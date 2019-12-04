Atletico Madrid faces punishment after fans made Griezmann threats

Not only does Marco Silva desperately need a signature win to save his job, but to do so in Everton’s next game would mean overcoming 20 years of failed history in the club’s toughest game every season: Liverpool, at Anfield.
That’s how long it’s been since the Toffees last won a Premier League game at Anfield, on Sept. 27, 1999. Furthermore, Everton haven’t beaten Liverpool — in any competition, in any stadium — in nearly 10 years, since Oct. 17, 2010 (winless in 19 meetings, 0W-10D-9L). That game stands as Everton’s lone derby victory in the last 25
A daunting task indeed, but as Silva was quick to point out ahead of Wednesday’s clash (Watch live, 3:15 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold), that history presents a perfect opportunity to do something which nows seems almost impossible, and what better way to convince owner Farhad Moshiri that he’s the man for the job than to do the impossible? If you’re Silva, it’s worth a shot — quotes from the Guardian:
“I know about 20 years without a win and because of that we have to look at the game as a good opportunity and do something the club didn’t do for 20 years. They are in a very good moment and maybe the toughest opponent we can face. At home they are almost unbeaten against everyone who went there. You can look at it this way or the other way — it is a good opportunity for us in a special game. I like the special games and my players and our fans have to like the special games too. I know the derby record in the past did not give us a good feeling but we have to go there and embrace the challenge, to enjoy it.
“If you ask me what is the main thing I want, it is for the players to perform like we did there last season. The result could be different for us if we play like that again. We did almost everything good in last season’s game apart from that last minute but we embraced that game and went face‑to‑face with them. That is the type of performance I want to see from us again.”
As far as more recent history goes, Silva can point to last season’s trip to Anfield as proof that his player are capable of getting of the job done. Now, if only they don’t concede a fluky goal in the 96th minute again.
“In some moments in the last few months the luck was against us, but it will not always be like that. When you see players working like they did in the last game, the team spirit in a tough moment with that attitude and commitment, it gives you hope that things will change.
“If we had more confidence at the start of the second half on Sunday we score the second and kill the game. But this is the moment we are in and we have to deal with it. Does this moment take from us the belief and the confidence in the way we work? No. They showed to me again at Leicester the commitment and attitude that we need and which can change the results.”
But the bigger interest comes in the form of Spurs boss Jose Mourinho, who held the position for a combustible tenure at Old Trafford which included a Europa League and FA Cup title.
Mourinho’s been somewhat validated for the work he did at United since he was fired, with chairman Ed Woodward and new boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer having trouble finding flagship moments in their first full year working together.
And with United staring at a Manchester Derby this weekend, a loss on Wednesday could set the stage for more significant tumult in Manchester.
Manchester United: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Fred, McTominay, Pereira, Mata, James, Rashford.
Tottenham Hotspur: Gazzaniga, Aurier, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Ndombele, Dier, Lo Celso, Dele, Son, Kane
What they’re saying
Man Utd’s Solskjaer on job uncertainty: “I’m just focusing on my job and that’s doing as well as I can, looking forward to the next game, but also look long term, plan things with board. It’s that time of year, it’s never nice to see your colleagues lose your jobs, three in a very short space of time. Some of them, you can talk about this VAR all day long, I don’t know what the reasons are behind the sackings at different clubs, but one result — Southampton-Watford — with the handball, and we’re talking about something completely different.”
Mourinho on facing his former club: “This is a closed chapter for me. I left the club and took my time to process everything that happened and to prepare myself for the next challenge. Manchester United for me is in my book of experiences. A little bit like Mr (Nelson) Mandela was saying: ‘You never lose. You win or you learn,’.”
Prediction
Oh, wouldn’t it just be very Jose to show up to his old home and deliver a victory with his new men? Although he was smashed at Chelsea in his first return as United boss, the teams feel a bit further apart in this scenario and neither Paul Pogba nor Anthony Martial will play for the hosts. 3-1, Spurs.
Bayer Leverkusen got its young speedster back at the right time.
Leon Bailey’s cut through Bayern Munich on Saturday, scoring twice in 63 minutes for a picture perfect return from a two-match red card suspension.
Both goals showed his knack for using the right angles to execute runs with his blazing speed, as the 22-year-old Jamaican scored his 20th and 21st career Bundesliga goals to lift Bayer to within six points of first place Borussia Monchengladbach via a 2-1 win at the Allianz Arena.
It looks like an open league. And Bailey wants to see his team finish higher than its fourth place standing of the 2018/19 season.
“I see our team being at the highest level,” Bailey tells ProSoccerTalk three days after his big performance in Munich. “We have, of all the teams right now, the best chance to be in the Top Three this year.
“The Bundesliga level is high right now and the points are very close, and even the teams that are behind are doing their best to beat teams ahead of them which makes it more complicated but it’s a very intense league and I’m happy to be a part of it.”
It’s been a wild ride for Bailey, who started his career with Genk in Belgium, amassing 15 goals and 21 assists in 77 matches.
He’s continued to deliver following a move to Germany, posting 21 and 12 in 92 appearances. That’s seen him linked with a lot of big clubs, including Bayern Munich and Manchester City.
And at long last he’s debuted for Jamaica, earning six caps since the start of the Gold Cup in June.
Bailey assisted against the USMNT in the Reggae Boyz’s 3-1 semifinal loss, and got his first goal in a September win over Antigua and Barbuda in the CONCACAF Nations League.
“It made me learn a lot and I’m grateful that I can actually help my country, be there for them right now, and hopefully we can make it to a World Cup,” he said.
Jamaica’s the fourth ranked team in CONCACAF and will be contesting the Hex in a bid to land its first World Cup bid since 1998, its only appearance in the tournament.
“It would mean everything to me, of course for the country,” Bailey said. “Right now we have a good team, Since I joined the team a lot of English players came and I think we have a good possibility to make it.”
That, most likely, would mean getting the best of Gregg Berhalter’s USMNT.
Bailey says he sees some comparisons between what Bayer did against Bayern and what the Reggae Boyz will need to do to the Yanks.
“They have a lot of quality players and they have a system that reminds me a little bit of how Bayern Munich plays, but we can defeat them if we put our minds to it like we did against Bayern Munich.”
Richarlison arrived from Watford for $53 million last season, and delivered 13 goals and two assists in his first season as a Toffee. He’s added four and two this season, and has 22 goals and nine assists in his Premier League career.
“It was here I managed to get a place in the Brazil national team and it was here I have scored lots of goals in the Premier League,” he said. “The club trusts me and I trust them. The supporters have a lot of affection for me and I try to give back all this affection as much as possible on the pitch. I go out and put my life on the line for them. I try to sweat blood and tears for this club. I intend to continue honoring the shirt and making the fans happy. And I hope they continue singing my name.”
It’s only been 28 months since Richarlison arrived at Watford from Fluminese for $15 million, uncapped. He now has six goals and four assists in 19 caps for Brazil and has been an unqualified success, though certainly there are expectations of better things from him in the future at Everton.