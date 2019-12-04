Watch Live: Man United v. Spurs, Liverpool v. Everton headlines

Six Premier League games take place on Wednesday as the midweek madness continues.
Mourinho takes Tottenham to Man United, Liverpool host Everton in a Merseyside Derby, Norwich travel to Southampton, red-hot Leicester host Watford, Wolves and West Ham do battle and Chelsea host Aston Villa.
The schedule for the six games on Wednesday is below and you can stream each game live by clicking on the links.
2:30 p.m. ET: Man United v. Tottenham – NBCSN [STREAM]
2:30 p.m. ET: Chelsea v. Aston Villa – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
2:30 p.m. ET: Leicester City v. Watford – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
2:30 p.m. ET: Southampton v. Norwich – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
2:30 p.m. ET: Wolves v. West Ham – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
3:15 p.m. ET: Liverpool v. Everton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
Oscar Pareja has been named the fourth head coach of Orlando City SC, MLS’s proverbial revolving-door job, since the franchise joined the league five years ago.
After spending 18 seasons with FC Dallas as a player, academy coach and head coach, Pareja left Dallas and MLS in November of 2018 to take over at Club Tijuana in Liga MX. The 51-year-old Colombian was relieved of his duties as Tijuana boss last week.
Pareja was highly regarded for his preference to play young, academy-developed players during his time in Dallas, something the hierarchy in Orlando will be hoping he can replicate while also guiding the Lions to their first-ever MLS Cup Playoffs appearance.
“Oscar is the perfect fit for the Orlando City organization, something I can say with confidence from our history of working together,” Orlando City SC EVP of soccer operations Luiz Muzzi said in a team release. “He possesses the talent and passion to help our Club reach both its short term goals on the field and long-term plans for the organization. Oscar checked all the boxes we were looking to fill and his vision is aligned with the plans that we have as a Club – to invest in and develop players at all levels of our pyramid to be both proud and successful when wearing the Orlando City crest.”
Anthony Martial is expected to miss Manchester United’s Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday (Watch live, 2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and NBCSports.com) due to injury, according to multiple reports out of the UK.
Martial was subbed off late during Man United’s 2-2 draw with Aston Villa on Sunday. Now, the 23-year-old French attacker is reportedly struggling with an injury which was come to light as the reason he was forced off.
Martial was reportedly absent from the rest of the squad at the team hotel on Wednesday, seemingly confirming his omission from the team with Tottenham visit Old Trafford.
Midfielder Paul Pogba, who was also not seen at the team hotel, is nearing a return to action in the next week or two, but will once again be unavailable due to the ankle injury he suffered at the end of September.
On the bright side for United, midfielder Scott McTominay was spotted at the team hotel is expected to return after missing the last two PL games with an ankle injury.
Frank Lampard believes that he will find out “very soon” whether or not Chelsea’s two-window transfer ban is upheld or lifted ahead of the January transfer window.
Chelsea were given the ban for breaching rules around signing young players and elected not to appeal the punishment, at least initially. After accepting the ban for the summer transfer window, the Blues launched their appeal with an eye toward having it lifted in time to bolster their squad with a few mid-season signings.
Their case was heard by the Court of Arbitration for Sport last month, leading Lampard to believe that a final decision is imminent — quotes from the BBC:
“Very soon, I believe. Days, I think. I haven’t heard anymore, so I would wait and reserve judgment [on Chelsea’s plans for January] until we get the judgment and see where we want to go from there.”
Through 14 games, Chelsea sit fourth in the Premier League and currently hold a six point-advantage on their closest “big-six” rivals, Tottenham Hotspur. They have lost back-to-back PL games for the first time all season and the squad was always going to be bordering on the edge of “too thin” or “too young” to survive 38 league games as well as Champions League and the domestic cups.
If Chelsea’s ban is lifted before January, which areas of the squad should they look the strengthen immediately?
Looking for a new “get rich quick” scheme? Try becoming an agent for any number of professional footballers, but you better hurry.
While it turns out there’s quite a lot of money to be made for representing footballers and facilitating transfers and negotiating contracts, including your own piece of the pie, the well is set to dry up in just over 12 months’ time.
First things first, how much money are we talking about here? More than $650 million in 2019 alone — up nearly 20 percent from 2018 — according to numbers released by FIFA on Wednesday, and that number doesn’t include players who moved between two clubs in the same country, only players who made international transfers. That would be the good news.
Here’s the bad news, for the agents at least: FIFA has approved new guidelines which will cap agent fees at 10 percent of transfer fees and 3 percent of player salaries beginning in 2021. OK, so there’s still decent amount of money to be made in your new career.
The agents and FIFA are at odds over the new rules, which prompted the governing body to release the figures, as if to say, “See? These are the really bad guys ruining your sport.”