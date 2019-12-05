USMNT striker Sargent out for rest of 2019

The congested schedule means we’ve had two match days since we last took stock of the Premier League.

We’ve got a brand new Top Five (well, in terms of the four behind eventual champions Liverpool) and two teams dipping to season lows on our ol’ litmus test.

Green: New season-high ranking

Red: New season-low

20. Watford — As many losses as goals (9), and that figure is one more than the Hornets’ total points. Perhaps it shouldn’t be a surprise to see them on the verge of full-time manager No. 3, as full-time manager of Watford is a bit more like seasonal help.

Last week: 18

Season high: 17

Season low: 20

Last match: Lost 3-0 v. Burnley

Up next: 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Southampton

19. Everton — A top half team in terms of talent seeks the manager who can organize its way out of the drop zone. Might it be this guy? Better than the alternatives.

Last week: 17

Season high: 5

Season low: 19

Last match: Lost 2-0 v. Norwich City

Up next: 11:30 a.m. ET Sunday at Leicester City

18. Norwich City — The first team to 10 losses is four points shy of 17th.

Last week: 16

Season high: 10

Season low: 20

Last match: Won 2-0 at Everton

Up next: 9 a.m. ET Sunday v. Arsenal

17. West Ham United — A gigantic ball of “blah.” Should thank Everton for existing so people aren’t more focused on this particular collection of currently squandered talent.

Last week: 20

Season high: 5

Season low: 20

Last match: Lost 3-2 v. Spurs

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday at Chelsea

16. Bournemouth — It’s just not good enough, is it? To have held onto Callum Wilson and get another step up in class from Philip Billing and still be so wildly inconsistent.

Last week: 11

Season high: 6

Season low: 17

Last match: Lost 2-1 v. Wolves

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday at Spurs



15. Southampton — It really feels like the Danny Ings revival show could rival any story for the best individual one in the league this season. Happy to see Ralph Hasenhuttl get some good performances, as he was being scapegoated in a hurry.

Last week: 19

Season high: 13

Season low: 20

Last match: Drew 2-2 at Arsenal

Up next: 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday v. Watford

14. Aston Villa — Allowing a league-worst 18.8 shots per game, but staying in the mix thanks to Tom Heaton and Tyrone Mings.

Last week: 13

Season high: 8

Season low: 15

Last match: Won 2-0 v. Newcastle United

Up next: 11 a.m. ET Sunday at Manchester United

13. Arsenal — The Gunners back line gets a lot of heat, and rightly so, but maybe a little help from the midfield would be nice considering Sokratis Papastathopoulos and David Luiz have combined for 39 blocks. Sokratis is third in the PL and Luiz fourth.

Last week: 12

Season high: 4

Season low: 12

Last match: Drew 2-2 v. Southampton

Up next: 9 a.m. ET Sunday at Norwich City





12. Brighton and Hove Albion — First win ever away to Arsenal is another feather in the cap of Graham Potter, especially nice considering they had lost four on the bounce.

Last week: 14

Season high: 6

Season low: 18

Last match: Lost 2-0 v. Leicester City

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday at Liverpool

11. Newcastle United — No one is punching above its weight more than Steve Bruce‘s Magpies, and they’ve been aided in a big way by Martin Dubravka. The Slovakian goalkeeper has a league-best 44 saves from shots inside the 18.

Also, according to Understat’s xG numbers, they should’ve lost to the Blades. In fat, the xG table says they should be dead last. Life’s funny like that. It’s Steve Bruce’s world and we’re living in it.

Last week: 15

Season high: 11

Season low: 20

Last match: Lost 2-0 at Aston Villa

Up next: 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday v. Man City

10. Sheffield United — Just lost for the first time since September. That’s amazing.

Last week: 6

Season high: 5

Season low: 17

Last match: Drew 3-3 v. Manchester United

Up next: 9 a.m. ET Sunday v. Wolves

9. Burnley — Striker Chris Wood has been credited with 12 “big chances missed” by Sofascore, more than any player in the league.

Last week: 7

Season high: 5

Season low: 15

Last match: Won 3-0 at Watford

Up next: 10 a.m. Saturday v. Crystal Palace

8. Spurs — Jose Mourinho learned Wednesday that Moussa Sissoko is nice for the squad, but not to be leaned on.

Last week: 9

Season high: 2

Season low: 16

Last match: Won 3-2 at West Ham United

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday v. Bournemouth

7. Crystal Palace — Wilfried Zaha‘s 68 dribbles are 13 more than anyone else in the league.

Last week: 10

Season high: 5

Season low: 18

Last match: Lost 2-1 v. Liverpool

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday at Burnley

6. Manchester United — Ole had himself a moment in outfoxing Mourinho without Pogba or Martial.

Last week: 8

Season high: 2

Season low: 16

Last match: Drew 3-3 at Sheffield United

Up next: 11:30 a.m. Sunday v. Aston Villa

5. Chelsea — We told you, Frank. WE TOLD YOU.

Last week: 4

Season high: 2

Season low: 12

Last match: Lost 2-1 at Man City

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday v. West Ham United 4. Manchester City — Aymeric Laporte is still two months away and that’s two months too long.

Last week: 2

Season high: 1

Season low: 3

Last match: Won 2-1 v. Chelsea

Up next: 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday at Newcastle United 3. Wolves — This is going to sound nuts, but there are days I’d rather see Liverpool on my schedule than Wolves. The Reds are obviously better weaponized, but Wolves come at you in waves, man, and Nuno Espirito Santo is doing it without his best center back.

Last week: 5

Season high: 3

Season low: 17

Last match: Won 2-1 at Bournemouth

Up next: 9 a.m. ET Sunday v. Sheffield United

2. Leicester City — How’s this for an unsustainable stat?

Last week: 3

Season high: 2

Season low: 10

Last match: Won 2-0 at Brighton and Hove Albion

Up next: 11:30 a.m. ET Sunday v. Everton1. Liverpool — Big

Last week: 1

Season high: 1

Season low: 3

Last match: Won 2-1 at Crystal Palace

How's this for an unsustainable stat? Wilfred Ndidi and Ricardo Pereira rank first and second in the league in tackles, with 67 and 62.

