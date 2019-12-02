More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

Report: Liverpool favorites to sign Jadon Sancho

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 2, 2019, 12:10 PM EST
Jadon Sancho could be on the move sooner than we think.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule

A report from Norwegian journalist, and former Premier League striker, Jan Aage Fjortoft  from Viasat claims that Sancho wants to leave Borussia Dortmund in January and he says that current Premier League leaders and European champions Liverpool are favorites to sign him.

That has led to #Sancho2020 trending on Twitter as Liverpool fans are having a moment, just as they did when reports a few months ago linked Kylian Mbappe with a move to Anfield.

As for Sancho, the England international, 19, has excelled at Borussia Dortmund over the last 18 months but after he was hauled off by BVB coach Lucien Favre in the first half of a humbling defeat at Bayern Munich last month, then criticized by his coach, Sancho’s future has come into discussion once again after previous fallings out with the hierarchy at Dortmund.

On the pitch he continues to deliver as he scored in Dortmund’s win at Hertha Berlin on Saturday, in their UEFA Champions League defeat a Barcelona last week and against Paderborn before that, as those goals added to two assists in his last five games for the German giants.

Sancho has a host of Europe’s top clubs forming a not so orderly queue to sign him, with Man United, Barcelona, Chelsea and PSG all heavily linked with a move for the teenage sensation.

It is expected that Sancho would cost over $130 million, and Dortmund have previously admitted he won’t be with them for much longer, but do Liverpool need to strengthen in the attacking midfield/wing areas?

Nope. But what was it Sir Alex Ferguson always said about adding new players when you’re in a position of strength…

Sancho would no doubt provide serious competition to Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino for a starting spot right away, but if you look at Klopp’s options after those three, things start to get pretty thin.

Divock Origi is the next man up and aside from his legendary status among Liverpool fans, will he strike fear into the hearts of opponents if he replace one of the aforementioned trio? Probably not. After Origi there is Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain who can play in a wide role, then teenagers Rhian Brewster and Curtis Jones are up and Xherdan Shaqiri is around but often an injury doubt.

Liverpool are stacked in the defense and midfield but the front three have been so good and have largely remained injury free that they haven’t had to worry about their attack.

Sancho’s arrival could also suggest that one of Mane or Salah may move on in 2020 as both have been linked with moves to Real Madrid in the past. Having Sancho come in to replace them would be ideal, but a move in January seems unlikely.

But maybe Liverpool will want to get in ahead of the competition in January to sign the former Watford and Man City product before he excels at EURO 2020 for England and his transfer value skyrockets. Right now Raheem Sterling and Marcus Rashford are ahead of Sancho in the England pecking order but the Dortmund winger is pushing them all the way and seems to be a perfect fit for the way Liverpool play. His pace and trickery is a combination of Salah and Mane and at such a young age he has delivered at Dortmund and is starting to for England.

For Liverpool to stay on top, they need to be ruthless and strengthen their squad even when it looks like they don’t need to. Moves like this are when a great team starts to feel like a dynasty is on the way.

Premier League TV, streaming schedule

AP
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 2, 2019, 2:55 PM EST
Matchweek 15 of the Premier League season is almost here, with games on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Don’t you just love this time of year as the games come thick and fast?

[ MORE: Sign up for NBC Sports Gold ]

The full TV schedule for the games this weekend are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new "Premier League Pass" via NBC Sports Gold.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today, Sky Sports News, NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

[ STREAM: Premier League live here ] 

You can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” for all the goals as they go in around the grounds. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App.

[ MORE: Premier League "Goal Rush" ] 

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Tuesday
3:15 p.m. ET: Burnley v. Man City – NBCSN [STREAM]
2:30 p.m. ET: Crystal Palace v. Bournemouth – NBCSN [STREAM]

Wednesday
2:30 p.m. ET: Man United v. Tottenham – NBCSN [STREAM]
2:30 p.m. ET: Chelsea v. Aston Villa – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
2:30 p.m. ET:  Leicester City v. Watford – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
2:30 p.m. ET. ET: Southampton v. Norwich – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
2:30 p.m. ET:  Wolves v. West Ham – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
3:15 p.m. ET: Liverpool v. Everton  – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

Thursday
3:15 p.m. ET: Arsenal v. Brighton – NBCSN [STREAM]
2:30 p.m. ET: Sheffield United v. Newcastle – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

FA Cup third round draw: Liverpool v. Everton headlines

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 2, 2019, 2:30 PM EST
All 20 Premier League and 24 Championship teams have entered the FA Cup at the third round stage.

The draw did not disappoint.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Liverpool will host Merseyside rivals Everton at Anfield as they meet in the FA Cup once again, while Wolves host Man United as they met for the second season in a row, plus Arsenal host Leeds United and holder Man City host Port Vale.

 [ LIVE: Follow all the FA Cup scores here ]

Below is the draw in full, as the games will be played on the weekend of Jan. 3-6, 2020.

