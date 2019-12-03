More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Prince-Wright's Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 3, 2019, 10:40 AM EST
Matchweek 15 is here in the Premier League as the games are coming thick and fast.

Midweek PL action is the best early present you can get this festive season.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Burnley 1-3 Man City – (Tuesday, 3:15 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Liverpool 3-0 Everton – (Wednesday, 3:15 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM] 

Leicester 3-0 Watford – (Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Chelsea 2-1 Aston Villa – (Wednesday 2:30 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Man United 1-2 Tottenham – (Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Crystal Palace 1-1 Bournemouth – (Tuesday, 2:30 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Southampton 3-2 Norwich – (Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Wolves 2-2 West Ham – (Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Arsenal 1-2 Brighton – (Thursday, 3:15 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Sheffield United 0-2 Newcastle – (Thursday, 2:30 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Mauricio Pochettino: I am ready to return

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 3, 2019, 9:40 AM EST
Mauricio Pochettino has only been out of work for two weeks, but he is ready to return.

The Argentine coach has been back in his homeland after being fired by Tottenham Hotspur and he’s been speaking to media there, as he revealed he will return to London soon and his plan is to work in Europe.

Speaking to Fox Sports Argentina on a visit to his former club Newell’s Old Boys, Pochettino revealed he has already received “attractive offers” to return to work.

“There are a lot of clubs and attractive projects for me to take on. For the time being, the most important thing is for me to clear my head after five-and-a-half incredible seasons with Tottenham. My aim is to seek the ability to rebuild myself and get my self-motivation back,” Pochettino said. “It is my intention to return to manage in Europe. It is hard for me to imagine a project in Argentina. However, for the sake of my family, I would not refuse to work over here. But now I need to be calm for a few days and see what happens. I haven’t had a lot of time to digest what has happened with me.”

Pochettino then revealed that he will be back in the game the sooner the better, as he doesn’t expect to be out of a job for long.

“My first decision was to come back to Argentina, return to my home and see family and friends. My best decision was to come to Argentina to switch off for 10 days. But I expect to return to Europe to make decisions on my future. At my age I don’t need a lot of time to recover. I am open to listen to projects put before me,” Pochettino added.

I wonder which jobs in Europe would be available for Poch when he returns…

Both Arsenal and Manchester United have been heavily linked with a move for Pochettino, but there are question marks over the former considering his links to Tottenham and Ole Gunnar Solskajer is still in charge of the latter.

But Pochettino is playing this the right way.

He’s removed himself from the hustle and bustle of Europe and is watching things from afar. With PSG, Bayern Munich, Man United and Arsenal all linked with the former Espanyol, Southampton and Spurs coach, he will not be short of offers in the immediate future. The major problem is that any club hiring Pochettino will actually have to negotiate with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy to pay compensation if he returns before the end of this season.

This could complicate things but although Pochettino has been very quiet since he was fired by Tottenham, you get the sense he will be back in the news very quickly.

These comments suggest he is itching to get back in the dugout and are as close to a ‘come and get me’ plea as you can get.

Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez open to MLS move

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 3, 2019, 8:49 AM EST
Javier ‘Chicharito‘ Hernandez is keen on a move to Major League Soccer.

Mexico’s all-time leading goalscorer has been linked with a transfer to MLS many times during his career but it appears now could be a good time.

Hernandez, 31, moved from West Ham United to Sevilla in the summer on a three-year contract but has been restricted to most of his appearance off the bench and in the UEFA Europa League.

Asked by the LA Times if he would be interested in a move to Major League Soccer in the future, here was the response from the former Chivas Guadalajara, Man United and Bayer Leverkusen striker.

“Yes. Definitely,” Hernandez said. “Look, I am always thinking about my future. I want to be as open as I can to any opportunity. MLS is a league that is improving. It is an opportunity. Every league is an opportunity.”

Okay, this is the most positive Hernandez has been about a move to MLS so far in his career.

He is now approaching the latter stages of his career and it is clear he’s fed up of sitting on the bench at Sevilla, just like he did for a lot of his time at West Ham. He has scored three goals in 10 appearances for Sevilla in all competitions this season as they sit third in La Liga and cruised into the last 32 of the Europa League.

Chicharito still has plenty of years left in the tank and the way he plays means he is able to adapt his game to being less physical and relying on his instincts, like he has done his entire carer.

Where could he land in MLS? The LA Galaxy seems to make perfect sense, as they have a Zlatan Ibramihovic sized hole in their attack and are obviously keen to close the gap on crosstown rivals LAFC. It is believed Hernandez makes around $3.3 million per season at Sevilla after taking a hefty pay cut to leave West Ham in the summer and the Galaxy certainly need to freshen up their attack this offseason.

Hernandez is also close with Galaxy general manager Dennis te Kloese, who was involved with Chivas while he was a youngster, and given his status as one of Mexico’s greatest players of all time, he’d been an undoubted success wherever he goes in MLS.

Another destination could be with the Chicago Fire FC after their rebrand and move to downtown Chicago to play at Soldier Field they need a few marquee players to help them get close to filling that stadium and Hernandez would fit the ball after the departure of Bastian Schweinsteiger. Miami would obviously be another city where Hernandez would love to finish up his playing days, as would most players, and with so many new teams in Nashville, Austin and Sacramento entering the fray in the coming years, Hernandez will have options.

It appears “Chicharito to MLS” finally has legs, and it will be intriguing

Solskjaer hits out at reports on his Man United future

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 3, 2019, 7:44 AM EST
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer isn’t happy with fresh reports that he could be fired as Manchester United’s manager.

A report from The Sun suggested that Solskjaer has told his players that if they lose against Tottenham at home on Wednesday and at crosstown rivals Man City on Saturday, he will be fired as Man United’s manager.

Speaking to the media ahead of the clash against Jose Mourinho’s Spurs on Wednesday (Watch live, 2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) Solskjaer wasn’t as calm as he usually is.

“I am good. Absolutely no problem. Sometimes you laugh when you read stories about what I’ve said and stuff. At least I know the sources everyone is talking about aren’t sources, they are just made up, blatant lies,” Solskjaer said. 

It would be weird if Solskjaer wasn’t feeling the pressure right now. Right? With Mauricio Pochettino linked with a move to United on a daily basis, Solskjaer needs a big week from his young players who have only impressed in flashes this season. Even their big money defensive additions have failed to shore things up at the back.

With United nine points off the top four after successive draws against Sheffield United and Aston Villa, qualification for the UEFA Champions League looks a long way off. In fact, United are just six points above the relegation zone going into the midweek slate of games.

Solskjaer is putting a brave face on things but admitted that he is in constant communication with executive vice chairman Ed Woodward and results must improve.

“We have had too many draws for my liking – defeats as well, but draws we should have turned into wins. Football is a results business and we’re not happy and know we should do better,” Solskjaer said. “We speak all the time, it’s not like a knee-jerk ‘suddenly we need to talk’ – we speak a few times every week. It’s continually progressing, the plans, the rebuilding we know we started, we made some decisions that were necessary and of course we are not happy where we are but will continue working.”

He also gave an injury update on star midfielder Paul Pogba, who won’t play against Tottenham but Scott McTominay and Nemanja Matic are battling back to full fitness as Solskjaer aims to solve his imbalance in central midfield.

“No. Paul’s not ready, no,” Solskjaer said. “He’s still a bit away but he’s working hard so let’s see. He’s out on the grass, so let’s see how long it will take.”

Solskjaer knows his United team have fared better against the top teams this season, as they’ve beaten Chelsea and Leicester, drawn against Liverpool, Wolves and Arsenal, while they haven’t lost to a team in the top 10.

Four points from these games against Tottenham and Man City will silence plenty of Solskjaer’s doubters.

MLS: Nashville to West, Inter Miami to East

By Daniel KarellDec 2, 2019, 10:33 PM EST
Major League Soccer made an – excuse the pun – major announcement on Monday, allocating Inter Miami CF to the Eastern Conference while placing Nashville SC in the Western Conference.

This puts the 26-team league at 13 teams in each conference – and MLS could have sent the Chicago Fire to the Western Conference instead of Nashville – but it also brings up an interesting scheduling change. With so many teams and still only 34 regular season match days, for the first time in MLS history, every team isn’t guaranteed at least one game against each opponent in the league.

It could see an end to the fan-led Supporters Shield as we know it. Although it was artificially weighted if a conference has multiple horrible teams – see the Eastern Conference this year, even though LAFC won the Supporters Shield by a mile – the Supporters Shield winner could realistically say it was the best out of the whole league, and had to play everyone in the league on the schedule.

Starting in 2020, teams will play each of their conference opponents twice, home and away, leading to 24 games. The final 10 games will be against the other conference, likely with five home and five away. Now, a team like Atlanta United can beat up on expansion sides like Inter Miami and other struggling teams such as Cincinnati FC and the Chicago Fire, without potentially having to play LAFC.

The schedule, which is pretty uniform right now, will get a bit messy in 2021 with only one club – Austin FC – entering. Then, in 2022, Sacramento Republic and Saint Louis FC join, keeping it an odd number (29) of teams in the league.

With MLS’ remarkable expansion over the past decade, it was only a matter of time before the league became too big for a true Supporters Shield race, but the main worry will be making sure the league has enough home-grown talent to sustain adding 4 teams from now through 2022. That’s around 120 new spots for players to fill, and even with the lax foreign limits and opportunities for dual nationals or those with U.S. Green Cards, it will be MLS’ greatest challenge to keep raising the level of the league on a yearly basis, as well as grow young American stars.