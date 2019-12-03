Watch Live: Burnley v. Man City, Palace v. Bournemouth

Liverpool have been linked with a January move for Sander Berge from Genk, as Norwegian outlets VG report he is also being monitored by Chelsea and Napoli.

The Norwegian midfielder, 21, is seen as a player who can develop into a top holding midfielder and with Fabinho set for a spell on the sidelines due to ankle ligament damage, it is believed the Premier League leaders are looking to add extra options in defensive midfield.

Even if Fabinho comes back quicker than expected the Reds still look short in holding midfield as James Milner, Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all more comfortable playing in more advanced midfield roles.

Long-term this move would make sense, but short-term it doesn’t much that much sense. Fabinho will be back in the team in early 2020 and Liverpool have enough in midfield to cope without him. Berge has obviously impressed Liverpool with his displays against them in the UEFA Champions League this season and he’s a very similar player to Fabinho.

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has been linked with a January move to AC Milan as the Frenchman has seen his playing time with the Blues severely limited this season.

According to the Daily Mail, Giroud is set for talks with Chelsea about his future and is keen to move in January. Italian outlet Calcio Mercato believe AC Milan and Inter Milan have been offered the chance to sign Giroud for a small fee ahead of his contract expiring at Chelsea in the summer.

Giroud, 33, is still a regular for France but has lost his place in the Chelsea team to Tammy Abraham and Michy Batshuayi has been the go-to man off the bench for Frank Lampard this season. Giroud made his first PL start at the weekend but failed to impress as Chelsea lost 1-0 at home to West Ham.

AC Milan are said to be close to re-signing free agent Zlatan Ibrahimovic, so that could complicate any move for Giroud. He was crucial in Chelsea’s Europa League success last season but he only scored five PL goals for the Blues since arriving from Arsenal in January 2018 and it is clear he doesn’t fit into Lampard’s plans.

Chelsea’s manager wants a mobile striker and Abraham provides that. Giroud is still a fine finisher and in the right team he’d been a great pick up in January.

