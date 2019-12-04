More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by James Baylis - AMA/Getty Imagese

Has the Premier League’s lower tier shrunk?

By Nicholas MendolaDec 4, 2019, 8:40 PM EST
The table looks funny, doesn’t it?

Forget for a moment that Liverpool is running away with the Premier League, and that both Chelsea and Man City are double-digit points off the title pace.

Focus instead on Spurs, Arsenal, Manchester United, and the legion of teams living within a couple of results of either fifth of 18th.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Consider that Southampton climbed out of the Bottom Three on Wednesday after beating Norwich City, and is now a Sunday win over Newcastle from rising as high as 12th. That Newcastle side sits 14th but beating Sheffield United on Thursday and Saints on Sunday could have them in the Top Seven (It won’t happen, but I digress).

If it seems odd to you, it’s because it is, indeed, extremely strange. First of all, take a look at the table before we give you a stark contrast of years past.

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Liverpool 15 14 1 0 37 14 23 8-0-0 6-1-0 43
 Leicester City 15 11 2 2 35 9 26 7-1-0 4-1-2 35
 Manchester City 15 10 2 3 43 17 26 5-1-1 5-1-2 32
 Chelsea 15 9 2 4 30 21 9 4-2-2 5-0-2 29
 Wolves 15 5 8 2 21 17 4 3-4-1 2-4-1 23
 Manchester United 15 5 6 4 23 18 5 4-3-1 1-3-3 21
 Crystal Palace 15 6 3 6 14 18 -4 3-2-3 3-1-3 21
 Tottenham Hotspur 15 5 5 5 25 23 2 4-2-1 1-3-4 20
 Sheffield United 14 4 7 3 17 13 4 3-1-3 1-6-0 19
 Arsenal 14 4 7 3 20 21 -1 3-4-0 1-3-3 19
 Burnley 15 5 3 7 21 24 -3 4-0-4 1-3-3 18
 Bournemouth 15 4 4 7 18 21 -3 2-3-2 2-1-5 16
 West Ham United 15 4 4 7 17 25 -8 2-1-4 2-3-3 16
 Newcastle United 14 4 4 6 13 22 -9 2-4-1 2-0-5 16
 Aston Villa 15 4 3 8 22 24 -2 3-2-2 1-1-6 15
 Brighton & Hove Albion 14 4 3 7 16 21 -5 3-2-2 1-1-5 15
 Southampton 15 4 3 8 17 33 -16 2-1-5 2-2-3 15
 Everton 15 4 2 9 16 27 -11 3-1-3 1-1-6 14
 Norwich City 15 3 2 10 16 32 -16 2-1-4 1-1-6 11
 Watford 15 1 5 9 9 30 -21 0-3-4 1-2-5 8

Unless you’re Watford, Man City, Leicester City, or Liverpool, your table position could be wildly different within a week or two.

Let’s focus on that congested group of the bottom half to make the point (Watford’s low total is kinda screwing this up, but we’ll still try to stress the contrast).

2019/20 season after 15 games: Seven teams are within one win of the drop zone, while 11 are within six points (*Arsenal and Sheffield United could cut this figure to nine with Thursday wins).

The gap between 18th and 6th is 7 points.

2018/19 season after 15 games: Six teams were within one win of the drop zone (though all Bottom Three sides are on nine points). The number moves to just seven if you move the margin to six points.

The gap between 18th and 6th (and 7th) is 14 points.

2017/18 season after 15 games: Three teams were within three points of the Bottom Three, and seven within six.

The gap between 18th and 6th (and 7th) is 15 points.

Now perhaps… this is just a weird year. The top of the Bundesliga is incredibly congested, too, and that seems an anomaly. But is there something more to it?

A couple of years ago, I was one of several arguing that the massive money of the Premier League was bound to make more difficult than ever for newly-promoted teams to stay up, and that we were about to see a wildly competitive table from teams outside the so-called Big Six. Call it a shrinking middle class.

That hasn’t exactly happened. Why? Maybe because teams are spending more of that transfer money in the Championship, and thickening up the teams getting promoted.

Perhaps this season is simply down to Spurs, Manchester United, and Arsenal all underachieving, but take a look at 2015/16 when Leicester won the league and both Liverpool and Chelsea turned in woeful seasons: After 15 weeks there were more teams contending for the Top Six, yeah, but also a distinct lower class.

Or maybe it’s down to this just being an unusual year in terms of outcomes meeting expectations; A look at this season’s xG table shows a more familiar Top Four. But it still shows intense congestion.

Still, this could be the start of a new normal for the league, one in which the Big Six will still never sniff relegation but see increased odds of not qualifying for Europe due to squad investment from other sides. And that next tier — Everton, West Ham, etc. — cannot just be presumed capable of escaping early season slides.

Regardless, it makes this season’s congested month of December pivotal. Separation should occur by the time the FA Cup rolls around in early January, and we will return to four classes (Well, three and Liverpool): Relegation candidates, comfortably midtable sides, Top Seven hopefuls, and Liverpool.

That’s not to say the Reds can’t be harmed by their December and slip into a proper title fight, nor that Messrs. Mourinho, Solskjaer, and Ljungberg won’t go on a run befitting their payrolls and reputations to make the Top Seven’s only question where Leicester City will slot.

But this month’s status as the most decisive on the Premier League calendar seems like it has increased importance. Whether that’s a one-year rising of intensity or not remains to be scene, but buckle up.

Klopp: Liverpool provided ‘a lot of great football moments’ in derby win

By Nicholas MendolaDec 4, 2019, 7:51 PM EST
The latest gem in Liverpool’s glittering season came courtesy of their depth in an emphatic 5-2 defeat of Everton in the first Merseyside Derby of the season.

Wednesday’s win at Anfield was a little leaky at the back, yeah, but Liverpool’s offensive show left little hope for their rivals.

[ MORE: Match recap | Silva, Holgate react ]

With Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino on the bench, Liverpool scored three times in the first 31 minutes and led 4-2 at halftime.

Divock Origi had two goals and Xherdan Shaqiri another by the time Sadio Mane added a goal to his pair of first half assists.

Their manager was loving it. From the BBC:

“Oh, a lot of great football moments in that game. We spoke before about the five changes. I had to show respect to the boys for what they do in training. I speak a lot about the quality of the squad so have to show it. What they made of it was incredible. Divock’s goals, Sadio’s passes, Shaqiri’s everything, Lallana was everywhere.”

Klopp rang in the changes with Shaqiri, Origi, Adam Lallana, Adrian, and James Milner. He said he would’ve liked to play Naby Keita as one of six changes, but he “was not brave enough to make six changes that is the only problem.”

The Reds were actually out-attempted 12-11 by the visitors but were oh-so-clinical with the ball in the danger areas (until late, when Mane missed a pair of bids which could’ve supplied a hat trick).

Next up is Bournemouth away at 10 a.m. ET Saturday.

Lampard: Pulisic can reach ‘top level of world football’

By Nicholas MendolaDec 4, 2019, 6:56 PM EST
There haven’t been goals or assists coming from Christian Pulisic the past couple of matches, but Frank Lampard keeps getting asked about his playmaker.

Pulisic was tidy and solid again in Wednesday’s 2-1 defeat of Aston Villa, strong in possession and oh-so-good in tight spaces. It had the media asking the manager about his American youngster.

[ RECAP: Chelsea 2-1 Aston Villa ]

“Really impressed,” Lampard said, via Football.London. “I think he is playing really well. Since he came into the team, at Burnley got those goals and carried on with his form. He can score more but we’ve got a player in Christian that is really exciting and when you see this type of player in the modern day and you see their quality.

“He has got the ability to go on to the extra level, which is the top level of world football. At the minute he is doing really well and I hope he keeps that up.”

Chelsea’s “Captain America” went 85 minutes in the win, subbing off for Callum Hudson-Odoi. Pulisic forced a save out of Heaton that Abraham couldn’t finish, and nearly cashed in on a free kick rebound in tight.

He finished an 88 percent passer with five shots (three blocked, one on target), winning 10 of 18 duels and making one tackle.

