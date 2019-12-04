More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

UEFA to boost Women’s Champions League with new group stage

Associated PressDec 4, 2019, 2:35 PM EST
Leave a comment

NYON, Switzerland (AP) In a move to raise the quality, profile and value of women’s soccer, UEFA is changing the Champions League format to include a group stage.

The 2021-22 edition will have a 16-team group stage with increased revenue from the sale of centralized broadcast and sponsor deals, the European soccer body’s executive committee decided Wednesday.

Top European leagues will likely have more entries – three instead of two – joining at an earlier stage, with at least 10 different countries to be represented in the groups.

“We expect the Women’s Champions League to take off more than it has today,” UEFA deputy general secretary Giorgio Marchetti said. “Certainly there is also more interest from the market.”

Currently, the Women’s Champions League is a 32-team knockout tournament with few games shown by national broadcasters. French club Lyon has won the past four titles.

This season’s winner will earn 460,000 euros ($510,000) in prize money – about 0.5% of what the men’s Champions League winner will get.

UEFA also confirmed its preferred qualifying path for Europe’s quota of 13 places at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which FIFA must approve. The winners of 10 qualifying groups will advance directly to the final tournament. Three will advance through playoffs.

The playoffs in March 2022 will include the 10 group runners-up and the two best remaining teams from the next Nations League standings. The 12 playoff nations will be drawn into three four-team knockout brackets playing single-game semifinals and a final.

The 2020 Nations League groups will be drawn on March 3, on the sidelines of UEFA’s annual congress in Amsterdam.

Amid uncertainty across Europe about how video review, and the interpretation of offside and handball, are affecting referees’ decisions, UEFA will ask soccer’s law-making panel for clearer guidance.

The video assistant system, introduced by FIFA for the 2018 World Cup, will stay, UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said, but “it is far from clear.”

“We have to make it (the technology) clearer. We have to make it faster. We have to make it less invasive,” he said.

UEFA plans to make a detailed proposal to the rule-making panel, known as IFAB, before its annual meeting on Feb. 29 in Northern Ireland.

Ceferin said the tight offside lines drawn by video officials were not giving the same clear, accurate decisions as goal-line technology succeeded in doing.

“Goal-line technology, it works perfectly but offside cannot work that way,” Ceferin said. “I still think that football needs uncertainty. The referees on the pitch have to take responsibility and not some people hidden somewhere in a van or in a building 500 kilometers from the venue.”

Ceferin declined comment when asked if Russia’s hosting of the 2021 Champions League final in St. Petersburg could be threatened by an expected decision next Monday by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

WADA’s executive committee has been advised by an expert panel to recommend banning Russia from hosting major sports events for four years as punishment for state authorities corrupting data and documents from the long-disgraced Moscow testing laboratory.

UEFA is not a formal signatory of the World Anti-Doping Code – FIFA is – and is technically not bound by any WADA decision.

“As a lawyer and the UEFA president,” Ceferin said, “I cannot comment on something that hasn’t been decided.”

Watch Live: Man United v. Spurs, Liverpool v. Everton headlines

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 4, 2019, 2:13 PM EST
Leave a comment

Six Premier League games take place on Wednesday as the midweek madness continues.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live here ] 

Mourinho takes Tottenham to Man United, Liverpool host Everton in a Merseyside Derby, Norwich travel to Southampton, red-hot Leicester host Watford, Wolves and West Ham do battle and Chelsea host Aston Villa.

[ MORE: Sign up for NBC Sports Gold ] 

You can access additional games by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold which also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

[ STREAM: “Goal Rush” here ]

For those of you familiar with the Premier League Breakaway Show during busy days (Boxing Day, New Year’s Day, Championship Sunday etc.) in the PL, this will follow that model of being similar to the NFL RedZone with action shown from all of the games in the 10 a.m. ET window. More info is available here.

The schedule for the six games on Wednesday is below and you can stream each game live by clicking on the links.

