easily been a number of additional goals.

2. VAR denies Krul penalty save: Norwich City goalkeeper Tim Krul has been a penalty-stopping marvel for years, but he was denied his fourth season stop from the spot when VAR spotted his plant leg off the line before he saved Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s effort. Don’t get us wrong: He left his line and this isn’t VAR’s fault as much as it’s the law. In some cases like this, it’s illogical to expect a keeper to hit the line every time unless you make him start inside the goal. Perhaps the idea is to make penalties more automatic, but it’s a tough but correct application from VAR that allowed Arsenal a brief respite.

EDIT: The call was apparently against Max Aarons, who entered the box before Aubameyang’s effort and was the first to touch the rebound. As you were.

3. Cantwell continues to raise profile: Norwich City’s 21-year-old midfielder collected his fourth goal of the season to go with two assists. Born 25 miles from Carrow Road, he’s averaging 1.3 key passes and 1.3 successful dribbles per game in helping the Canaries find, perhaps, their next James Maddison.

Man of the Match: Aubameyang — Saved penalty aside, the Gabonese goal collector gave the Gunners plenty to like (again) in scoring his 52nd and 53rd Arsenal goals (in 82 appearances).

It was mostly Arsenal early, though Onel Hernandez led a 17th minute charge that led to a hard shot directly to Bernd Leno.

Tim Krul produced more brilliance typical of his season with a flying slap of Calum Chambers‘ header.

That’s when Pukki finished Norwich’s lightning counter, calmly turning the ball onto his right foot for a shot that deflected past Leno.

[ MORE: Premier League stats ] 

The score line looked set to change within moments, as Mesut Ozil‘s spun free kick was slapped out of the air by Zimmermann.

Krul came off his line to best Aubameyang’s spot kick, and VAR didn’t let the nominal distance sway it: Aubameyang bagged the re-kick despite Krul’s obnoxious hypeman antics on the touch line.

Norwich retook the lead in the second minute of stoppage time, Cantwell scoring for the second-straight match.

Leno continues to perform well for Arsenal under siege, splaying to make a world-class save on McLean at the hour mark.