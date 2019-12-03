Toronto FC adds Agudelo in Re-Entry Draft; Cincinnati picks Abdul-Salaam

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Crystal Palace played down a man for more than 70 minutes but was still the more dangerous team in a 1-0 defeat of disappointing Bournemouth on Tuesday at Selhurst Park.

Palace moves into the Premier League’s fifth place despite Mamadou Sakho‘s early red card, using a Jeffrey Schlupp goal to collect the points.

The Cherries were very poor, out-shot by the Eagles despite their numerical advantage. Bournemouth has now lost four-straight league matches and sits 12th with 16 points.

Three things we learned

1. Super sub Schlupp piles woe on Cherries: Ghanaian international Schlupp was only brought into the match when Patrick Van Aanholt suffered a first half injury, but his pace and power proved the difference with just under a quarter-hour to play in South London.

2. Billing living up to his, well, billing: The Dane took a season to adapt to the Premier League but his sophomore season at Huddersfield Town was one of the lone reasons not to write off the Terriers until they were condemned to the Championship. He’s been just as good in his first year with the Vitality Stadium set, as the Danish international had won seven aerials and four tackles by halftime.

3. Sour Cherries in dreadful slump: Tuesday’s defeat marked the fourth-straight loss since a defeat of Manchester United, and Eddie Howe‘s men have just six points since Sept. 28. That was their first match since an embarrassing first half loss to Burton Albion in the League Cup. Next up: Liverpool and Chelsea. Yeesh. At some point, should Eddie Howe look for a new home? Might he not have a choice?

Man of the Match: One of three players who were influential on the left, as Schlupp joining Wilfried Zaha and assist man James McArthur in having fine days. Honors to the scorer.

There wasn’t much in the first 20 minutes, but Sakho made sure that opening sequence ended with vigor.

The Palace center back, making his first start of the season, earned a red card after he slid studs-up into the knee of Adam Smith.

The hits kept coming Palace’s way, as the hosts had to use a sub when Patrick van Aanholt pulled up with an injury.

Schlupp was the man who entered the match, and he provided the winner in the second half when he dribbled between Dominic Solanke and Jefferson Lerma to use Chris Mepham as a screen. Cherries goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale will still want it back.

Vicente Guaita was only asked to make three saves despite Palace’s 70-plus minutes down a man.

