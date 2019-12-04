More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Lampard: Pulisic can reach “top level of world football”

By Nicholas MendolaDec 4, 2019, 6:56 PM EST
There haven’t been goals or assists coming from Christian Pulisic the past couple of matches, but Frank Lampard keeps getting asked about his playmaker.

Pulisic was tidy and solid again in Wednesday’s 2-1 defeat of Aston Villa, strong in possession and oh-so-good in tight spaces. It had the media asking the manager about his American youngster.

“Really impressed,” Lampard said, via Football.London. “I think he is playing really well. Since he came into the team, at Burnley got those goals and carried on with his form. He can score more but we’ve got a player in Christian that is really exciting and when you see this type of player in the modern day and you see their quality.

“He has got the ability to go on to the extra level, which is the top level of world football. At the minute he is doing really well and I hope he keeps that up.”

Chelsea’s “Captain America” went 85 minutes in the win, subbing off for Callum Hudson-Odoi. Pulisic forced a save out of Heaton that Abraham couldn’t finish, and nearly cashed in on a free kick rebound in tight.

He finished an 88 percent passer with five shots (three blocked, one on target), winning 10 of 18 duels and making one tackle.

On the season, Pulisic has six goals and six assists in 17 appearances. He’s one goal behind his single-season best, set last season at Borussia Dortmund, and needs seven assists to match his 2016/17 highs with the Bundesliga outfit.

You’d bet on him to get there.

Ole gushes over ‘the best performance Marcus Rashford has had under me

By Nicholas MendolaDec 4, 2019, 6:45 PM EST
Everyone was talking about Marcus Rashford, and deservedly so, after the Manchester United forward scored twice in a dominant performance against old boss Jose Mourinho and Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday.

Rashford scored early and then won and converted a penalty in the 2-1 win at Old Trafford, the Red Devils claiming three points to move into sixth place.

He also forced Paulo Gazzaniga into an acrobatic save on a dipping shot from distance, and was at the center of anything good produced by United.

Rashford says it’s down to effort, via the BBC:

“This is the hardest we’ve had to work to get a result. The position we’re in now, we want these games. We want to show people we can play against top teams. We had a lot of shots, I wouldn’t say clear-cut chances, the keeper made a few good saves. Sometimes they go in, sometimes they don’t. Today they didn’t, but we ground it out. Happy times always to play in front of the home fans.”

As for his Rashford’s former boss, Mourinho said he prepared the players for Rashford’s left-sided acumen, and the forward still executed with aplomb.

There was more than a little hint of “Old Jose” in his description of Spurs’ players failure and defense of how he used Rashford on the wing when pundits kept saying he was a center forward.

“When he plays from the left he is really dangerous and I knew that and gave the players the best information about it,” he said. “His first goal is a typical Rashford goal coming on the inside. Our boys knew that clearly.”

Under fire, at least outwardly, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was understandably thrilled by both the win and his 22-year-old. Rashford now has nine goals and four assists in 15 league outings this season.

“It was the best performance Marcus Rashford has had under me, a mature and aggressive performance. It was a great performance. It’s like he was back on the playground, we just want these players to express themselves and have fun.”

Everton’s Silva, Holgate react to blowout derby loss

By Nicholas MendolaDec 4, 2019, 5:53 PM EST
Marco Silva‘s big trouble grew larger after a 5-2 loss to Liverpool in the Merseyside Derby at Anfield on Wednesday, but Everton defender Mason Holgate said his team’s rookie mistakes are not the manager’s fault.

When asked how much fault the players bear with their manager under fire, there were no minced words from the 23-year-old.

“Pretty much all of it,” he said. “The manager has told us what we need to be doing and we have not gone out and done that. We played well in patches of the game but route one, direct balls are not things the manager should be telling us about. We should be dealing with and we have not done that.”

Silva accepted responsibility for the result and said “my words will change nothing” when asked about his fate as Everton boss, but he also agreed with his defender about the mistakes.

He was asked point-blank about Everton’s status in relegation zone.

“Really, really bad for us. We are making the same mistakes. We are not strong enough to be in a different position. I’m not here to talk about the players because they are fighting. Our opponent was more brave than us. We should be better, of course.”

It’s difficult to imagine anything changing in the near future even if Silva is fired. There were very redeeming performances from the players at Anfield. Richarlison was the top performer, while Lucas Digne was adequate.

It should be noted that the Toffees did score twice, and produced numerous chances. Moise Kean missed a late chance, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin could’ve won a penalty in the first half (It wasn’t the type of foul VAR is ever going to overrule, but it wouldn’t have flipped it the other way had Mike Dean awarded it).

But this was about defending, and keeping the balls out of the net. Goal scorer Michael Keane and Holgate were under fire all night, and goalkeeper Jordan Pickford was credited with more errors than saves (which isn’t difficult; He didn’t have a save).

These players will remain the same as Chelsea, Manchester United, and Arsenal loom on the league docket, with a League Cup trip to Leicester City thrown into the mix.

Silva’s likely to be dismissed, and Everton might be best served not named a successor until after this run of fixtures.

Mourinho on loss at Old Trafford, Dele says Spurs ‘overconfident’

By Nicholas MendolaDec 4, 2019, 5:17 PM EST
In-form Dele Alli was disappointing his Tottenham Hotspur couldn’t get a win for Jose Mourinho in the manager’s return to Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford scored twice in a 2-1 win for the Red Devils, who slowed the Spurs resurgence under the Portuguese tactician.

“We want to win any game and you want to win for the new manager at his old place.”

Dele said maybe Spurs had gotten a bit too high on their headlines after an impressive start to life after Mauricio Pochettino.

“Maybe it was a little bit of arrogance and overconfidence,” Dele said. “We’ve been playing well. You have to have confidence and arrogance in games like this but have to use it in the right way. We were a bit sloppy but you can’t do it in games like this or you’ll get punished. … We’ve spent a lot of years together. We have to learn from this. Games like this bring your feet back down.

When asked about it, Mourinho admitted, “That’s exactly what I was trying to stop in them.”

Mourinho was not pleased with the overall effort, especially at the start of both halves. He said the first goal was “impossible to concede,” saying his side was “sleeping.”

United looked irrepressible in the first half hour or so, and Mourinho did not deny it (via Football.London).

“I think for 30 minutes they were not just better than us, they were much better than us. They were better than us in aggression and intensity, winning 50-50 duels. We were lucky. Then at the end of the first half we were us, and United were worried. In the second half we made some adjustments and we thought we were going to win it. The second goal is hard to process.”

The United fans were kind to Mourinho in his return.

It was nice, polite, educated and what I was expecting,” he said.

Liverpool smash five past rivals Everton

By Nicholas MendolaDec 4, 2019, 5:08 PM EST
Sadio Mane had a goal and two assists as Liverpool tore through Everton back line in a 5-2 win at Anfield on Wednesday to bring their table lead back to eight points.

Divock Origi scored twice, with Xherdan Shaqiri and Georginio Wijnaldum also scoring in the win.

Michael Keane and Richarlison netted for Everton, who slipped into the relegation zone. The Toffees sit 18th, a point behind three teams.

Three things we learned

1. Klopp’s “second choice” attack brings first class results: Origi continued his Toffee-killing ways with a first half brace, and Shaqiri delivered a goal while Adam Lallana didn’t look too rusty in a rare start. The manager has done this to his Merseyside rivals before, thumbing his nose at the gulf in class by keeping stars out of the Starting XI. It’s difficult to perceive it as anything but that, especially considering that there’s no giant ahead: Bournemouth is Saturday’s opponent.

2. Reds open floodgates and own back line in 6-goal first half: Make no mistake about the fact that Liverpool was much, much better than the Toffees in opening a 4-1 lead before halftime, but Richarlison’s wide open headed goal as the teams headed to the locker rooms showed the

3. Toffees do little to save under fire Silva: There was graft and guile, but Everton had little impact on a wobbly Reds back line. Alex Iwobi and Richarlison had their moments, to be sure, and the two goals are nice, but the Toffees were carved up like a holiday feast. Now in the Bottom Three, Everton looks at the following fixtures ahead: Chelsea, Manchester United, and Arsenal, with a League Cup trip to Leicester City thrown into the mix.

Man of the Match: Origi had two great goals and Sadio Mane relished his Derby day. He would’ve gotten our nod after a goal and two sensational assists but he missed an 81st minute chance as if to prove his fallibility and then blew a breakaway chance in the 85th. Origi gets his derby due.

Origi had Liverpool ahead before the clock hit six, finishing a lightning counter attack. It was inspired by an incredible pass from Sadio Mane, and Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford made the highlight look better by charging to the top of the 18 and letting the Belgian walk around him.

Shaqiri had it 2-0 just over 10 minutes later. Trent Alexander-Arnold sent a rocket cross some 60 yards that Mane took down with his chest before playing the Swiss striker into the box for calm finish past Pickford.

The Toffees answered through unlikely source Keane, who walked over Dejan Lovren after trapping a Alex Iwobi pass and drilled it past Adrian in the 21st minute.

Iwobi then sent Calvert-Lewin behind the Reds back line, but the Everton youngster took a sloppy touch. Virgil Van Dijk fouled the player but it wasn’t called by Mike Dean and VAR was not going to call it back.

Origi had it 3-1 before long, though, running onto a long ball from Dejan Lovren and taking two classy touches to complete his brace.

Liverpool were still in danger at times, as Richarlison was denied an assist from a sliding Lovren in the 44th.

Mane then made it 4-1 before the end of the half, as Alexander-Arnold led a counter attack off an Everton corner.

Richarlison answered in first half stoppage, turning a Bernard cross past Adrian with a fine header.

Liverpool started the second half in brighter fashion, and Everton’s chances were fewer and farther between. Tom Davies mishit a chance that Adrian comfortably gathered in the 65th.

Mane missed two chances to seal the deal, but Moise Kean let him off the hook by beating Adrian but firing wide in the 85th.

Wijnaldum added Liverpool’s fifth in the 90th minute, taking a feed after Roberto Firmino roasted Mason Holgate and poking past Pickford.