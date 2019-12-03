More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Liverpool ready to spend in January

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 3, 2019, 11:42 AM EST
Liverpool are ready to spend in January. If the opportunity arises.

With the Reds currently eight points clear at the top of the table, and now 11 points clear of Manchester City heading into the busy festive season, Jurgen Klopp was asked about Pep Guardiola‘s comments that City would not be strengthening in January.

Here was Klopp’s response as he spoke to media ahead of Liverpool’s Merseyside Derby against Everton at Anfield on Wednesday (Watch live, 2:30 p.m. ET online via NBCSports.com).

“I’m not here to speak about the Man City transfer window. I’m only hearing this now for the first time. Am I surprised? No. But it’s not important. We don’t speak about it. We are pretty much always ready – if we can do something which helps us, we will try to do it. If not we will not,” Klopp said.

“Is the January transfer window more difficult than the other window? I don’t know. I think the summer window is really difficult because of the different moments when it closes in Europe. That makes it really difficult. We’ll see how that goes in the future but the summer window only hurts English clubs and doesn’t help them. It’s not cool.”

Liverpool have been linked with Jadon Sancho, Sander Berge and many others ahead of January transfer window. And they will be linked with many more.

The reigning European champions and current Premier League leaders have lost key players for spells so far this season and without Joel Matip, Alisson and Mohamed Salah they’ve held things together. Just about.

Where do Liverpool actually need to strengthen? The holding midfield area is looking a little thing without Fabinho, so that is an area they should invest in for the future, while another forward to back up Salah, Firmino and Mane would be ideal. Apart from that, they are set.

Liverpool’s recruitment has been incredible for a long time now and if they want a player they will pay big bucks and get the deal done. They will not rush and panic into buying someone for the sake of it and right now Liverpool are building their squad from a position of strength.

That is a very enviable position to be in.

La Liga leader Tebas triggers new election to seek new term

Associated PressDec 3, 2019, 12:30 PM EST
MADRID (AP) The president of the Spanish league resigned – and immediately made himself a candidate again – to try to give the league greater “institutional stability” before negotiating new television rights.

Javier Tebas offered his resignation on Monday, triggering a new election for a four-year term.

In a letter sent to the clubs, Tebas said the move was aimed at giving the league the “greatest possible stability” to “maintain the trust” of national and international television operators which will be negotiating new rights.

Tebas’ current term would end in early October, while the new tender for domestic television rights for the period 2022-25 is set to take place from March to June 2021. Tebas said he believed the new tender process would be “too close to the electoral period.”

Tebas said the stability was also important as Spain faces government changes that could affect the league and the clubs, and to keep the league in a strong position to fight against proposed changes to major European competitions.

Tebas has been in charge at the league since 2013, spearheading a transformation that included the implementation of a centralized sale of television rights and the creation of financial control measures that helped Spanish clubs significantly reduce their debts.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 3, 2019, 10:40 AM EST
Matchweek 15 is here in the Premier League as the games are coming thick and fast.

Midweek PL action is the best early present you can get this festive season.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

While you can download the NBC Sports Predictor app and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Burnley 1-3 Man City – (Tuesday, 3:15 p.m. ET)

Liverpool 3-0 Everton – (Wednesday, 3:15 p.m. ET) 

Leicester 3-0 Watford – (Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. ET)

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Chelsea 2-1 Aston Villa – (Wednesday 2:30 p.m. ET)

Man United 1-2 Tottenham – (Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN)

Crystal Palace 1-1 Bournemouth – (Tuesday, 2:30 p.m. ET)

Southampton 3-2 Norwich – (Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. ET)

Wolves 2-2 West Ham – (Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. ET)

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Arsenal 1-2 Brighton – (Thursday, 3:15 p.m. ET, NBCSN)

Sheffield United 0-2 Newcastle – (Thursday, 2:30 p.m. ET)

Mauricio Pochettino: I am ready to return

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 3, 2019, 9:40 AM EST
Mauricio Pochettino has only been out of work for two weeks, but he is ready to return.

The Argentine coach has been back in his homeland after being fired by Tottenham Hotspur and he’s been speaking to media there, as he revealed he will return to London soon and his plan is to work in Europe.