2:30 p.m. ET: Man United v. Tottenham – NBCSN [STREAM]
2:30 p.m. ET: Chelsea v. Aston Villa – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
2:30 p.m. ET: Leicester City v. Watford – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
2:30 p.m. ET: Southampton v. Norwich – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
2:30 p.m. ET: Wolves v. West Ham – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
3:15 p.m. ET: Liverpool v. Everton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

Oscar Pareja back in MLS as Orlando City SC head coach

Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsDec 4, 2019, 1:12 PM EST
Leave a comment

Oscar Pareja has been named the fourth head coach of Orlando City SC, MLS’s proverbial revolving-door job, since the franchise joined the league five years ago.

[ MORE: Spurs’ Mourinho quotes Mandela in discussing Man United return ]

After spending 18 seasons with FC Dallas as a player, academy coach and head coach, Pareja left Dallas and MLS in November of 2018 to take over at Club Tijuana in Liga MX. The 51-year-old Colombian was relieved of his duties as Tijuana boss last week.

Pareja was highly regarded for his preference to play young, academy-developed players during his time in Dallas, something the hierarchy in Orlando will be hoping he can replicate while also guiding the Lions to their first-ever MLS Cup Playoffs appearance.

[ MORE: Agents made $650 million from player transfers in 2019 ]

“Oscar is the perfect fit for the Orlando City organization, something I can say with confidence from our history of working together,” Orlando City SC EVP of soccer operations Luiz Muzzi said in a team release. “He possesses the talent and passion to help our Club reach both its short term goals on the field and long-term plans for the organization. Oscar checked all the boxes we were looking to fill and his vision is aligned with the plans that we have as a Club – to invest in and develop players at all levels of our pyramid to be both proud and successful when wearing the Orlando City crest.”

Report: Martial to miss Man United’s clash with Spurs; McTominay returns

By Andy EdwardsDec 4, 2019, 12:31 PM EST
Leave a comment

Anthony Martial is expected to miss Manchester United’s Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday (Watch live, 2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and NBCSports.com) due to injury, according to multiple reports out of the UK.

[ MORE: Spurs’ Mourinho quotes Mandela in discussing Man United return ]

Martial was subbed off late during Man United’s 2-2 draw with Aston Villa on Sunday. Now, the 23-year-old French attacker is reportedly struggling with an injury which was come to light as the reason he was forced off.

Martial was reportedly absent from the rest of the squad at the team hotel on Wednesday, seemingly confirming his omission from the team with Tottenham visit Old Trafford.

[ MORE: Agents made $650 million from player transfers in 2019 ]

Midfielder Paul Pogba, who was also not seen at the team hotel, is nearing a return to action in the next week or two, but will once again be unavailable due to the ankle injury he suffered at the end of September.

On the bright side for United, midfielder Scott McTominay was spotted at the team hotel is expected to return after missing the last two PL games with an ankle injury.

Lampard expects final decision on Chelsea transfer ban ‘very soon’

Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsDec 4, 2019, 11:42 AM EST
1 Comment

Frank Lampard believes that he will find out “very soon” whether or not Chelsea’s two-window transfer ban is upheld or lifted ahead of the January transfer window.

[ MORE: Agents made $650 million from player transfers in 2019 ]

Chelsea were given the ban for breaching rules around signing young players and elected not to appeal the punishment, at least initially. After accepting the ban for the summer transfer window, the Blues launched their appeal with an eye toward having it lifted in time to bolster their squad with a few mid-season signings.

Their case was heard by the Court of Arbitration for Sport last month, leading Lampard to believe that a final decision is imminent — quotes from the BBC:

“Very soon, I believe. Days, I think. I haven’t heard anymore, so I would wait and reserve judgment [on Chelsea’s plans for January] until we get the judgment and see where we want to go from there.”

Through 14 games, Chelsea sit fourth in the Premier League and currently hold a six point-advantage on their closest “big-six” rivals, Tottenham Hotspur. They have lost back-to-back PL games for the first time all season and the squad was always going to be bordering on the edge of “too thin” or “too young” to survive 38 league games as well as Champions League and the domestic cups.

If Chelsea’s ban is lifted before January, which areas of the squad should they look the strengthen immediately?