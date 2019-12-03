More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

Solskjaer hits out at reports on his Man United future

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 3, 2019, 7:44 AM EST
Leave a comment

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer isn’t happy with fresh reports that he could be fired as Manchester United’s manager.

A report from The Sun suggested that Solskjaer has told his players that if they lose against Tottenham at home on Wednesday and at crosstown rivals Man City on Saturday, he will be fired as Man United’s manager.

Speaking to the media ahead of the clash against Jose Mourinho’s Spurs on Wednesday (Watch live, 2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) Solskjaer wasn’t as calm as he usually is.

“I am good. Absolutely no problem. Sometimes you laugh when you read stories about what I’ve said and stuff. At least I know the sources everyone is talking about aren’t sources, they are just made up, blatant lies,” Solskjaer said. 

It would be weird if Solskjaer wasn’t feeling the pressure right now. Right? With Mauricio Pochettino linked with a move to United on a daily basis, Solskjaer needs a big week from his young players who have only impressed in flashes this season. Even their big money defensive additions have failed to shore things up at the back.

With United nine points off the top four after successive draws against Sheffield United and Aston Villa, qualification for the UEFA Champions League looks a long way off. In fact, United are just six points above the relegation zone going into the midweek slate of games.

Solskjaer is putting a brave face on things but admitted that he is in constant communication with executive vice chairman Ed Woodward and results must improve.

“We have had too many draws for my liking – defeats as well, but draws we should have turned into wins. Football is a results business and we’re not happy and know we should do better,” Solskjaer said. “We speak all the time, it’s not like a knee-jerk ‘suddenly we need to talk’ – we speak a few times every week. It’s continually progressing, the plans, the rebuilding we know we started, we made some decisions that were necessary and of course we are not happy where we are but will continue working.”

He also gave an injury update on star midfielder Paul Pogba, who won’t play against Tottenham but Scott McTominay and Nemanja Matic are battling back to full fitness as Solskjaer aims to solve his imbalance in central midfield.

“No. Paul’s not ready, no,” Solskjaer said. “He’s still a bit away but he’s working hard so let’s see. He’s out on the grass, so let’s see how long it will take.”

Solskjaer knows his United team have fared better against the top teams this season, as they’ve beaten Chelsea and Leicester, drawn against Liverpool, Wolves and Arsenal, while they haven’t lost to a team in the top 10.

Four points from these games against Tottenham and Man City will silence plenty of Solskjaer’s doubters.

MLS: Nashville to West, Inter Miami to East

By Daniel KarellDec 2, 2019, 10:33 PM EST
Leave a comment

Major League Soccer made an – excuse the pun – major announcement on Monday, allocating Inter Miami CF to the Eastern Conference while placing Nashville SC in the Western Conference.

This puts the 26-team league at 13 teams in each conference – and MLS could have sent the Chicago Fire to the Western Conference instead of Nashville – but it also brings up an interesting scheduling change. With so many teams and still only 34 regular season match days, for the first time in MLS history, every team isn’t guaranteed at least one game against each opponent in the league.

[READ: The latest Premier League top storylines]

It could see an end to the fan-led Supporters Shield as we know it. Although it was artificially weighted if a conference has multiple horrible teams – see the Eastern Conference this year, even though LAFC won the Supporters Shield by a mile – the Supporters Shield winner could realistically say it was the best out of the whole league, and had to play everyone in the league on the schedule.

Starting in 2020, teams will play each of their conference opponents twice, home and away, leading to 24 games. The final 10 games will be against the other conference, likely with five home and five away. Now, a team like Atlanta United can beat up on expansion sides like Inter Miami and other struggling teams such as Cincinnati FC and the Chicago Fire, without potentially having to play LAFC.

The schedule, which is pretty uniform right now, will get a bit messy in 2021 with only one club – Austin FC – entering. Then, in 2022, Sacramento Republic and Saint Louis FC join, keeping it an odd number (29) of teams in the league.

With MLS’ remarkable expansion over the past decade, it was only a matter of time before the league became too big for a true Supporters Shield race, but the main worry will be making sure the league has enough home-grown talent to sustain adding 4 teams from now through 2022. That’s around 120 new spots for players to fill, and even with the lax foreign limits and opportunities for dual nationals or those with U.S. Green Cards, it will be MLS’ greatest challenge to keep raising the level of the league on a yearly basis, as well as grow young American stars.

Guardiola: Man City won’t add to squad in January

By Daniel KarellDec 2, 2019, 9:47 PM EST
Leave a comment

Manchester City appears to be woefully short of depth in central defense, but according to Pep Guardiola, he’s happy with the squad he wants and doesn’t want to add to it.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday afternoon, Guardiola said he doesn’t intend to use the upcoming January transfer window to upgrade his squad. That’s despite his side sitting 11-points behind league leaders Liverpool in the Premier League, with defensive errors leading to Newcastle’s 2-2 draw at St. James Park.

[READ: Premier League Storylines: Week 15]

“I don’t want any players in January,” Guardiola said, via the Guardian. “When they come for an incredible opportunity in January for the next four, five, six [years] maybe we could think about it. Normally the players we could think would be interesting to add something for our squad – clubs are not going to sell them in January.”

On one hand, Guardiola is correct. It’s difficult to get top-quality players in January. In a rare instance, Leicester City was able to sign Youri Tielemans on January transfer deadline day last year, while Virgil Van Dijk moved at the start of the January transfer window in 2018. However, in general, Man City isn’t going to be able to sign a world-class centerback in January unless they spend boatloads of money.

On the other hand, Man City isn’t at its best when 35-year-old Fernandinho is deputizing at centerback when the team is playing a high line. Obviously, Aymeric Laporte, one of the best centerbacks in the world, will be back from injury within the next couple of months. But until then, Man City can’t afford to drop any more points.

With John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi both struggling, maybe a signing in January, even of a veteran from La Liga or the Bundesliga, could help the team or at least provide defensive cover.

Van Dijk: “Very proud” to be in running for Ballon d’Or

By Daniel KarellDec 2, 2019, 8:28 PM EST
Leave a comment

A centerback hasn’t won the Ballon d’Or – or FIFA’s Best Male Player award – since 2006, when Fabio Cannavarro earned the prize off the back of a tremendous summer leading Italy to the 2006 World Cup title.

[READ: Leo Messi wins 6th Ballon d’Or]

In the end, Virgil Van Dijk came this close to breaking the duopoly held by strikers and playmaking midfielders. The Liverpool centerback finished second in the voting, and he was able to sit right next to Lionel Messi before the Argentine star was announced as the award winner.

“You need to respect greatness. I was close, but there was just someone a little bit better,” van Dijk told Liverpool’s website after the event in Paris on Monday. “I’m very proud of what I achieved last year, with Liverpool and Holland. Hopefully we can do it again this year. I never thought I would be up for a Ballon d’Or until I was actually nominated. It says a lot about how my career has been, it has never been easy. I came late but I never gave up on my dreams. I had to work very hard every step of the way.

“Where I am right now is something I’m very proud of. To be here makes me very proud and makes me want to work even harder and hopefully be here next year again.”

Van Dijk had an outstanding season with Liverpool in 2018-2019, cementing himself as the pre-eminent centerback in the world and leading the Reds to a UEFA Champions League title. At the same time, van Dijk’s strong defensive work allowed Liverpool to come within one point of Manchester City for the Premier League title, nearly ending a three-decade drought for Liverpool.

Van Dijk hasn’t dropped any levels into this season. Thanks to his strong defensive play, Liverpool has a double-digit lead in the Premier League standings over Man City, and could run away with the title if the Reds continue to pick up points. Van Dijk finishing second shows how valuable he is even abroad, and where would Liverpool be without him? Certainly not leading the league right now.

The 28-year-old centerback has sort of blossomed late, but he’s used every move as a stepping stone to a moment like this. From making his debut at 20-years old with Gronigen in the Netherlands to a move to Celtic and then Southampton, van Dijk has improved at every stage to become one of the best players in the world.

Must-See Goal: Porto’s Ze Luis

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellDec 2, 2019, 7:45 PM EST
Leave a comment

The Portuguese first division is filled with some terrific attacking talent, and one of the league’s stars put on an incredible athletic display on Monday evening.

FC Porto forward Ze Luis, who joined the club after four seasons at Spartak Moscow, latched onto a curling cross into the box, chested the ball into the air, and in one smooth motion, fired a strike into the far corner. Assuming FIFA sees this, it should be on next year’s Puskas award shortlist.

Watch the goal below. Porto defeated Pacos de Ferreira, 2-0.