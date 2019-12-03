More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by Matthias Balk/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Jamaica’s Bailey says Bayer Leverkusen aiming high

By Nicholas MendolaDec 3, 2019, 9:52 PM EST
Leave a comment

Bayer Leverkusen got its young speedster back at the right time.

Leon Bailey’s cut through Bayern Munich on Saturday, scoring twice in 63 minutes for a picture perfect return from a two-match red card suspension.

Both goals showed his knack for using the right angles to execute runs with his blazing speed, as the 22-year-old Jamaican scored his 20th and 21st career Bundesliga goals to lift Bayer to within six points of first place Borussia Monchengladbach via a 2-1 win at the Allianz Arena.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

It looks like an open league. And Bailey wants to see his team finish higher than its fourth place standing of the 2018/19 season.

“I see our team being at the highest level,” Bailey tells ProSoccerTalk three days after his big performance in Munich. “We have, of all the teams right now, the best chance to be in the Top Three this year.

“The Bundesliga level is high right now and the points are very close, and even the teams that are behind are doing their best to beat teams ahead of them which makes it more complicated but it’s a very intense league and I’m happy to be a part of it.”

Bayer hasn’t had Bailey for much of the season, the Bayern match his sixth league appearance in 13 opportunities thanks to the aforementioned red card suspension and a muscle injury.

He’s also managed just two 45-minute appearances in Bayer’s UEFA Champions League run, which is still alive against the odds.

Bayer lost its first three matches of the group stage and had most leaving it for dead, but beat Atletico Madrid and Lokomotiv Moscow to set up a final match day visit from Juventus.

And Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. aren’t scaring Bailey’s teammates, who need to beat already-qualified Juve and see Atleti drop points at home to Lokomotiv.

“We enter with the same approach toward every game, go into it with 100 percent focus and hopefully we can beat them here at home,” Bailey said.

It’s been a wild ride for Bailey, who started his career with Genk in Belgium, amassing 15 goals and 21 assists in 77 matches.

He’s continued to deliver following a move to Germany, posting 21 and 12 in 92 appearances. That’s seen him linked with a lot of big clubs, including Bayern Munich and Manchester City.

And at long last he’s debuted for Jamaica, earning six caps since the start of the Gold Cup in June.

Bailey assisted against the USMNT in the Reggae Boyz’s 3-1 semifinal loss, and got his first goal in a September win over Antigua and Barbuda in the CONCACAF Nations League.

“It made me learn a lot and I’m grateful that I can actually help my country, be there for them right now, and hopefully we can make it to a World Cup,” he said.

Jamaica’s the fourth ranked team in CONCACAF and will be contesting the Hex in a bid to land its first World Cup bid since 1998, its only appearance in the tournament.

“It would mean everything to me, of course for the country,” Bailey said. “Right now we have a good team, Since I joined the team a lot of English players came and I think we have a good possibility to make it.”

That, most likely, would mean getting the best of Gregg Berhalter’s USMNT.

Bailey says he sees some comparisons between what Bayer did against Bayern and what the Reggae Boyz will need to do to the Yanks.

“They have a lot of quality players and they have a system that reminds me a little bit of how Bayern Munich plays, but we can defeat them if we put our minds to it like we did against Bayern Munich.”

(Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Premier League Preview: Manchester United v. Tottenham Hotspur

AP Photo/Matt Dunham
By Nicholas MendolaDec 3, 2019, 10:22 PM EST
Leave a comment

Intrigue is at a very high level for Tottenham Hotspur’s visit to Manchester United at Old Trafford on Wednesday (Watch Live at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

For one thing, there are table implications as United enters the day two points back of their visitors with the Top Four still in sight but in danger of slipping out of focus.

WATCH LIVE, ONLINE, HERE

But the bigger interest comes in the form of Spurs boss Jose Mourinho, who held the position for a combustible tenure at Old Trafford which included a Europa League and FA Cup title.

Mourinho’s been somewhat validated for the work he did at United since he was fired, with chairman Ed Woodward and new boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer having trouble finding flagship moments in their first full year working together.

And with United staring at a Manchester Derby this weekend, a loss on Wednesday could set the stage for more significant tumult in Manchester.

Injuries/suspensions

Manchester United: OUT —  Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial. QUESTIONABLE — Scott McTominay, Nemanja Matic.

Tottenham Hotspur: OUT — Hugo Lloris, Michel Vorm, Erik Lamela, Ben Davies. QUESTIONABLE — None.

Probable lineups

Manchester United: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Fred, McTominay, Pereira, Mata, James, Rashford.

Tottenham Hotspur: Gazzaniga, Aurier, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Ndombele, Dier, Lo Celso, Dele, Son, Kane

What they’re saying

Man Utd’s Solskjaer on job uncertainty: “I’m just focusing on my job and that’s doing as well as I can, looking forward to the next game, but also look long term, plan things with board. It’s that time of year, it’s never nice to see your colleagues lose your jobs, three in a very short space of time. Some of them, you can talk about this VAR all day long, I don’t know what the reasons are behind the sackings at different clubs, but one result — Southampton-Watford — with the handball, and we’re talking about something completely different.”

Mourinho on facing his former club: “This is a closed chapter for me. I left the club and took my time to process everything that happened and to prepare myself for the next challenge. Manchester United for me is in my book of experiences. A little bit like Mr (Nelson) Mandela was saying: ‘You never lose. You win or you learn,’.”

Prediction

Oh, wouldn’t it just be very Jose to show up to his old home and deliver a victory with his new men? Although he was smashed at Chelsea in his first return as United boss, the teams feel a bit further apart in this scenario and neither Paul Pogba nor Anthony Martial will play for the hosts. 3-1, Spurs.

Richarlison signs new long-term deal with Everton

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 3, 2019, 9:03 PM EST
Leave a comment

The man who brought Richarlison to Everton may not be long for the club, but the Brazilian star forward’s future is set at Goodison Park.

The club announced a new deal for the 22-year-old on Tuesday which will keep him on Merseyside through the 2023-24 season.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Richarlison arrived from Watford for $53 million last season, and delivered 13 goals and two assists in his first season as a Toffee. He’s added four and two this season, and has 22 goals and nine assists in his Premier League career.

“It was here I managed to get a place in the Brazil national team and it was here I have scored lots of goals in the Premier League,” he said. “The club trusts me and I trust them. The supporters have a lot of affection for me and I try to give back all this affection as much as possible on the pitch. I go out and put my life on the line for them. I try to sweat blood and tears for this club. I intend to continue honoring the shirt and making the fans happy. And I hope they continue singing my name.”

It’s only been 28 months since Richarlison arrived at Watford from Fluminese for $15 million, uncapped. He now has six goals and four assists in 19 caps for Brazil and has been an unqualified success, though certainly there are expectations of better things from him in the future at Everton.

USMNT star Adams returns to RB Leipzig training

Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 3, 2019, 7:34 PM EST
Leave a comment

American midfielder Tyler Adams is finally returning to training with RB Leipzig.

Adams, 20, played in 12 matches for the Bundesliga side last season, and Leipzig only lost two.

[ MORE: Agudelo heads to Toronto FC ]

He’d missed USMNT duty at the Gold Cup as well as the entire RBL preseason with a groin problem, as well as Leipzig’s first three months.

In his absence, the club is a point off the league lead and has already advanced to the knockout rounds of the UEFA Champions League under new coach Julian Nagelsmann.

The question is whether the new boss will rate him as much as Ralf Rangnick. He’s unquestionably a wonderful talent, but faces a similar challenge to what Christian Pulisic stared down in his start at Chelsea (although Adams has a half-season under his belt with Leipzig).

Spurs’ Mourinho quotes Mandela in discussing Man Utd return

Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 3, 2019, 6:58 PM EST
Leave a comment

Jose Mourinho is playing down his return to Manchester United, saying he hopes for a fine reception but is simply looking forward to the future with Tottenham Hotspur.

“This is a closed chapter for me,” he said. “I left the club and took my time to process everything that happened and to prepare myself for the next challenge. Manchester United for me is in my book of experiences. A little bit like Mr (Nelson) Mandela was saying: ‘You never lose. You win or you learn,’.”

[ MORE: Rodri, Jesus star in Man City win ]

United is two points back of Spurs heading into Wednesday’s match at Old Trafford (Watch live at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Mourinho’s answering questions about his side’s future, too, with January nearing and Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, and Christian Eriksen amongst those who either are or might be angling for moves away from the club.

He said he’s spoken to club chairman Daniel Levy and the players about what’s next, and that he has no worries about playing them.

“The important thing, really, is [they are] great professionals, big relationship with Tottenham, amazing understanding of what the club is and what we need from them,” Mourinho said. “So, all three ready to play, all three ready to forget the contractual situation. And that’s the most important thing now because we’re in three competitions. And these boys are great players and Tottenham people. I trust them.”