On the season, Pulisic has six goals and six assists in 17 appearances. He’s one goal behind his single-season best, set last season at Borussia Dortmund, and needs seven assists to match his 2016/17 highs with the Bundesliga outfit.

You’d bet on him to get there.

Ole gushes over ‘the best performance Marcus Rashford has had under me

Photo by Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 4, 2019, 6:45 PM EST
Everyone was talking about Marcus Rashford, and deservedly so, after the Manchester United forward scored twice in a dominant performance against old boss Jose Mourinho and Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday.

Rashford scored early and then won and converted a penalty in the 2-1 win at Old Trafford, the Red Devils claiming three points to move into sixth place.

[ RECAP: Man Utd 2-1 Spurs ]

He also forced Paulo Gazzaniga into an acrobatic save on a dipping shot from distance, and was at the center of anything good produced by United.

Rashford says it’s down to effort, via the BBC:

“This is the hardest we’ve had to work to get a result. The position we’re in now, we want these games. We want to show people we can play against top teams. We had a lot of shots, I wouldn’t say clear-cut chances, the keeper made a few good saves. Sometimes they go in, sometimes they don’t. Today they didn’t, but we ground it out. Happy times always to play in front of the home fans.”

As for his Rashford’s former boss, Mourinho said he prepared the players for Rashford’s left-sided acumen, and the forward still executed with aplomb.

There was more than a little hint of “Old Jose” in his description of Spurs’ players failure and defense of how he used Rashford on the wing when pundits kept saying he was a center forward.

“When he plays from the left he is really dangerous and I knew that and gave the players the best information about it,” he said. “His first goal is a typical Rashford goal coming on the inside. Our boys knew that clearly.”

[ MORE: Mourinho, Dele on "overconfident" Spurs ]

Under fire, at least outwardly, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was understandably thrilled by both the win and his 22-year-old. Rashford now has nine goals and four assists in 15 league outings this season.

“It was the best performance Marcus Rashford has had under me, a mature and aggressive performance. It was a great performance. It’s like he was back on the playground, we just want these players to express themselves and have fun.”

Everton’s Silva, Holgate react to blowout derby loss

By Nicholas MendolaDec 4, 2019, 5:53 PM EST
Marco Silva‘s big trouble grew larger after a 5-2 loss to Liverpool in the Merseyside Derby at Anfield on Wednesday, but Everton defender Mason Holgate said his team’s rookie mistakes are not the manager’s fault.

When asked how much fault the players bear with their manager under fire, there were no minced words from the 23-year-old.

[ RECAP: Liverpool 5-2 Everton ]

“Pretty much all of it,” he said. “The manager has told us what we need to be doing and we have not gone out and done that. We played well in patches of the game but route one, direct balls are not things the manager should be telling us about. We should be dealing with and we have not done that.”

Silva accepted responsibility for the result and said “my words will change nothing” when asked about his fate as Everton boss, but he also agreed with his defender about the mistakes.

He was asked point-blank about Everton’s status in relegation zone.

“Really, really bad for us. We are making the same mistakes. We are not strong enough to be in a different position. I’m not here to talk about the players because they are fighting. Our opponent was more brave than us. We should be better, of course.”

It’s difficult to imagine anything changing in the near future even if Silva is fired. There were very redeeming performances from the players at Anfield. Richarlison was the top performer, while Lucas Digne was adequate.

It should be noted that the Toffees did score twice, and produced numerous chances. Moise Kean missed a late chance, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin could’ve won a penalty in the first half (It wasn’t the type of foul VAR is ever going to overrule, but it wouldn’t have flipped it the other way had Mike Dean awarded it).

But this was about defending, and keeping the balls out of the net. Goal scorer Michael Keane and Holgate were under fire all night, and goalkeeper Jordan Pickford was credited with more errors than saves (which isn’t difficult; He didn’t have a save).

These players will remain the same as Chelsea, Manchester United, and Arsenal loom on the league docket, with a League Cup trip to Leicester City thrown into the mix.

Silva’s likely to be dismissed, and Everton might be best served not named a successor until after this run of fixtures.