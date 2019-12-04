More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

AT HALF: Dele conjures clever equalizer for Spurs; Saints up 2

By Nicholas MendolaDec 4, 2019, 3:27 PM EST
Leave a comment

Six Wednesday matches are underway, with all but one at the break.

That hasn’t stopped the sixth from getting in on the action, as Divock Origi has undressed Jordan Pickford after a delightful pass from Sadio Mane on the counter attack.

Chelsea 1-1 Aston Villa – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

Tammy Abraham scored against his former club, who got a 41st minute answer through Trezeguet.

Wolves 1-0 West Ham – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

Leander Dendoncker is the man on the score sheet, as Wolves seek sole possession of fifth place.

Manchester United 1-1 Tottenham – NBCSN [STREAM]

Marcus Rashford scored a goal and forced an outrageous save out of Paulo Gazzaniga minutes later, but the highlight of the day is this clever goal from Dele Alli.

Southampton 2-0 Norwich City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

Danny Ings — who else? — continues to keep Saints’ hopes afloat, scoring another big goal at St. Mary’s. Ryan Bertrand‘s added one, as Southampton is flying against the grounded Canaries.

Leicester City 0-0 Watford – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

Interim boss Hayden Mullins has the Hornets alive against the dangerous Foxes, who saw Jamie Vardy booked for diving.

Liverpool 1-0 Everton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

Just underway in the Merseyside Derby, and Origi has already found the score sheet.

Red-hot Vardy leads Leicester past Watford

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 4, 2019, 4:30 PM EST
Leave a comment

Leicester City secured a seventh-straight Premier League win to remain in second place in the table, as Jamie Vardy‘s penalty kick and James Maddison‘s late goal beat Watford at the King Power Stadium.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Vardy smacked home a penalty kick in the second half to keep the Foxes fine run going as Brendan Rodgers‘ side remain eight points off league leaders Liverpool, with Maddison putting the seal on a deserved win.

With the win Leicester have 35 points, while Watford remain bottom on eight points.

3 things we learned

1. Jamie Vardy is on fire: He was at it again as he set up Ayoze Perez in the first half, should have won a penalty kick and scored a penalty of his own to win it. Vardy has now scored in seven straight games to take his tally to this season to 13, and Watford were terrified of his runs on the last shoulder of their defense.

2. Watford solid, but unspectacular: Hayden Mullins, the caretaker boss of Watford, set his team up to be solid and they were, but going forward they showed little to suggest they can get themselves out of trouble. Troy Deeney started up top but had little support and Watford can take solace that they held their own at Leicester. They need to do more than that to push themselves off the bottom of the table.

3. Foxes grinding it out: This wasn’t vintage Leicester. Far from it. But just like they did against Everton last time out, they dug deep, kept working and did what they had to do to get all three points. They remain in the title race and although their silky attacking play got them there, dogged defensive displays will keep them there.

Man of the Match: Jamie Vardy – England fans will want him to return to international action and Vardy was a menace all game long. He is a player reborn and aside from his pace and finishing, he continues to create chances for his teammates. A superb overall display.

The Foxes almost took the lead early on as Jamie Vardy was played in down the wing and picked out Ayoze Perez but the Spaniard slid as he slammed over from 12 yards out. The offside flag had gone up but the replays showed Vardy was onside and the goal would have stood if Perez had finished.

Perez then fluffed his lines again soon after as the Spaniard was finding some gaps in the Watford defense.

Harvey Barnes then had a decent chance for Leicester as he was found on the edge of the box but he slammed his effort into the side-netting at the near post.

To their credit Watford dug deep as caretaker boss Hayden Mullins set his team up in a solid defensive unit and Leicester struggled to break them down. The Hornets did become more adventurous as the game wore on and gave a very good account of themselves in the first half.

Barnes was denied by Ben Foster just before the break as the Foxes continued to knock at the door. Vardy then went down in the box and was booked for diving but VAR checked the call and although it looked like Adrian Mariappa caught him, no penalty was awarded.

Leicester continued to push Watford back and had penalty shouts, one of which was given after Adam Masina was adjudged to have fouled Jonny Evans.

VAR was used and the penalty was given as Vardy slotted home to keep his run going of scoring in each of his last seven games, with nine goals in that run, as the Foxes dominated.

