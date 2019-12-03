More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
AP Photo/Billy Weeks

Toronto FC adds Agudelo in Re-Entry Draft; Cincinnati picks Abdul-Salaam

By Nicholas MendolaDec 3, 2019, 3:44 PM EST
Few selections in Major League Soccer’s re-entry draft inspire true intrigue, but Toronto FC’s newest selection warrants a close look after what the Reds did in 2018.

The latest pick-up is Juan Agudelo from New England, and Toronto will be thrilled if he has the same impact as last season’s selection of Nick DeLeon, who scored 10 goals across all competitions in a career year. One of those was an MLS Cup-clinching wonder goal against Atlanta United.

The 27-year-old Agudelo is coming off two rough seasons in which he only scored three goals, but scored seven goals in each of his first three MLS seasons since returning from overseas, where he had signed for Stoke City but only appeared for FC Utrecht in the Netherlands having not gained a work permit.

Agudelo brings 28 USMNT caps and three goals to Greg Vanney’s Reds, and is now 27 years old.

The only other selection in Tuesday’s Stage 2 of the Re-Entry Draft was FC Cincinnati taking Saad Abdul-Salaam from Seattle Sounders, the former Akron man moving closer to where he starred in college.

10-man Palace tops Bournemouth, moves fifth

By Nicholas MendolaDec 3, 2019, 4:31 PM EST
Crystal Palace played down a man for more than 70 minutes but was still the more dangerous team in a 1-0 defeat of disappointing Bournemouth on Tuesday at Selhurst Park.

Palace moves into the Premier League’s fifth place despite Mamadou Sakho‘s early red card, using a Jeffrey Schlupp goal to collect the points.

The Cherries were very poor, out-shot by the Eagles despite their numerical advantage. Bournemouth has now lost four-straight league matches and sits 12th with 16 points.

Three things we learned

1. Super sub Schlupp piles woe on Cherries: Ghanaian international Schlupp was only brought into the match when Patrick Van Aanholt suffered a first half injury, but his pace and power proved the difference with just under a quarter-hour to play in South London.

2. Billing living up to his, well, billing: The Dane took a season to adapt to the Premier League but his sophomore season at Huddersfield Town was one of the lone reasons not to write off the Terriers until they were condemned to the Championship. He’s been just as good in his first year with the Vitality Stadium set, as the Danish international had won seven aerials and four tackles by halftime.

3. Sour Cherries in dreadful slump: Tuesday’s defeat marked the fourth-straight loss since a defeat of Manchester United, and Eddie Howe‘s men have just six points since Sept. 28. That was their first match since an embarrassing first half loss to Burton Albion in the League Cup. Next up: Liverpool and Chelsea. Yeesh. At some point, should Eddie Howe look for a new home? Might he not have a choice?

Man of the Match: One of three players who were influential on the left, as Schlupp joining Wilfried Zaha and assist man James McArthur in having fine days. Honors to the scorer.

There wasn’t much in the first 20 minutes, but Sakho made sure that opening sequence ended with vigor.

The Palace center back, making his first start of the season, earned a red card after he slid studs-up into the knee of Adam Smith.

The hits kept coming Palace’s way, as the hosts had to use a sub when Patrick van Aanholt pulled up with an injury.

Schlupp was the man who entered the match, and he provided the winner in the second half when he dribbled between Dominic Solanke and Jefferson Lerma to use Chris Mepham as a screen. Cherries goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale will still want it back.

Vicente Guaita was only asked to make three saves despite Palace’s 70-plus minutes down a man.

Watch Live: Burnley v. Man City, Palace v. Bournemouth

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 3, 2019, 2:18 PM EST
The midweek slate of Premier League games kick off on Tuesday.

Crystal Palace host Bournemouth while Man City head to Burnley for two intriguing clashes.

The schedule for the two games on Tuesday is below and you can stream both games live by clicking on the links.

3:15 p.m. ET: Burnley v. Man City  – NBCSN [STREAM]
2:30 p.m. ET: Crystal Palace v. Bournemouth – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

Transfer rumor roundup: Berge to Liverpool, Giroud to Milan

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 3, 2019, 1:19 PM EST
Liverpool have been linked with a January move for Sander Berge from Genk, as Norwegian outlets VG report he is also being monitored by Chelsea and Napoli.

The Norwegian midfielder, 21, is seen as a player who can develop into a top holding midfielder and with Fabinho set for a spell on the sidelines due to ankle ligament damage, it is believed the Premier League leaders are looking to add extra options in defensive midfield.

Even if Fabinho comes back quicker than expected the Reds still look short in holding midfield as James Milner, Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all more comfortable playing in more advanced midfield roles.

Long-term this move would make sense, but short-term it doesn’t much that much sense. Fabinho will be back in the team in early 2020 and Liverpool have enough in midfield to cope without him. Berge has obviously impressed Liverpool with his displays against them in the UEFA Champions League this season and he’s a very similar player to Fabinho.

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has been linked with a January move to AC Milan as the Frenchman has seen his playing time with the Blues severely limited this season.

According to the Daily Mail, Giroud is set for talks with Chelsea about his future and is keen to move in January. Italian outlet Calcio Mercato believe AC Milan and Inter Milan have been offered the chance to sign Giroud for a small fee ahead of his contract expiring at Chelsea in the summer.

Giroud, 33, is still a regular for France but has lost his place in the Chelsea team to Tammy Abraham and Michy Batshuayi has been the go-to man off the bench for Frank Lampard this season. Giroud made his first PL start at the weekend but failed to impress as Chelsea lost 1-0 at home to West Ham.

AC Milan are said to be close to re-signing free agent Zlatan Ibrahimovic, so that could complicate any move for Giroud. He was crucial in Chelsea’s Europa League success last season but he only scored five PL goals for the Blues since arriving from Arsenal in January 2018 and it is clear he doesn’t fit into Lampard’s plans.

Chelsea’s manager wants a mobile striker and Abraham provides that. Giroud is still a fine finisher and in the right team he’d been a great pick up in January.

La Liga leader Tebas triggers new election to seek new term

Getty Images
Associated PressDec 3, 2019, 12:30 PM EST
MADRID (AP) The president of the Spanish league resigned – and immediately made himself a candidate again – to try to give the league greater “institutional stability” before negotiating new television rights.

Javier Tebas offered his resignation on Monday, triggering a new election for a four-year term.

In a letter sent to the clubs, Tebas said the move was aimed at giving the league the “greatest possible stability” to “maintain the trust” of national and international television operators which will be negotiating new rights.

Tebas’ current term would end in early October, while the new tender for domestic television rights for the period 2022-25 is set to take place from March to June 2021. Tebas said he believed the new tender process would be “too close to the electoral period.”

Tebas said the stability was also important as Spain faces government changes that could affect the league and the clubs, and to keep the league in a strong position to fight against proposed changes to major European competitions.

Tebas has been in charge at the league since 2013, spearheading a transformation that included the implementation of a centralized sale of television rights and the creation of financial control measures that helped Spanish clubs significantly reduce their debts.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports