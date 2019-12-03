Premier League Preview: Manchester United v. Tottenham Hotspur

Intrigue is at a very high level for Tottenham Hotspur’s visit to Manchester United at Old Trafford on Wednesday (Watch Live at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
For one thing, there are table implications as United enters the day two points back of their visitors with the Top Four still in sight but in danger of slipping out of focus.
But the bigger interest comes in the form of Spurs boss Jose Mourinho, who held the position for a combustible tenure at Old Trafford which included a Europa League and FA Cup title.
Mourinho’s been somewhat validated for the work he did at United since he was fired, with chairman Ed Woodward and new boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer having trouble finding flagship moments in their first full year working together.
And with United staring at a Manchester Derby this weekend, a loss on Wednesday could set the stage for more significant tumult in Manchester.
Injuries/suspensions
Manchester United: OUT — Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial. QUESTIONABLE — Scott McTominay, Nemanja Matic.
Tottenham Hotspur: OUT — Hugo Lloris, Michel Vorm, Erik Lamela, Ben Davies. QUESTIONABLE — None.
Probable lineups
Manchester United: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Fred, McTominay, Pereira, Mata, James, Rashford.
Tottenham Hotspur: Gazzaniga, Aurier, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Ndombele, Dier, Lo Celso, Dele, Son, Kane
What they’re saying
Man Utd’s Solskjaer on job uncertainty: “I’m just focusing on my job and that’s doing as well as I can, looking forward to the next game, but also look long term, plan things with board. It’s that time of year, it’s never nice to see your colleagues lose your jobs, three in a very short space of time. Some of them, you can talk about this VAR all day long, I don’t know what the reasons are behind the sackings at different clubs, but one result — Southampton-Watford — with the handball, and we’re talking about something completely different.”
Mourinho on facing his former club: “This is a closed chapter for me. I left the club and took my time to process everything that happened and to prepare myself for the next challenge. Manchester United for me is in my book of experiences. A little bit like Mr (Nelson) Mandela was saying: ‘You never lose. You win or you learn,’.”
Prediction
Oh, wouldn’t it just be very Jose to show up to his old home and deliver a victory with his new men? Although he was smashed at Chelsea in his first return as United boss, the teams feel a bit further apart in this scenario and neither Paul Pogba nor Anthony Martial will play for the hosts. 3-1, Spurs.