Caglar Soyuncu went close and Vardy then dinked over Foster but somehow Watford’s Masina cleared on the line.

Watford pushed for a late equalizer but were then caught by Maddison who sealed the win in style.

Rashford ruins Mourinho’s Old Trafford return

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 4, 2019, 4:29 PM EST
Leave a comment

Marcus Rashford scored twice to ruin Jose Mourinho’s return to Old Trafford, as Manchester United topped Spurs 2-1 on Wednesday.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

The win propelled United ahead of Spurs and into sixth place, eight points back of the Top Four.

Dele Alli scored a wonderful goal for Tottenham, who drops into eight with 20 points.

Three things we learned

1. Rashford ruins reunion in eye-popping fashion: Put simply, Rashford was everywhere. The English center forward scored twice, the second a conversion of a penalty he won. He also smashed a distance shot that Paulo Gazzaniga saved in outstanding fashion, and completed five dribbles. A forceful day.

2. McTominay all important to banner moment for under-fire Solskjaer: Mourinho brought Scott McTominay into United’s first team, and will rue how influential the Scottish international was in marshaling the hosts’ midfield. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s future has been in question, but his game plan worked despite the absences of Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial. It’s a very good moment for the Norwegian’s hopes of extending life at Old Trafford.

3. Maguire, Lindelof put clamps on Kane : Tottenham’s star center forward had an awful day at the office, completing under 60 percent of his passes and managing two shots: one off target and another blocked by United.

Man of the Match: Rashford.

United took the lead when Jesse Lingard back heeled the ball to Rashford, who was wide open thanks to the laissez-faire marking of Serge Aurier. Rashford beat Paulo Gazzaniga to the near post for 1-0 in the sixth minute. The keeper will have wanted to do much better.

Spurs seemed to snap awake after the concession, and the next big moment was a slide from Daniel James that felled Mourinho on the touch line and left the United attacker requiring medical treatment.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Fred won a dangerous free kick in the 17th minute, and Rashford spun it just wide of the upper 90.

Gazzaniga made a fine low save on Mason Greenwood in the 23rd, a slight bit of redemption.

Rashford was feeling it, and tore into a 30-yard shot that Gazzaniga somehow pushed off the cross bar.

Dele continued his resurgence with a gorgeous flick in traffic to fool Fred and Ashley Young before lashing past De Gea for 1-1.

Moussa Sissoko conceded a penalty to give Rashford a chance to put United in front, and the Englishman delivered the goods after a stuttering run-up.

Gazzaniga stopped a James shot in the 69th minute to keep it 2-1. Spurs kept pressing, and De Gea made a fine denial of a Dele shot deep in stoppage time.

Wolves ease past West Ham

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 4, 2019, 4:27 PM EST
Leave a comment

Wolverhampton Wanderers continued their superb run of form as they beat West Ham United 2-0 at Molineux on Wednesday.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Goals in each half from Leander Dendoncker and Patrick Cutrone sealed the win for Wolves, as Nuno Espirito Santo‘s men have now gone 10 games unbeaten in the Premier League.

Wolves sit in fifth on 23 points, while West Ham are in 13th place.

3 things we learned

1. Top four hopes alive for Wolves: They sit six points off the top four and are the form team in the Premier League right now. Chelsea will be feeling Wolves breathing down their necks. With progression into the knockout round of the Europa League secured, this small Wolves squad continue to churn out dogged, determined displays.

2. Tireless Jimenez on autopilot: He didn’t score but Jimenez was so dangerous. He held the ball up, got shots away and set the tone for a dominant Wolves display. Mexico’s Jimenez is so crucial to this Wolves team, even when he doesn’t score.

3. West Ham struggle to grab control: After their win away at Chelsea last weekend you would have thought West Ham would have started with a spring in their step. They were off the pace from the start and the Hammers barely registered a meaningful effort on goal. At the start of the season Wolves and West Ham were two teams who should be pushing for European qualification. West Ham need to do a lot more, especially in midfield and attack, to take control of games.

Man of the Match: Diogo Jota – Never stopped running and opened up so many gaps in West Ham’s defense. The Portuguese star, like last season, is getting better as the season goes on.

