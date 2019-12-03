La Liga leader Tebas triggers new election to seek new term

Mauricio Pochettino has only been out of work for two weeks, but he is ready to return.

The Argentine coach has been back in his homeland after being fired by Tottenham Hotspur and he’s been speaking to media there, as he revealed he will return to London soon and his plan is to work in Europe.

Speaking to Fox Sports Argentina on a visit to his former club Newell’s Old Boys, Pochettino revealed he has already received “attractive offers” to return to work.

“There are a lot of clubs and attractive projects for me to take on. For the time being, the most important thing is for me to clear my head after five-and-a-half incredible seasons with Tottenham. My aim is to seek the ability to rebuild myself and get my self-motivation back,” Pochettino said. “It is my intention to return to manage in Europe. It is hard for me to imagine a project in Argentina. However, for the sake of my family, I would not refuse to work over here. But now I need to be calm for a few days and see what happens. I haven’t had a lot of time to digest what has happened with me.”

Pochettino then revealed that he will be back in the game the sooner the better, as he doesn’t expect to be out of a job for long.

“My first decision was to come back to Argentina, return to my home and see family and friends. My best decision was to come to Argentina to switch off for 10 days. But I expect to return to Europe to make decisions on my future. At my age I don’t need a lot of time to recover. I am open to listen to projects put before me,” Pochettino added.

I wonder which jobs in Europe would be available for Poch when he returns…

Both Arsenal and Manchester United have been heavily linked with a move for Pochettino, but there are question marks over the former considering his links to Tottenham and Ole Gunnar Solskajer is still in charge of the latter.

But Pochettino is playing this the right way.

He’s removed himself from the hustle and bustle of Europe and is watching things from afar. With PSG, Bayern Munich, Man United and Arsenal all linked with the former Espanyol, Southampton and Spurs coach, he will not be short of offers in the immediate future. The major problem is that any club hiring Pochettino will actually have to negotiate with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy to pay compensation if he returns before the end of this season.

This could complicate things but although Pochettino has been very quiet since he was fired by Tottenham, you get the sense he will be back in the news very quickly.

These comments suggest he is itching to get back in the dugout and are as close to a ‘come and get me’ plea as you can get.

