Watch Live: Norwich-Arsenal, Wolves-Sheffield United

Freddie Ljunberg leads Arsenal into the first match of the post-Unai Emery Era, as the Gunners visit Carrow Road in one of two 9 a.m. ET kickoffs on Sunday in the Premier League.
Shkrodan Mustafi and Granit Xhaka start for the Gunners, with Mesut Ozil keeping Nicolas Pepe on the back line in a 4-3-3 (Watch live on NBCSN and online at NBCSports.com).
Norwich gets help at the back, with captain Christoph Zimmermann back in the fold.
Wolves and Saints also kick off at 9, an NBC Sports Gold match with Top Five positioning on the line.
Inter Milan could finish the day above Juventus with a win at 9 a.m. ET after Cristiano Ronaldo scored a penalty to level Sunday’s match against Sassuolo but also blocked his side’s match-winning attempt in the 70th minute.
Comically, the shot was taken by Paulo Dybala, who also won the penalty. The jokes are there for the taking when it comes to Ronaldo’s perceived jealousy of the Argentine playmaker, though Sassuolo goalkeeper Stefano Turati was well-positioned to catch the ball had it reached him.
Juve had led 1-0 through Leonardo Bonucci, but Sassuolo struck on both sides of halftime to put the hosts behind.
Ronaldo converted Dybala’s penalty, the 116th of the Portuguese’s amazing career, but then couldn’t get out of the way on the below shot (few could).
The megastar was apparently attempting to not interfere with the play, knowing he was probably in an offside position.
Watford is changing managers for the second time this season.
As reported last night, Quique Sanchez Flores is out, and the appointment of a new boss is “imminent.”
Sanchez Flores went 1W-4D-7L during his second stint at the club, which ended with a 2-1 loss to Southampton on Sunday.
He followed Javi Gracia, who was fired after earning just one point in four PL matches this season despite leading the club to the FA Cup Final last season.
Here is the release from Watford. More details to come…
“Quique is a man of great integrity and it was clear how much he wanted to have a positive impact, but ultimately results have dictated our decision,” said Hornets’ Chairman & CEO Scott Duxbury.
“The appointment of a new Head Coach is imminent, and with nearly two-thirds of the season remaining, we will provide all the support necessary to make the coming months successful.”
Watford visits Leicester City on Wednesday, with its following three fixtures against Crystal Palace, Watford, and Manchester United.
The Hornets have a lot of work to do but plenty of time to do it; They will sit at least six points back of the drop zone with 24 matches to play.
ROME (AP) Mario Balotelli showed flashes of form as he returned to Brescia’s lineup after sitting out a game due to disciplinary reasons. But it was another Mario who made the biggest impact in a regional Serie A derby with Atalanta on Saturday.
Mario Pasalic scored either side of halftime and Atalanta won 3-0 to stay in the Champions League qualifying places.
Balotelli hit the post early in the second half and had several other chances. Still, last-placed Brescia lost its sixth straight and 10th in 13 matches this season.
Brescia hasn’t scored, and has conceded 10, in Fabio Grosso’s three matches in charge since replacing Eugeno Corini.
“We played with fear and if the opponents smell timidity they take advantage of it,” said Grosso, who is coaching in Serie A for the first time. “I haven’t been here for very long. It’s going to take time and hard work to put something worthwhile together.”
Atalanta moved level on points with fourth-placed Cagliari and fifth-placed Roma — with the top four finishers qualifying for the Champions League.
Pasalic was left unmarked to head in Brescia’s opener and scored his second with a slick backheel flick from close range.
Josip Ilicic scored Atalanta’s third by finishing off a counterattack in added time.
Here’s the “Guaranteed to Put a Tear in Your Eye” story of the 2019-20 Premier League season…
Meet David Martin, a career-long journeyman goalkeeper who currently serves as the backup to starter Roberto at West Ham United. With Roberto failing to impress manager Manuel Pellegrini thus far, Martin made his West Ham on Saturday. It was also his PL debut. Martin is 33 years old. He has been on the books at 10 different clubs — whether permanently or on loan — during his career. In every way imaginable, it was a dream come, all the way down to beating Chelsea and making six saves to keep a clean sheet.
Oh, and his dad, Alvin, made over 450 appearances for West Ham during his 21-year career at the club. He was in attendance at Stamford Bridge and David was sure to find him for an unforgettable embrace in the stands.
After the game, David did his best to sum up the joy he felt when his moment finally came, as well as the relief he felt when it was over — quotes from the Guardian:
“It just doesn’t feel real. I’m 33 now, I’ve had a decent career, I’ve played quite a few games but it still doesn’t prepare you coming into this. I’ve been struggling to eat for the last two days. Cress [Aaron Cresswell] was laughing at me because my plate kept being taken away and I couldn’t finish my food.
“When I saw my dad we were both in tears, so we didn’t actually say a lot. But for my dad to see that here with the club he played for for 21 years, to make my debut, keep a clean sheet and get the win for the boys more importantly, it’s just a fantastic feeling.”