Wolves looked dangerous on the counter as Raul Jimenez dragged an effort wide and that was a sign of things to come.

The home side took the lead as a corner from the left found Dendoncker who flicked his effort on target and it somehow found its way past David Martin.

West Ham did improve as Pablo Fornals whipped in a lovely effort which Rui Patricio tipped wide. At the other end Diogo Jota was denied by Martin as the hosts looked dangerous on the break.

Dendoncker header over after a late run into the box as Wolves continued to look the more likely to score next as West Ham had plenty of the ball but did little with it.

The Hammers did have a great chance to equalize as Fornals flicked the ball over the top to put Snodgrass clean through but a poor second touch saw Patricio clatter into the Scotsman to clear the danger. Snodgrass had to come off due to his injury with Andriy Yarmolenko coming on for the final stages.

Romain Saiss headed wide from close range after Jimenez’s flick as the hosts were dominant throughout with the Mexican striker dragging another effort wide.

Sebastian Haller clipped a ball to the back post just over as West Ham pushed for the equalizer.

Jimenez was then denied by Martin as Wolves huffed and puffed late on and two subs then combined to seal the win.

Pedro Neto set up Cutrone to make it 2-0 as the home fans went wild as their top four hopes are well and truly alive.

UEFA to boost Women’s Champions League with new group stage

Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images
Associated PressDec 4, 2019, 2:35 PM EST
Leave a comment

NYON, Switzerland (AP) In a move to raise the quality, profile and value of women’s soccer, UEFA is changing the Champions League format to include a group stage.

The 2021-22 edition will have a 16-team group stage with increased revenue from the sale of centralized broadcast and sponsor deals, the European soccer body’s executive committee decided Wednesday.

Top European leagues will likely have more entries – three instead of two – joining at an earlier stage, with at least 10 different countries to be represented in the groups.

“We expect the Women’s Champions League to take off more than it has today,” UEFA deputy general secretary Giorgio Marchetti said. “Certainly there is also more interest from the market.”

Currently, the Women’s Champions League is a 32-team knockout tournament with few games shown by national broadcasters. French club Lyon has won the past four titles.

This season’s winner will earn 460,000 euros ($510,000) in prize money – about 0.5% of what the men’s Champions League winner will get.

UEFA also confirmed its preferred qualifying path for Europe’s quota of 13 places at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which FIFA must approve. The winners of 10 qualifying groups will advance directly to the final tournament. Three will advance through playoffs.

The playoffs in March 2022 will include the 10 group runners-up and the two best remaining teams from the next Nations League standings. The 12 playoff nations will be drawn into three four-team knockout brackets playing single-game semifinals and a final.

The 2020 Nations League groups will be drawn on March 3, on the sidelines of UEFA’s annual congress in Amsterdam.

Amid uncertainty across Europe about how video review, and the interpretation of offside and handball, are affecting referees’ decisions, UEFA will ask soccer’s law-making panel for clearer guidance.

The video assistant system, introduced by FIFA for the 2018 World Cup, will stay, UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said, but “it is far from clear.”

“We have to make it (the technology) clearer. We have to make it faster. We have to make it less invasive,” he said.

UEFA plans to make a detailed proposal to the rule-making panel, known as IFAB, before its annual meeting on Feb. 29 in Northern Ireland.

Ceferin said the tight offside lines drawn by video officials were not giving the same clear, accurate decisions as goal-line technology succeeded in doing.

“Goal-line technology, it works perfectly but offside cannot work that way,” Ceferin said. “I still think that football needs uncertainty. The referees on the pitch have to take responsibility and not some people hidden somewhere in a van or in a building 500 kilometers from the venue.”

Ceferin declined comment when asked if Russia’s hosting of the 2021 Champions League final in St. Petersburg could be threatened by an expected decision next Monday by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

WADA’s executive committee has been advised by an expert panel to recommend banning Russia from hosting major sports events for four years as punishment for state authorities corrupting data and documents from the long-disgraced Moscow testing laboratory.

UEFA is not a formal signatory of the World Anti-Doping Code – FIFA is – and is technically not bound by any WADA decision.

“As a lawyer and the UEFA president,” Ceferin said, “I cannot comment on something that hasn’t been decided.”