Watford fires Quique Sanchez Flores

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Watford is changing managers for the second time this season.

As reported last night, Quique Sanchez Flores is out, and the appointment of a new boss is “imminent.”

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Sanchez Flores went 1W-4D-7L during his second stint at the club, which ended with a 2-1 loss to Southampton on Sunday.

He followed Javi Gracia, who was fired after earning just one point in four PL matches this season despite leading the club to the FA Cup Final last season.

Here is the release from Watford. More details to come…

“Quique is a man of great integrity and it was clear how much he wanted to have a positive impact, but ultimately results have dictated our decision,” said Hornets’ Chairman & CEO Scott Duxbury. “The appointment of a new Head Coach is imminent, and with nearly two-thirds of the season remaining, we will provide all the support necessary to make the coming months successful.”

Watford visits Leicester City on Wednesday, with its following three fixtures against Crystal Palace, Watford, and Manchester United.

The Hornets have a lot of work to do but plenty of time to do it; They will sit at least six points back of the drop zone with 24 matches to play.

Follow @NicholasMendola