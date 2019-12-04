Agents made $650 million from player transfers in 2019

Not only does Marco Silva desperately need a signature win to save his job, but to do so in Everton’s next game would mean overcoming 20 years of failed history in the club’s toughest game every season: Liverpool, at Anfield.

That’s how long it’s been since the Toffees last won a Premier League game at Anfield, on Sept. 27, 1999. Furthermore, Everton haven’t beaten Liverpool — in any competition, in any stadium — in nearly 10 years, since Oct. 17, 2010 (winless in 19 meetings, 0W-10D-9L). That game stands as Everton’s lone derby victory in the last 25

A daunting task indeed, but as Silva was quick to point out ahead of Wednesday’s clash (Watch live, 3:15 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold), that history presents a perfect opportunity to do something which nows seems almost impossible, and what better way to convince owner Farhad Moshiri that he’s the man for the job than to do the impossible? If you’re Silva, it’s worth a shot — quotes from the Guardian:

“I know about 20 years without a win and because of that we have to look at the game as a good opportunity and do something the club didn’t do for 20 years. They are in a very good moment and maybe the toughest opponent we can face. At home they are almost unbeaten against everyone who went there. You can look at it this way or the other way — it is a good opportunity for us in a special game. I like the special games and my players and our fans have to like the special games too. I know the derby record in the past did not give us a good feeling but we have to go there and embrace the challenge, to enjoy it. “If you ask me what is the main thing I want, it is for the players to perform like we did there last season. The result could be different for us if we play like that again. We did almost everything good in last season’s game apart from that last minute but we embraced that game and went face‑to‑face with them. That is the type of performance I want to see from us again.”

As far as more recent history goes, Silva can point to last season’s trip to Anfield as proof that his player are capable of getting of the job done. Now, if only they don’t concede a fluky goal in the 96th minute again.

“In some moments in the last few months the luck was against us, but it will not always be like that. When you see players working like they did in the last game, the team spirit in a tough moment with that attitude and commitment, it gives you hope that things will change. “If we had more confidence at the start of the second half on Sunday we score the second and kill the game. But this is the moment we are in and we have to deal with it. Does this moment take from us the belief and the confidence in the way we work? No. They showed to me again at Leicester the commitment and attitude that we need and which can change the results.”

