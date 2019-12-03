More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

Richarlison signs new long-term deal with Everton

By Nicholas MendolaDec 3, 2019, 9:03 PM EST
The man who brought Richarlison to Everton may not be long for the club, but the Brazilian star forward’s future is set at Goodison Park.

The club announced a new deal for the 22-year-old on Tuesday which will keep him on Merseyside through the 2023-24 season.

Richarlison arrived from Watford for $53 million last season, and delivered 13 goals and two assists in his first season as a Toffee. He’s added four and two this season, and has 22 goals and nine assists in his Premier League career.

“It was here I managed to get a place in the Brazil national team and it was here I have scored lots of goals in the Premier League,” he said. “The club trusts me and I trust them. The supporters have a lot of affection for me and I try to give back all this affection as much as possible on the pitch. I go out and put my life on the line for them. I try to sweat blood and tears for this club. I intend to continue honoring the shirt and making the fans happy. And I hope they continue singing my name.”

It’s only been 28 months since Richarlison arrived at Watford from Fluminese for $15 million, uncapped. He now has six goals and four assists in 19 caps for Brazil and has been an unqualified success, though certainly there are expectations of better things from him in the future at Everton.

USMNT star Adams returns to RB Leipzig training

Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 3, 2019, 7:34 PM EST
American midfielder Tyler Adams is finally returning to training with RB Leipzig.

Adams, 20, played in 12 matches for the Bundesliga side last season, and Leipzig only lost two.

He’d missed USMNT duty at the Gold Cup as well as the entire RBL preseason with a groin problem, as well as Leipzig’s first three months.

In his absence, the club is a point off the league lead and has already advanced to the knockout rounds of the UEFA Champions League under new coach Julian Nagelsmann.

The question is whether the new boss will rate him as much as Ralf Rangnick. He’s unquestionably a wonderful talent, but faces a similar challenge to what Christian Pulisic stared down in his start at Chelsea (although Adams has a half-season under his belt with Leipzig).

Spurs’ Mourinho quotes Mandela in discussing Man Utd return

Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 3, 2019, 6:58 PM EST
Jose Mourinho is playing down his return to Manchester United, saying he hopes for a fine reception but is simply looking forward to the future with Tottenham Hotspur.

“This is a closed chapter for me,” he said. “I left the club and took my time to process everything that happened and to prepare myself for the next challenge. Manchester United for me is in my book of experiences. A little bit like Mr (Nelson) Mandela was saying: ‘You never lose. You win or you learn,’.”

United is two points back of Spurs heading into Wednesday’s match at Old Trafford (Watch live at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Mourinho’s answering questions about his side’s future, too, with January nearing and Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, and Christian Eriksen amongst those who either are or might be angling for moves away from the club.

He said he’s spoken to club chairman Daniel Levy and the players about what’s next, and that he has no worries about playing them.

“The important thing, really, is [they are] great professionals, big relationship with Tottenham, amazing understanding of what the club is and what we need from them,” Mourinho said. “So, all three ready to play, all three ready to forget the contractual situation. And that’s the most important thing now because we’re in three competitions. And these boys are great players and Tottenham people. I trust them.”

Pep effusive in praise for Rodri after magnificent goal, performance

By Nicholas MendolaDec 3, 2019, 5:38 PM EST
Pep Guardiola raved about his Manchester City side after a 4-1 defeat of Burnley on Tuesday at Turf Moor, though previous criticisms were clearly still in his head.

Guardiola either didn’t understand or was caught off guard by a relatively straight-forward question about Rodri’s quality allowing Fernandinho to play center back, and bristled a bit.

“We are open to accept your opinions but at the end we know the qualities of the players much better than all of you and we know what the team needs in this moment. In Fernandinho for his personality and his character is an important player.”

Well, then. A simple misunderstanding, but perhaps a look into the mindset of the man right now.

The manager was very happy with Gabriel Jesus‘ brace and Rodri’s Man of the Match performance, one which included a bullet goal, as City rebounded from back-to-back draws against Shakhtar Donetsk and Newcastle.

He saved special praise for Rodri.

“He was incredible,” Guardiola said. “His position in the transition is so clever. He has a much better picture of our game in his head. He’s a fantastic player, so young and perfect in his physicality. He’s got it because a guy who wants to learn and listen, he’s ready, and that’s why we can count on him.”

As for Jesus, who scored his fourth and fifth goals of the season in the place of injured Sergio Aguero, Guardiola expressed his confidence in the 22-year-old Brazilian.

“We need him so,” Guardiola said. “Strikers have to score goals and we need him. His effort and his commitment is always there, but strikers like him live for the goal and to score is important. … Of course it’s not easy but the team doesn’t have a doubt about him.”

Man City next hosts Manchester United on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

Rodri, Jesus lead Man City to easy win

By Nicholas MendolaDec 3, 2019, 5:06 PM EST
Gabriel Jesus got Manchester City back in the win column ahead of a weekend derby, as the reigning champions scored a professional 4-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor on Tuesday.

Riyad Mahrez scored his 50th Premier League goal and Rodri also scored for City, who became the third team to break the 30-point marker and joins Leicester City on 32. Man City hosts Manchester United at 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday.

Robbie Brady scored in the 89th minute to ruin the clean sheet. Burnley dips into 11th with 18 points, six clear of the Bottom Three. The Clarets visit Spurs on Saturday.

Three things

1. Gabby goes good: Manchester City’s second league match without Sergio Aguero went much better than the first, and the 22-year-old Jesus deserves all the credit. Both of his goals were clinical finishes, the first a beauty from just inside the 18 and the second a thumping, leaping volley of a Bernardo Silva pass. His fourth and fifth goals helped City ease to the win ahead of an intense weekend derby.

2. Rodri’s pile pildriver seals the deal: The Spaniard’s second Premier League was a scorcher of the hottest quality. David Silva‘s shot was blocked onto the path of Rodri, who hit a volley past a flying, splayed Pope. We’re not sure his hand would’ve held up to the pressure of this incredible rip.

3. Feast of famine Clarets fail to give it a go: Sean Dyche set up negatively and mostly limited damage, but the home crowd will have been hoping for something more from a side which has either been strong or miserable for the better part of a month. Burnley’s last five fixtures have ended multiple goals to nil: 3-0 losses to City and Sheffield United, a 2-0 defeat versus Palace, and 3-0 beatings of Watford and West Ham.

Man of the Match: Rodri — Aside from the blazing goal, Rodri completed 90 of 99 passes while winning four aerials and three tackles.

It comes as little surprise that City controlled the early stages, and had the ball in the goal only to see a flag rightly raised when an offside Gabriel Jesus redirected an Angelino drive past Nick Pope.

Jesus would break through in the 24th minute, swirling a shot around Pope which looked an awful lot like Jack Grealish‘s marvelous goal versus Manchester United this weekend.

Pope continues to shine at Turf Moor, and made a strong leg save to deny Bernardo Silva before halftime, one of several interventions in the frame.

Jesus again got the better of Pope when Kevin De Bruyne played Bernardo on the right of the box. The Portuguese sent a cross to the back post that a leaping Jesus smashed into the goal for 2-0.

Dwight McNeil ripped a free kick on frame that Ederson collected in the 61st minute.

Rodri’s rocket goal was joining by a savvy strike from Mahrez in the 87th minute, Phil Foden laying off to the Algerian for a dribble to the top of 18 and drive past Pope.

Brady denied City its clean sheet when he ran onto a loose ball at the back post in the 89th.