Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez open to MLS move

Javier ‘Chicharito‘ Hernandez is keen on a move to Major League Soccer.

Mexico’s all-time leading goalscorer has been linked with a transfer to MLS many times during his career but it appears now could be a good time.

Hernandez, 31, moved from West Ham United to Sevilla in the summer on a three-year contract but has been restricted to most of his appearance off the bench and in the UEFA Europa League.

Asked by the LA Times if he would be interested in a move to Major League Soccer in the future, here was the response from the former Chivas Guadalajara, Man United and Bayer Leverkusen striker.

“Yes. Definitely,” Hernandez said. “Look, I am always thinking about my future. I want to be as open as I can to any opportunity. MLS is a league that is improving. It is an opportunity. Every league is an opportunity.”

Okay, this is the most positive Hernandez has been about a move to MLS so far in his career.

He is now approaching the latter stages of his career and it is clear he’s fed up of sitting on the bench at Sevilla, just like he did for a lot of his time at West Ham. He has scored three goals in 10 appearances for Sevilla in all competitions this season as they sit third in La Liga and cruised into the last 32 of the Europa League.

Chicharito still has plenty of years left in the tank and the way he plays means he is able to adapt his game to being less physical and relying on his instincts, like he has done his entire carer.

Where could he land in MLS? The LA Galaxy seems to make perfect sense, as they have a Zlatan Ibramihovic sized hole in their attack and are obviously keen to close the gap on crosstown rivals LAFC. It is believed Hernandez makes around $3.3 million per season at Sevilla after taking a hefty pay cut to leave West Ham in the summer and the Galaxy certainly need to freshen up their attack this offseason.

Hernandez is also close with Galaxy general manager Dennis te Kloese, who was involved with Chivas while he was a youngster, and given his status as one of Mexico’s greatest players of all time, he’d been an undoubted success wherever he goes in MLS.

Another destination could be with the Chicago Fire FC after their rebrand and move to downtown Chicago to play at Soldier Field they need a few marquee players to help them get close to filling that stadium and Hernandez would fit the ball after the departure of Bastian Schweinsteiger. Miami would obviously be another city where Hernandez would love to finish up his playing days, as would most players, and with so many new teams in Nashville, Austin and Sacramento entering the fray in the coming years, Hernandez will have options.

It appears “Chicharito to MLS” finally has legs, and it will be intriguing