FA Cup third round draw

Leicester v Wigan Athletic
QPR v Swansea
Fulham v Aston Villa
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
Wolves v Man United
Charlton v West Brom
Rochdale or Boston v Newcastle
Cardiff City v Forest Green or Carlisle
Oxford v Exeter or Hartlepool
Sheffield United v AFC Fylde
Southampton v Huddersfield Town
Liverpool v Everton
Bristol City v Shrewsbury
Bournemouth v Luton Town
Brighton v Sheffield Wednesday
Bristol Rovers or Plymouth Argyle v Coventry or Ipswich Town
Eastleigh or Crewe v Barnsley
Man City v Port Vale
Middlesbrough v Tottenham
Reading v Blackpool
Watford v Tranmere Rovers
Preston North End v Norwich City
Millwall v Newport County
Crystal Palace v Derby County
Solihull Moors or Rotherham United v Hull City
Brentford v Stoke City
Fleetwood Town v Portsmouth
Arsenal v Leeds United
Gillingham v West Ham
Burton Albion v Northampton
Burnley v Peterborough
Birmingham City v Blackburn Rovers

Ballon d’Or 2019 results revealed

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 2, 2019, 1:24 PM EST
The players who finished 30-11th in the 2019 Ballon d’Or voting have been announced ahead of the glitzy event in Paris on Monday, as the top player on the planet will be crowned.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule

Virgil van Dijk, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are the favorites for the coveted trophy, as Messi and Ronaldo have each won the Ballon d’Or five times and VVD is aiming to become the first defender since Fabio Cannavaro in 2006 to win the award.

Remember: leading journalists along with national team coaches and captains vote for the winners of this award.

Below is the list of players from the 30-man shortlist and where they finished.

28. Joao Felix
28. Marquinhos
28. Donny van de Beek
26. Karim Benzema
26. Georginio Wijnaldum
24. Marc-Andre Ter Stegen
24. Kalidou Koulibaly
23. Hugo Lloris
22. Heung-Min Son
20. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
20. Dusan Tadic
19. Trent Alexander-Arnold
18. Antoine Griezmann
17. Roberto Firmino
16. Sergio Aguero
15. Matthijs de Ligt
14. Kevin De Bruyne
13. Eden Hazard
12. Raheem Sterling
11. Frenkie de Jong

That means in no particularly order, the top 10 will come from…

Lionel Messi
Virgil Van Dijk
Cristiano Ronaldo
Sadio Mane
Mohamed Salah
Riyad Mahrez
Kylian Mbappe
Alisson
Robert Lewandowski
Bernardo Silva

Rodgers happy at Leicester, not interested in Arsenal

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 2, 2019, 12:34 PM EST
When Brendan Rodgers looks back on his coaching career someday he will regard this as one of his smarter decisions.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule

The Leicester City manager has rubbished talk of him taking over at Arsenal, as Rodgers is the bookmakers favorite to replace Unai Emery at the Emirates Stadium.

Following Leicester’s dramatic late win against Everton on Sunday, Rodgers was a little noncommittal when asked about his future and instead admitted he has a release clause of $18 million in his Leicester contract.

Speaking ahead of Leicester’s clash against Watford on Wednesday (Watch live, 2:30 p.m. ET online via NBCSports.com) the former Liverpool and Celtic manager put all of the speculation to bed.

“Yeah, the message is clear and it has been and probably I’ll get asked again until they appoint someone, but it’s very simple. I’m very happy here,” Rodgers explained. “I made a choice nine months ago to come here for a purpose. The purpose was very clear in that I wanted to help this club move forward out of where it was when I came in, and looking to lead it forward with a group I feel has huge potential. Why would I want to move from that?

“OK, I moved after nearly three years at Celtic and people may look at me thinking: ‘Right, because a club like Arsenal, with the great institution and size, and all of that …’ But it’s all about happiness and I couldn’t be happier here. My contract is until 2022 and the club haven’t said they want to release me from that.”

Rodgers would be best served to stay at Leicester City until the end of this season.

If he leads the Foxes to a top four finish this season, which looks highly likely, he will gain huge plaudits and be one of the first names on the list for the top jobs in Europe, not just the Arsenal job, next summer.

Arsenal wanted him before they hired Emery and it is clear that his style of play and ability to get the best out of young talent is very attractive to many clubs, but specifically the Gunners. When it comes to Rodgers, he has built up a reputation of being a manager who will jump ship quickly after his move from Swansea to Liverpool and then Celtic to Leicester, but in both of those situations it was a no-brainer.

Given all of the uncertainty behind-the-scenes at Arsenal and the obvious flaws in the playing squad, Rodgers would be mad to leave this Leicester side behind to take charge of the Gunners. Right now he’s managing the only club which looks likely to sustain a title challenge with Liverpool this season.

Rodgers is a man who likes the spotlight and eventually it would make sense for him to move to Arsenal, or Chelsea or even a club like Man City if Pep Guardiola departs. But until then, Leicester is the perfect fit for him and he knows it.

The fact that Rodgers is best served to remain at Leicester instead of joining Arsenal says as much about his fine work with the Foxes as it does about Arsenal’s recent demise.