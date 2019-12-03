More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Watch Live: Burnley v. Man City, Palace v. Bournemouth

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 3, 2019, 2:18 PM EST
The midweek slate of Premier League games kick off on Tuesday.

Crystal Palace host Bournemouth while Man City head to Burnley for two intriguing clashes.

The schedule for the two games on Tuesday is below and you can stream both games live by clicking on the links.

3:15 p.m. ET: Burnley v. Man City  – NBCSN [STREAM]
2:30 p.m. ET: Crystal Palace v. Bournemouth – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

Transfer rumor roundup: Berge to Liverpool, Giroud to Milan

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 3, 2019, 1:19 PM EST
Liverpool have been linked with a January move for Sander Berge from Genk, as Norwegian outlets VG report he is also being monitored by Chelsea and Napoli.

The Norwegian midfielder, 21, is seen as a player who can develop into a top holding midfielder and with Fabinho set for a spell on the sidelines due to ankle ligament damage, it is believed the Premier League leaders are looking to add extra options in defensive midfield.

Even if Fabinho comes back quicker than expected the Reds still look short in holding midfield as James Milner, Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all more comfortable playing in more advanced midfield roles.

Long-term this move would make sense, but short-term it doesn’t much that much sense. Fabinho will be back in the team in early 2020 and Liverpool have enough in midfield to cope without him. Berge has obviously impressed Liverpool with his displays against them in the UEFA Champions League this season and he’s a very similar player to Fabinho.

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has been linked with a January move to AC Milan as the Frenchman has seen his playing time with the Blues severely limited this season.

According to the Daily Mail, Giroud is set for talks with Chelsea about his future and is keen to move in January. Italian outlet Calcio Mercato believe AC Milan and Inter Milan have been offered the chance to sign Giroud for a small fee ahead of his contract expiring at Chelsea in the summer.

Giroud, 33, is still a regular for France but has lost his place in the Chelsea team to Tammy Abraham and Michy Batshuayi has been the go-to man off the bench for Frank Lampard this season. Giroud made his first PL start at the weekend but failed to impress as Chelsea lost 1-0 at home to West Ham.

AC Milan are said to be close to re-signing free agent Zlatan Ibrahimovic, so that could complicate any move for Giroud. He was crucial in Chelsea’s Europa League success last season but he only scored five PL goals for the Blues since arriving from Arsenal in January 2018 and it is clear he doesn’t fit into Lampard’s plans.

Chelsea’s manager wants a mobile striker and Abraham provides that. Giroud is still a fine finisher and in the right team he’d been a great pick up in January.

La Liga leader Tebas triggers new election to seek new term

Associated PressDec 3, 2019, 12:30 PM EST
MADRID (AP) The president of the Spanish league resigned – and immediately made himself a candidate again – to try to give the league greater “institutional stability” before negotiating new television rights.

Javier Tebas offered his resignation on Monday, triggering a new election for a four-year term.

In a letter sent to the clubs, Tebas said the move was aimed at giving the league the “greatest possible stability” to “maintain the trust” of national and international television operators which will be negotiating new rights.

Tebas’ current term would end in early October, while the new tender for domestic television rights for the period 2022-25 is set to take place from March to June 2021. Tebas said he believed the new tender process would be “too close to the electoral period.”

Tebas said the stability was also important as Spain faces government changes that could affect the league and the clubs, and to keep the league in a strong position to fight against proposed changes to major European competitions.

Tebas has been in charge at the league since 2013, spearheading a transformation that included the implementation of a centralized sale of television rights and the creation of financial control measures that helped Spanish clubs significantly reduce their debts.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Liverpool ready to spend in January

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 3, 2019, 11:42 AM EST
Liverpool are ready to spend in January. If the opportunity arises.

With the Reds currently eight points clear at the top of the table, and now 11 points clear of Manchester City heading into the busy festive season, Jurgen Klopp was asked about Pep Guardiola‘s comments that City would not be strengthening in January.

Here was Klopp’s response as he spoke to media ahead of Liverpool’s Merseyside Derby against Everton at Anfield on Wednesday (Watch live, 2:30 p.m. ET online via NBCSports.com).

“I’m not here to speak about the Man City transfer window. I’m only hearing this now for the first time. Am I surprised? No. But it’s not important. We don’t speak about it. We are pretty much always ready – if we can do something which helps us, we will try to do it. If not we will not,” Klopp said.

“Is the January transfer window more difficult than the other window? I don’t know. I think the summer window is really difficult because of the different moments when it closes in Europe. That makes it really difficult. We’ll see how that goes in the future but the summer window only hurts English clubs and doesn’t help them. It’s not cool.”

Liverpool have been linked with Jadon Sancho, Sander Berge and many others ahead of January transfer window. And they will be linked with many more.

The reigning European champions and current Premier League leaders have lost key players for spells so far this season and without Joel Matip, Alisson and Mohamed Salah they’ve held things together. Just about.

Where do Liverpool actually need to strengthen? The holding midfield area is looking a little thing without Fabinho, so that is an area they should invest in for the future, while another forward to back up Salah, Firmino and Mane would be ideal. Apart from that, they are set.

Liverpool’s recruitment has been incredible for a long time now and if they want a player they will pay big bucks and get the deal done. They will not rush and panic into buying someone for the sake of it and right now Liverpool are building their squad from a position of strength.

That is a very enviable position to be in.

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 3, 2019, 10:40 AM EST
Matchweek 15 is here in the Premier League as the games are coming thick and fast.

Midweek PL action is the best early present you can get this festive season.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

While you can download the NBC Sports Predictor app and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

[ MORE: Need tickets to the games? ]

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Burnley 1-3 Man City – (Tuesday, 3:15 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Liverpool 3-0 Everton – (Wednesday, 3:15 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM] 

Leicester 3-0 Watford – (Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Chelsea 2-1 Aston Villa – (Wednesday 2:30 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Man United 1-2 Tottenham – (Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Crystal Palace 1-1 Bournemouth – (Tuesday, 2:30 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Southampton 3-2 Norwich – (Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Wolves 2-2 West Ham – (Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Arsenal 1-2 Brighton – (Thursday, 3:15 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Sheffield United 0-2 Newcastle – (Thursday, 2:30 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM