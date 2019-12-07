More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

How social media reacted to Man United’s win at Man City

By Joel SoriaDec 7, 2019, 3:57 PM EST
Leave a comment

Manchester and social media have one thing in common: they are both red.

With first-half goals from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, Manchester United stumped their archrival Manchester City at Etihad Stadium 2-1. By doing so, the Red Devils surged to the fifth spot on the table, while Pep Guardiola‘s and City’s chances of hoisting the league’s trophy for a third-straight time are now at a season-low.

[ MORE: Match recap | Three things we learned ]

Here’s a look at some of the top highlights and reaction on social media:

Player Ratings from Man City 1-2 Manchester United

By Nicholas MendolaDec 7, 2019, 3:46 PM EST
Leave a comment

It was even closer than it looked, but Manchester United held on to defeat Manchester City 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

[ MORE: RecapJPW’s 3 things ]

It’s a significant jolt for the Red Devils and boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who bewildered City’s backs with lightning quick counters.

Were it not for Ederson, it might’ve been the sort of result that raised worldwide eyebrows. Heck, it probably is, anyway.

Here’s how the players fared as City out shot its guests 22-11 and held onto 71 percent of the ball only to lose the match.

Manchester City

Ederson — 7 — Kept City in the match early, but would’ve liked to have gotten his paw to Martial’s goal.

Kyle Walker — 7 — Quite effective at both ends, including a great intervention in the first half.

John Stones (Off 59′) — 6 — Not involved in either conceded goal before leaving with injury.

Fernandinho — 5 — Not his day.

Angelino — 6 — Lively, but will have wanted to do better on Martial’s goal.

Rodri (Off 86′)– 7 — City’s best player, with four interceptions, more tidy passing, and decisive wins in some big 50-50 challenges.

David Silva — 7 — Four key passes and two shots on target as a promising part of the attack.

Kevin De Bruyne — 7 — A fairly brilliant performance that would normally have netted an assist or two; Five key passes to go with 117 touches.

Bernardo Silva (Off 65′) — 5 — Conceded a poor penalty to Rashford; Won some duels but didn’t manage shot on target.

Raheem Sterling — 6 — Lively, but not his starring self.

Gabriel Jesus — 5 — A pretty terrible day filling in for Sergio Aguero.

Subs

Pep’s subs made a difference, led by goal scorer Nicolas Otamendi (59′). who gets an 8.

Riyad Mahrez (65′) — 7. Ilkay Gundogan (86′) — N/A

Manchester United

David De Gea — 6 — Four saves, one of them great, but failed to claim the corner that became Otamendi’s goal.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka — 8 — United got it right when they splashed the cash to bring this one from Crystal Palace. Might’ve saved a goal off a bad Lindelof giveaway.

Victor Lindelof — 7 — A couple of very dicey moments including a bad giveaway, but overall played his part.

Harry Maguire — 7 — Eight clearances, three interceptions, two tackles, and a blocked shot but to blame along with De Gea for the goal.

Luke Shaw (Off 89′) — 6 — A little wobbly and weary as the match wore on, but credited with six clearances.

Fred — 7 — Had a banner day offensively, dribbling well in tight spaces (4-for-4). Amazing he kept his composure while being racially abused and pelted with objects. Reprehensible.

Scott McTominay — 9 — Outstanding. Won 12 of 15 duels, drew five fouls, and made three interceptions to go with three tackles.

Daniel James — 7 — An efficient day, with some early moments of attacking power.

Marcus Rashford — 7 — Coming into his own.

Jesse Lingard (Off 89′) — 5 — Did very little on the day, one of the only odd and unrewarded decisions from Solskjaer

Anthony Martial (Off 74′) — 7 — Did well to get his shot away for United’s second goal, but that really his only moment of influence on the match.

Subs 

Andreas Pereira (74′) — 5 — Pretty poor from the Brazilian, who had a petulant foul or two on the day.

Ashley Young (89′) — N/A; Axel Tuanzebe (89′) — N/A.

Solskjaer reacts to big Manchester Derby win, racial abuse of players

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 7, 2019, 3:03 PM EST
Leave a comment

A Manchester City appeared to make appeared to make racial gestures and yell “monkey” at black players on Manchester United during Saturday’s derby at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was asked about it after the game, as was Pep Guardiola who said he supports Man City’s strong statement against the incident.

[ MORE: Recap | JPW’s 3 things ]

He said he’s reviewed the incident and was enraged seeing Jesse Lingard and Fred abused.

“I’ve seen it on the video. It’s Jesse and the Fred, and the fella must be ashamed of himself. It’s unacceptable and I hope he won’t be watching any football any more.”

Solskjaer was also asked about the win, which will be a memorable one for good reasons, too, after beating Tottenham Hotspur earlier in the week.

“We’ll remember this,” Solskjaer said on NBCSN after the game. “We looked so dangerous when we get the ball and go forward. Of course we’re playing against the best team in arguably the world. Just the preparation for this game, the way they can change things tactically. It’s not easy to analyze them, but they are unbelievable. To get a result and defend like we did and create as many chances as we did, we should’ve been three or four up.”

Man United show how they can catch up

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 7, 2019, 2:58 PM EST
Leave a comment

MANCHESTER — The way Manchester United tore through Man City, especially in the first half, proved they can close the gap to those challenging for the Premier League title.

For large spells their attacking unit was reminiscent of a scalpel slicing effortlessly through Man City’s buttery defense.

[ MORE: 3 things we learned ]

This season they’ve now beaten four of the five teams above them in Man City, Leicester City, Chelsea and Tottenham and are the only team to take points off Liverpool, as they sit five points off the top four approaching the halfway point.

The main reason they aren’t in the top four is because they’ve dropped points against teams further down the table who sit back and don’t allow them to play the way they want to.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s side rose to the big occasion to beat the reigning champions, but was it as simple as that? It’s more about Man United’s style of play and the blueprint put in place and showcased by their swaggering, speedy demolition of Man City.

United are better suited to playing against the better teams with their counter attacks a well-oiled machine and teams who leave them space on the break do so at their peril.

City found that out the hard way as they did just that and the quartet of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Daniel James and Jesse Lingard were unstoppable.

“We could have had more goals and seen the game out. It was a tough win and I think it will help us a lot going forward,” Rashford, the chief architect in Man City’s downfall, said. “That first 30 minutes was terrific and what we played to do, the challenge is if we can do that for 80 or 90 minutes.”

If this was a glimpse into the future for Man United, it is one which proves they can indeed close the gap on Liverpool, Man City, Chelsea and Tottenham ahead of them.

Pep Guardiola admitted afterwards that it is “not possible to control” United’s front four, led by the irresistible Rashford.

“You cannot deny their quality when they run, they defend deep and then James and Rashford on the break…” Guardiola added.

Liverpool’s high-press bullies team. Man City’s ball possession drains opponents. Chelsea’s young attackers dazzle. Tottenham’s power and pace often sees them through.

For Man United the way forward is clear. Launch counters and use pace and quick passing to make the most of mistakes from the opposition. The balance in midfield was also spot on, with Scott McTominay and Fred doing their best to spring counters and support the back four in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

“I was so happy with the way we started the game,” Solskjaer said. “It looked like we would score every time we went forward. We go for the goal, went for the kill if you like.”

Solskjaer has a plan, and that all came to fruition on Saturday at Man City. It proves that progress is being made and Man United are finally making a move in the right direction.

“We’ve worked on it ever since I came to the club because that is Man United,” Solskjaer said when asked bout counter-attacking. “When we win it there is no use on keeping it or putting it back to the goalkeeper if we can play through them, with great intent of passing forwards. I wouldn’t want James, Rashford, Martial or Lingard running at me.”

If their front three stay fit and teams continue to not pay them respect on the counter, the Red Devils will surely come very close to finishing in the top four this season.

Better than that, there’s a clear masterplan. One which works and just needs fine tuning against teams who sit back with 10 men behind the ball.

“Our player get confirmation on the direction we are going,” Solskjaer beamed. “We do look like a Man United team. That is the biggest thing for me.”

Allegations of racial abuse as Fred hit by objects in Manchester Derby

Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 7, 2019, 2:44 PM EST
Leave a comment

Manchester City fans were caught on camera physically and racially abusing Manchester United players during the Manchester Derby on Saturday, according to reports.

United was leading 2-0 in the match when Fred was temporarily unable to take a corner kick due to lighters, bottles, and other items being thrown at him.

[ MORE: RecapJPW’s 3 things ]

The NBC Sports Soccer broadcast team was able to confirm that a man on the film below was yelling racial epithets at United midfielders Jesse Lingard and Fred.

Here’s what Man City said in a club statement:

Manchester City FC are aware of a video circulating on social media which appears to show a supporter making racial gestures during the second half of the match against Manchester United this evening.
Officials from the Club are working with Greater Manchester Police in order to help them identify any individuals concerned and assist with their enquiries.

The Club are also working with GMP regarding an instance of objects being thrown onto the field of play.

The Club operates a zero tolerance policy regarding discrimination of any kind, and anyone found guilty of racial abuse will be banned from the club for life.

Here’s Marcus Rashford, via the BBC:

“I wasn’t aware of it during the game but it can happen and we’ve seen it happen lately. The fact it is still happening is not good enough.”

More to come…