Messi wins 6th Ballon d’Or

By Daniel KarellDec 2, 2019, 4:10 PM EST
Lionel Messi is back on top.

For the sixth time, the hosts at France Football’s end-of-year awards ceremonies read out Messi’s name as the winner of the Ballon d’Or. The 2019 award is Messi’s first since 2015. Since the the award was won by Cristiano Ronaldo twice and Luka Modric last year after guiding Croatia to the 2018 World Cup final.

So far this season, Messi has scored 14 goals to go with eight assists for Barcelona in all competitions. Last season however, Messi returned to his dominance, leading La Liga with 36 goals and scoring a total of 48 between the league and the UEFA Champions League. He also had 16 assists between both leagues.

Also honored on Monday evening was the winners of the Best Young Player and the Best Goalkeeper, a new award.

The goalkeeping award, named after the Soviet great Lev Yashin, went to Liverpool’s Alisson Becker. The Brazilian goalkeeper backstopped Liverpool in his first season in England to second place in the Premier League and the 2019 UEFA Champions League title. He’s recorded 21 clean sheets in 45 Premier League appearances so far.

Matthijs de Ligt, the former Ajax star who led his team to back to back Champions League semifinals, was named the Best Young Player by France Football. Now with Juventus, de Ligt is part of a superstar generation of young Dutch players who are looking to take their nation far at the 2020 Euros and beyond. De Ligt, at just 20-years old, still has many of his best years ahead of him.

The top ten in the final 2019 Ballon d’Or is as follows:

10. Riyad Mahrez, Man City

9. Bernardo Silva, Man City

8. Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich

7. Alisson Becker, Liverpool

6. Kylian Mbappe, PSG

5. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool

4. Sadie Mane, Liverpool

3. Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus

2. Virgil Van Dijk, Liverpool

1. Lionel Messi, Barcelona

USWNT’s Rapinoe wins 2019 Women’s Ballon d’Or

By Daniel KarellDec 2, 2019, 3:40 PM EST
Megan Rapinoe topped off an iconic calendar year with France Football’s biggest prize, the Women’s Ballon d’Or award.

Rapinoe scored six goals to go with three assists as she led the U.S. Women’s National Team to another FIFA Women’s World Cup title. She scored the decisive goals against France in the quarterfinals and the Netherlands in the final, but it was her place as the heart and soul of the USWNT that led her and the national team to win. The 34-year-old absorbed all the pressure on her and her team and still produced on both sides of the ball.

Rapinoe had nine goals and seven assists across the calendar year for the USWNT. In addition to winning the World Cup, she won the Golden Ball and the FIFA award for the best women’s soccer player of the year. She’s also in the running and is now surely the front runner for the 2019 U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year.

England right back Lucy Bronze and Rapinoe’s USWNT teammate Alex Morgan finished in second and third place, respectively.

Premier League TV, streaming schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 2, 2019, 2:55 PM EST
Matchweek 15 of the Premier League season is almost here, with games on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Don’t you just love this time of year as the games come thick and fast?

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Tuesday
3:15 p.m. ET: Burnley v. Man City – NBCSN [STREAM]
2:30 p.m. ET: Crystal Palace v. Bournemouth – NBCSN [STREAM]

Wednesday
2:30 p.m. ET: Man United v. Tottenham – NBCSN [STREAM]
2:30 p.m. ET: Chelsea v. Aston Villa – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
2:30 p.m. ET:  Leicester City v. Watford – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
2:30 p.m. ET. ET: Southampton v. Norwich – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
2:30 p.m. ET:  Wolves v. West Ham – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
3:15 p.m. ET: Liverpool v. Everton  – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

Thursday
3:15 p.m. ET: Arsenal v. Brighton – NBCSN [STREAM]
2:30 p.m. ET: Sheffield United v. Newcastle – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

FA Cup third round draw: Liverpool v. Everton headlines

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 2, 2019, 2:30 PM EST
All 20 Premier League and 24 Championship teams have entered the FA Cup at the third round stage.

The draw did not disappoint.

Liverpool will host Merseyside rivals Everton at Anfield as they meet in the FA Cup once again, while Wolves host Man United as they met for the second season in a row, plus Arsenal host Leeds United and holder Man City host Port Vale.

Below is the draw in full, as the games will be played on the weekend of Jan. 3-6, 2020.

FA Cup third round draw

Leicester v Wigan Athletic
QPR v Swansea
Fulham v Aston Villa
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
Wolves v Man United
Charlton v West Brom
Rochdale or Boston v Newcastle
Cardiff City v Forest Green or Carlisle
Oxford v Exeter or Hartlepool
Sheffield United v AFC Fylde
Southampton v Huddersfield Town
Liverpool v Everton
Bristol City v Shrewsbury
Bournemouth v Luton Town
Brighton v Sheffield Wednesday
Bristol Rovers or Plymouth Argyle v Coventry or Ipswich Town
Eastleigh or Crewe v Barnsley
Man City v Port Vale
Middlesbrough v Tottenham
Reading v Blackpool
Watford v Tranmere Rovers
Preston North End v Norwich City
Millwall v Newport County
Crystal Palace v Derby County
Solihull Moors or Rotherham United v Hull City
Brentford v Stoke City
Fleetwood Town v Portsmouth
Arsenal v Leeds United
Gillingham v West Ham
Burton Albion v Northampton
Burnley v Peterborough
Birmingham City v Blackburn Rovers

Ballon d’Or 2019 results revealed

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 2, 2019, 1:24 PM EST
The players who finished 30-11th in the 2019 Ballon d’Or voting have been announced ahead of the glitzy event in Paris on Monday, as the top player on the planet will be crowned.

Virgil van Dijk, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are the favorites for the coveted trophy, as Messi and Ronaldo have each won the Ballon d’Or five times and VVD is aiming to become the first defender since Fabio Cannavaro in 2006 to win the award.

Remember: leading journalists along with national team coaches and captains vote for the winners of this award.

Below is the list of players from the 30-man shortlist and where they finished.

28. Joao Felix
28. Marquinhos
28. Donny van de Beek
26. Karim Benzema
26. Georginio Wijnaldum
24. Marc-Andre Ter Stegen
24. Kalidou Koulibaly
23. Hugo Lloris
22. Heung-Min Son
20. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
20. Dusan Tadic
19. Trent Alexander-Arnold
18. Antoine Griezmann
17. Roberto Firmino
16. Sergio Aguero
15. Matthijs de Ligt
14. Kevin De Bruyne
13. Eden Hazard
12. Raheem Sterling
11. Frenkie de Jong

That means in no particularly order, the top 10 will come from…

Lionel Messi
Virgil Van Dijk
Cristiano Ronaldo
Sadio Mane
Mohamed Salah
Riyad Mahrez
Kylian Mbappe
Alisson
Robert Lewandowski
Bernardo Silva