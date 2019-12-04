Wolves too good for West Ham

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Wolverhampton Wanderers continued their superb run of form as they beat West Ham United 2-0 at Molineux on Wednesday.

Goals in each half from Leander Dendoncker and Patrick Cutrone sealed the win for Wolves, as Nuno Espirito Santo‘s men have now gone 10 games unbeaten in the Premier League.

Wolves sit in fifth on 23 points, while West Ham are in 13th place.

3 things we learned

1. Top four hopes alive for Wolves: They sit six points off the top four and are the form team in the Premier League right now. Chelsea will be feeling Wolves breathing down their necks. With progression into the knockout round of the Europa League secured, this small Wolves squad continue to churn out dogged, determined displays.

2. Tireless Jimenez on autopilot: He didn’t score but Jimenez was so dangerous. He held the ball up, got shots away and set the tone for a dominant Wolves display. Mexico’s Jimenez is so crucial to this Wolves team, even when he doesn’t score.

3. West Ham struggle to grab control: After their win away at Chelsea last weekend you would have thought West Ham would have started with a spring in their step. They were off the pace from the start and the Hammers barely registered a meaningful effort on goal. At the start of the season Wolves and West Ham were two teams who should be pushing for European qualification. West Ham need to do a lot more, especially in midfield and attack, to take control of games.

Man of the Match: Diogo Jota – Never stopped running and opened up so many gaps in West Ham’s defense. The Portuguese star, like last season, is getting better as the season goes on.

Wolves looked dangerous on the counter as Raul Jimenez dragged an effort wide and that was a sign of things to come.

The home side took the lead as a corner from the left found Dendoncker who flicked his effort on target and it somehow found its way past David Martin.

West Ham did improve as Pablo Fornals whipped in a lovely effort which Rui Patricio tipped wide. At the other end Diogo Jota was denied by Martin as the hosts looked dangerous on the break.

Dendoncker header over after a late run into the box as Wolves continued to look the more likely to score next as West Ham had plenty of the ball but did little with it.

The Hammers did have a great chance to equalize as Fornals flicked the ball over the top to put Snodgrass clean through but a poor second touch saw Patricio clatter into the Scotsman to clear the danger. Snodgrass had to come off due to his injury with Andriy Yarmolenko coming on for the final stages.

Romain Saiss headed wide from close range after Jimenez’s flick as the hosts were dominant throughout with the Mexican striker dragging another effort wide.

Sebastian Haller clipped a ball to the back post just over as West Ham pushed for the equalizer.

Jimenez was then denied by Martin as Wolves huffed and puffed late on and two subs then combined to seal the win.

Pedro Neto set up Cutrone to make it 2-0 as the home fans went wild as their top four hopes are well and truly alive.