Speaking to Fox Sports Argentina on a visit to his former club Newell’s Old Boys, Pochettino revealed he has already received “attractive offers” to return to work.

“There are a lot of clubs and attractive projects for me to take on. For the time being, the most important thing is for me to clear my head after five-and-a-half incredible seasons with Tottenham. My aim is to seek the ability to rebuild myself and get my self-motivation back,” Pochettino said. “It is my intention to return to manage in Europe. It is hard for me to imagine a project in Argentina. However, for the sake of my family, I would not refuse to work over here. But now I need to be calm for a few days and see what happens. I haven’t had a lot of time to digest what has happened with me.”

Pochettino then revealed that he will be back in the game the sooner the better, as he doesn’t expect to be out of a job for long.

“My first decision was to come back to Argentina, return to my home and see family and friends. My best decision was to come to Argentina to switch off for 10 days. But I expect to return to Europe to make decisions on my future. At my age I don’t need a lot of time to recover. I am open to listen to projects put before me,” Pochettino added.

I wonder which jobs in Europe would be available for Poch when he returns…

Both Arsenal and Manchester United have been heavily linked with a move for Pochettino, but there are question marks over the former considering his links to Tottenham and Ole Gunnar Solskajer is still in charge of the latter.

But Pochettino is playing this the right way.

He’s removed himself from the hustle and bustle of Europe and is watching things from afar. With PSG, Bayern Munich, Man United and Arsenal all linked with the former Espanyol, Southampton and Spurs coach, he will not be short of offers in the immediate future. The major problem is that any club hiring Pochettino will actually have to negotiate with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy to pay compensation if he returns before the end of this season.

This could complicate things but although Pochettino has been very quiet since he was fired by Tottenham, you get the sense he will be back in the news very quickly.

These comments suggest he is itching to get back in the dugout and are as close to a ‘come and get me’ plea as you can get.

Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez open to MLS move

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 3, 2019, 8:49 AM EST
Javier ‘Chicharito‘ Hernandez is keen on a move to Major League Soccer.

Mexico’s all-time leading goalscorer has been linked with a transfer to MLS many times during his career but it appears now could be a good time.

Hernandez, 31, moved from West Ham United to Sevilla in the summer on a three-year contract but has been restricted to most of his appearance off the bench and in the UEFA Europa League.

Asked by the LA Times if he would be interested in a move to Major League Soccer in the future, here was the response from the former Chivas Guadalajara, Man United and Bayer Leverkusen striker.

“Yes. Definitely,” Hernandez said. “Look, I am always thinking about my future. I want to be as open as I can to any opportunity. MLS is a league that is improving. It is an opportunity. Every league is an opportunity.”

Okay, this is the most positive Hernandez has been about a move to MLS so far in his career.

He is now approaching the latter stages of his career and it is clear he’s fed up of sitting on the bench at Sevilla, just like he did for a lot of his time at West Ham. He has scored three goals in 10 appearances for Sevilla in all competitions this season as they sit third in La Liga and cruised into the last 32 of the Europa League.

Chicharito still has plenty of years left in the tank and the way he plays means he is able to adapt his game to being less physical and relying on his instincts, like he has done his entire carer.

Where could he land in MLS? The LA Galaxy seems to make perfect sense, as they have a Zlatan Ibramihovic sized hole in their attack and are obviously keen to close the gap on crosstown rivals LAFC. It is believed Hernandez makes around $3.3 million per season at Sevilla after taking a hefty pay cut to leave West Ham in the summer and the Galaxy certainly need to freshen up their attack this offseason.

Hernandez is also close with Galaxy general manager Dennis te Kloese, who was involved with Chivas while he was a youngster, and given his status as one of Mexico’s greatest players of all time, he’d been an undoubted success wherever he goes in MLS.

Another destination could be with the Chicago Fire FC after their rebrand and move to downtown Chicago to play at Soldier Field they need a few marquee players to help them get close to filling that stadium and Hernandez would fit the ball after the departure of Bastian Schweinsteiger. Miami would obviously be another city where Hernandez would love to finish up his playing days, as would most players, and with so many new teams in Nashville, Austin and Sacramento entering the fray in the coming years, Hernandez will have options.

It appears “Chicharito to MLS” finally has legs, and it will be intriguing