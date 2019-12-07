Serie A roundup: Lazio hand 10-man Juventus first loss (video)

Lazio’s triumphant victory over league favorites Juventus highlights Saturday’s Serie A action.
Lazio 3-1 Juventus
Juventus are no longer unbeaten in Serie A play under Maurizio Sarri, losing 3-1 to Simone Inzaghi’s inspired Lazio.
Luiz Felipe, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Felipe Caicedo scored for the home side, who are now three points behind second-place Juventus and five behind top-of-the-table Inter Milan.
Scoreless from open play since October, Cristiano Ronaldo found the back of the net in the 25th minute to put the Old Lady in front after tapping in Federico Bernardeschi’s well-placed pass inside the box.
It was Juventus’ game to lose, which they went on to do after a series of defensive and cognitive mishaps.
Tied after Felipe’s goal right before the break, Milinkovic-Savic scored in the 74th minute. The Serbian’s goal came after Juan Cuadrado was sent off for his reckless tackle on last-man Manuel Lazzari in the 69th. Milinkovic-Savic was set up by Luis Alberto‘s assist over the Juventus defense and scored with a low shot past goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.
Ciro Immobile had a clear-cut chance to widen his red-hot goalscoring form, but the striker was denied by Szczesny from the spot. Juventus’ goalkeeper saved Immobile’s initial blistering strike, and his following second chance.
In stoppage time, however, Felipe Caicedo’s second-chance strike was too much for the Polish ‘keeper.
Juventus will have to quickly turn the page as they face Bayer Leverkusen midweek in their final match of the Champions League group stage, while Lazio travel to France to take on Rennes in their Europa League group stage finale.
Elsewhere in Serie A
Atalanta 3-2 Hellas Verona
Udinese 1-1 Napoli