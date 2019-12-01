Watch Live: Norwich-Arsenal, Wolves-Sheffield United

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Freddie Ljunberg leads Arsenal into the first match of the post-Unai Emery Era, as the Gunners visit Carrow Road in one of two 9 a.m. ET kickoffs on Sunday in the Premier League.

Shkrodan Mustafi and Granit Xhaka start for the Gunners, with Mesut Ozil keeping Nicolas Pepe on the back line in a 4-3-3 (Watch live on NBCSN and online at NBCSports.com).

[ STREAM LIVE: Norwich-Arsenal | Wolves-Blades ]

Norwich gets help at the back, with captain Christoph Zimmermann back in the fold.

Wolves and Saints also kick off at 9, an NBC Sports Gold match with Top Five positioning on the line.

LINEUPS

Norwich City:

🚨 TEAM NEWS 🚨 Here is your #ncfc XI and subs for today's game ⬇️ ◾ Amadou replaces Tettey

◾ Zimbo wears the armband

◾ Lewis on the bench — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) December 1, 2019

Arsenal:

📋 Here's the team news for today's game at Norwich…#NORARS — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 1, 2019

Wolves:

Sheffield United:

Two changes for the Bladesmen 🤝 John Egan and Dean Henderson return to the Blades’ starting XI!#WOLSHU 🔴 pic.twitter.com/IuNaky4Fhr — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) December 1, 2019

Follow @NicholasMendola