Report: Martial to miss Man United’s clash with Spurs; McTominay returns

By Andy EdwardsDec 4, 2019, 12:31 PM EST
Anthony Martial is expected to miss Manchester United’s Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday (Watch live, 2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and NBCSports.com) due to injury, according to multiple reports out of the UK.

Martial was subbed off late during Man United’s 2-2 draw with Aston Villa on Sunday. Now, the 23-year-old French attacker is reportedly struggling with an injury which was come to light as the reason he was forced off.

Martial was reportedly absent from the rest of the squad at the team hotel on Wednesday, seemingly confirming his omission from the team with Tottenham visit Old Trafford.

Midfielder Paul Pogba, who was also not seen at the team hotel, is nearing a return to action in the next week or two, but will once again be unavailable due to the ankle injury he suffered at the end of September.

On the bright side for United, midfielder Scott McTominay was spotted at the team hotel is expected to return after missing the last two PL games with an ankle injury.

Lampard expects final decision on Chelsea transfer ban ‘very soon’

Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsDec 4, 2019, 11:42 AM EST
Frank Lampard believes that he will find out “very soon” whether or not Chelsea’s two-window transfer ban is upheld or lifted ahead of the January transfer window.

Chelsea were given the ban for breaching rules around signing young players and elected not to appeal the punishment, at least initially. After accepting the ban for the summer transfer window, the Blues launched their appeal with an eye toward having it lifted in time to bolster their squad with a few mid-season signings.

Their case was heard by the Court of Arbitration for Sport last month, leading Lampard to believe that a final decision is imminent — quotes from the BBC:

“Very soon, I believe. Days, I think. I haven’t heard anymore, so I would wait and reserve judgment [on Chelsea’s plans for January] until we get the judgment and see where we want to go from there.”

Through 14 games, Chelsea sit fourth in the Premier League and currently hold a six point-advantage on their closest “big-six” rivals, Tottenham Hotspur. They have lost back-to-back PL games for the first time all season and the squad was always going to be bordering on the edge of “too thin” or “too young” to survive 38 league games as well as Champions League and the domestic cups.

If Chelsea’s ban is lifted before January, which areas of the squad should they look the strengthen immediately?

Agents made $650 million from player transfers in 2019

Photo by Paolo Manzo/NurPhoto via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsDec 4, 2019, 9:55 AM EST
Looking for a new “get rich quick” scheme? Try becoming an agent for any number of professional footballers, but you better hurry.

While it turns out there’s quite a lot of money to be made for representing footballers and facilitating transfers and negotiating contracts, including your own piece of the pie, the well is set to dry up in just over 12 months’ time.

First things first, how much money are we talking about here? More than $650 million in 2019 alone — up nearly 20 percent from 2018 — according to numbers released by FIFA on Wednesday, and that number doesn’t include players who moved between two clubs in the same country, only players who made international transfers. That would be the good news.

Here’s the bad news, for the agents at least: FIFA has approved new guidelines which will cap agent fees at 10 percent of transfer fees and 3 percent of player salaries beginning in 2021. OK, so there’s still decent amount of money to be made in your new career.

The agents and FIFA are at odds over the new rules, which prompted the governing body to release the figures, as if to say, “See? These are the really bad guys ruining your sport.”

Everton’s Silva hopes to break 20-year Anfield drought, save his job

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsDec 4, 2019, 8:54 AM EST
Not only does Marco Silva desperately need a signature win to save his job, but to do so in Everton’s next game would mean overcoming 20 years of failed history in the club’s toughest game every season: Liverpool, at Anfield.

That’s how long it’s been since the Toffees last won a Premier League game at Anfield, on Sept. 27, 1999. Furthermore, Everton haven’t beaten Liverpool — in any competition, in any stadium — in nearly 10 years, since Oct. 17, 2010 (winless in 19 meetings, 0W-10D-9L). That game stands as Everton’s lone derby victory in the last 25

A daunting task indeed, but as Silva was quick to point out ahead of Wednesday’s clash (Watch live, 3:15 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold), that history presents a perfect opportunity to do something which nows seems almost impossible, and what better way to convince owner Farhad Moshiri that he’s the man for the job than to do the impossible? If you’re Silva, it’s worth a shot — quotes from the Guardian:

“I know about 20 years without a win and because of that we have to look at the game as a good opportunity and do something the club didn’t do for 20 years. They are in a very good moment and maybe the toughest opponent we can face. At home they are almost unbeaten against everyone who went there. You can look at it this way or the other way — it is a good opportunity for us in a special game. I like the special games and my players and our fans have to like the special games too. I know the derby record in the past did not give us a good feeling but we have to go there and embrace the challenge, to enjoy it.

“If you ask me what is the main thing I want, it is for the players to perform like we did there last season. The result could be different for us if we play like that again. We did almost everything good in last season’s game apart from that last minute but we embraced that game and went face‑to‑face with them. That is the type of performance I want to see from us again.”

As far as more recent history goes, Silva can point to last season’s trip to Anfield as proof that his player are capable of getting of the job done. Now, if only they don’t concede a fluky goal in the 96th minute again.

“In some moments in the last few months the luck was against us, but it will not always be like that. When you see players working like they did in the last game, the team spirit in a tough moment with that attitude and commitment, it gives you hope that things will change.

“If we had more confidence at the start of the second half on Sunday we score the second and kill the game. But this is the moment we are in and we have to deal with it. Does this moment take from us the belief and the confidence in the way we work? No. They showed to me again at Leicester the commitment and attitude that we need and which can change the results.”

Atletico Madrid faces punishment after fans made Griezmann threats

Photo by Rubén de la Fuente Pérez/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Associated PressDec 4, 2019, 8:02 AM EST
MADRID (AP) Atletico Madrid is facing punishment after its fans made threatening chants against former player Antoine Griezmann during last weekend’s La Liga game against Barcelona.

The Spanish league said Wednesday it denounced the club after some fans chanted “Die Griezmann” early in the match won by Barcelona at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid.

The Spanish soccer federation’s anti-violence committee will analyze the case. The club is mostly likely to be fined if found guilty.

The league said about 2,000 fans from Atletico’s “ultras” section made the chants for about 20 seconds in the seventh minute of the match. The chants were repeated in the second half.

Griezmann left Atletico for Barcelona at the end of last season in a transfer worth more than $132 million.

The France forward was jeered nearly every time he touched the ball at the Metropolitano on Sunday. It was his first match at Atletico’s stadium since leaving the club.

Barcelona won 1-0 with an 86th-minute goal by Lionel Messi.