Liverpool ready to spend in January

Liverpool are ready to spend in January. If the opportunity arises.

With the Reds currently eight points clear at the top of the table, and now 11 points clear of Manchester City heading into the busy festive season, Jurgen Klopp was asked about Pep Guardiola‘s comments that City would not be strengthening in January.

Here was Klopp’s response as he spoke to media ahead of Liverpool’s Merseyside Derby against Everton at Anfield on Wednesday (Watch live, 2:30 p.m. ET online via NBCSports.com).

“I’m not here to speak about the Man City transfer window. I’m only hearing this now for the first time. Am I surprised? No. But it’s not important. We don’t speak about it. We are pretty much always ready – if we can do something which helps us, we will try to do it. If not we will not,” Klopp said.

“Is the January transfer window more difficult than the other window? I don’t know. I think the summer window is really difficult because of the different moments when it closes in Europe. That makes it really difficult. We’ll see how that goes in the future but the summer window only hurts English clubs and doesn’t help them. It’s not cool.”

Liverpool have been linked with Jadon Sancho, Sander Berge and many others ahead of January transfer window. And they will be linked with many more.

The reigning European champions and current Premier League leaders have lost key players for spells so far this season and without Joel Matip, Alisson and Mohamed Salah they’ve held things together. Just about.

Where do Liverpool actually need to strengthen? The holding midfield area is looking a little thing without Fabinho, so that is an area they should invest in for the future, while another forward to back up Salah, Firmino and Mane would be ideal. Apart from that, they are set.

Liverpool’s recruitment has been incredible for a long time now and if they want a player they will pay big bucks and get the deal done. They will not rush and panic into buying someone for the sake of it and right now Liverpool are building their squad from a position of strength.

That is a very enviable position to be in.

