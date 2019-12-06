Top Premier League storylines: Matchweek 16

Matchweek 16 is upon us.

Here’s what we’ll be keeping an eye on when this weekend’s fixtures kick off Saturday morning…

Manchester derby, perhaps you’ve heard of it

Man City v. Man United, Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, on NBCSN

Manchester City might not take home their third straight PL title, given Liverpool’s 11-point lead after 15 games, but they can still maintain their superiority in Manchester. They’re well on their way to doing so in the table, now they can get (another0 one over the Red Devils on Saturday. At what point do they take over the title of “bigger club?” Asking for a friend…

The start of something big for Chelsea?

Everton v. Chelsea, Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, on NBCSN

Marco Silva is gone with Everton siting 18th in the table. Chelsea’s transfer ban has been cut in half with the Blues sitting fourth. Could this week get any worse? for Everton? Could it get any better for Chelsea?

Desperation time for Arsenal

West Ham v. Arsenal, Monday, 3 p.m. ET, on NBCSN

Unai Emery was fired, which was supposedly to magically fix all of the problems at Arsenal. That’s how it’s supposed to work, right? Well, we’re two games into the Freddie Ljungberg (interim) era, and the Gunners have just one point to show for their efforts, and they had to come back from a goal down (twice) against 19th-place Norwich City to get it. Every trip to West Ham is a tricky one for Arsenal, and that’s doubly true given their current form (winless in their last nine games – all competitions).

Does Liverpool’s lead grow? Shrink? Hold steady?

Bournemouth v. Liverpool, Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, on NBCSN

From now until the end of the season, it’s Liverpool’s title to lose. No matter how you look at it, it’s theirs to either win or lose. Therefore, every time out presents a chance to grow their lead, or the risk of seeing it shrink should the drop points and one of the chasing sides to take all three. The math behind it is a bit boring, but if they don’t drop more than 10 points the rest of the season, they’ll win the title. Of course, their margin for error is likely to grow with Leicester and City eventually failing to win. Simply put, Liverpool are sitting comfortably.

Good times roll for Newcastle?

Newcastle United v. Southampton, Sunday, 9 a.m. ET, on NBC Sports Gold

Don’t look now, but Newcastle have won three of their last five games and reached mid-table. Steve Bruce‘s side currently sits 11th after wins over West Ham, Bournemouth and Sheffield United in recent weeks. Welcomeing relegation-threatened Southampton to St. James’ Park could very well spell another three points for the Magpies.

