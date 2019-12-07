More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by IAN KINGTON/AFP via Getty Images

Smooth Spurs slice through Burnley

By Nicholas MendolaDec 7, 2019, 11:55 AM EST
Tottenham Hotspur was at its very best in blowing Burnley out of the water with a 5-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

Harry Kane scored twice and added an assist as Spurs moved into fifth place with 23 points, while Burnley slipped into 13th via goal differential on 18 points.

It is the first clean sheet for Jose Mourinho as Spurs boss, but this was all about the goals. Kane’s goal were both classy to join a sensational Heung-Min Son marker that had the Internet abuzz. Moussa Sissoko and Lucas Moura also scored, with Dele Alli getting two assists.

Three things we learned

1. Kane at his very best, Dele keeps up form: Harry Kane entered the game on pace for an 18-goal league season, which might surprise you given how quiet he’s been. There was no problem with the volume on Saturday, as he scored not one but two simply wonderful goals straight out of his career highlight reel. If Kane can return to dominant force status, than there is no reason to believe Spurs cannot challenge for a Top Four space.

And Dele Alli, what can you say? He was far from incredible, especially given how good Son, Kane, and Lucas performed, but another two assists on the day give him three goals and three assists in four PL matches under Mourinho.

2. Maradona cloned in South Korea: We know Son is very good. We didn’t learn that, but we did learn that people in the year 2019 are still capable of full-field, Maradona/Messi level dribbles. Holy smoke, Sonny.

3. Burnley abject again as Spurs get rare clean sheet: The Clarets were up against it, yeah, but this was another performance that Sean Dyche will find it hard to stomach. The goals conceded hurt, but there was absolutely zero threat against a Spurs team which hasn’t been at its best in defense. Burnley now has seven shots on target in its last three games, which is not a good total, and the defending on Sissoko’s goal was pitiful and oh-so-easy.

Then again, the idea with Mourinho is that things would tighten up at the back, and the Portuguese manager trusted the same back line (including Serge Aurier) in getting a much-needed zero on the home scoreboard.

Man of the Match: Kane.

This was all Spurs from moment No. 1, and we wouldn’t want to be the Clarets when Burnley boss Sean Dyche shows film and takes training; The defending was terrible.

But take nothing away from Spurs, who scored incredible goals.

First Kane scored one of two trademark goals from distance (the second just inside the 18), and Dele set up Lucas Moura for fine second goal.

The third goal was Son’s incredible dribble goal, which is going to be on loop and really should be a favorite for Goal of the Season.

Kane struck again (at bottom), and Sissoko rolled in the fifth goal with a calm finish after a scything 1-2 with Kane between Burnley’s poor defenders.

Here’s is Kane’s second:

Martial, Rashford have Man Utd ahead 2-0 at half v. Man City

By Nicholas MendolaDec 7, 2019, 1:24 PM EST
Manchester City is getting beaten in its own back yard by the visiting neighbors.

Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial are on the board and the Red Devils are threatening to run away from the first Manchester Derby of the season with all three points.

Rashford won a penalty off Bernardo Silva, rightly awarded by VAR after referee Anthony Taylor saw nothing in it, and finished his chance coolly for 1-0.

But Martial’s goal is what really stunned the Etihad Stadium. Ederson had stopped several chances earlier in the match and had been good, penalty not withstanding, but couldn’t get to his near post to stop a low drive from distance for 2-0.

Here’s the first goal:

Lampard: “Big lessons for us” in Chelsea’s poor run of form

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 7, 2019, 1:10 PM EST
Chelsea has lost for the third time in four league outings, opening up the door to its fourth place spot on the Premier League table.

The Blues’ 29 points will be at most six points ahead of the pack at the end of the weekend, and could be down to three if Wolves win at Brighton on Sunday

[ RECAP: Everton 3-1 Chelsea ]

Manager Frank Lampard put it down to sloppiness at the back.

“The first goal something that we were aware that Richarlison is good in the air in the box,” he said, via Football.London. “Then the other two were just really poor defending from us. We looked like we were getting back into the game at 2-1, we can’t give away the ridiculous goals we gave away.”

Chelsea lost 2-1 at Man City, an understandable result, but losing at struggling West Ham and Everton is “flat-out disappointing.”

The Blues have won just twice in seven outings across all competitions, home wins against Crystal Palace and Aston Villa.

Again, via Football.London:

“We had it nice, we were winning games. This is the Premier League. We went to City, played pretty well, lost the game. But then the two games since then are signs of where we need to get better. We have played two teams who have been having a tough time and we have allowed the games to go away from us for different reasons and they will be big lessons for us.”

It’s a poor time to be poor, as Chelsea likely needs a win over Lille in the Champions League to get by (a draw could work if Valencia loses to Ajax). Then it’s Bournemouth away in the league before a visit to old friend Jose Mourinho and Spurs.

Mourinho, Kane, and social media react to Son’s marvelous goal

By Nicholas MendolaDec 7, 2019, 12:35 PM EST
Heung-Min Son went full (on-field) Maradona with a Goal of the Season contender on Saturday, one trumpeted far and wide as the classiest of throwback goals.

Son dribbled at least 80 yards in a truly solo goal, cutting through Burnley’s defense like the proverbial hot knife through butter.

[ RECAP: Spurs 5-0 Burnley ]

The Internet, understandably, went wild for the goal, as did Son’s teammates and manager.

Jose Mourinho interrupted Son’s post-match interview to demand the player win Man of the Match, later adding:

“I remember when I was at Barcelona with Mr Robson and Ronaldo Nazario scored a goal that is similar to Son’s. And this was an amazing goal. I know that he is going to reach the face of the keeper and the control he is unstoppable. The keeper is good, though, but he managed to put it in.”

Two-goal man Harry Kane countered:

“Sonny [Son Heung-min] stole the show today. An unbelievable goal, a great counter attack. All he wants to do is work hard and play for the team. He has great quality and works hard for the team.”

Keita powers Liverpool past injury-hit Bournemouth

By Nicholas MendolaDec 7, 2019, 12:07 PM EST
Naby Keita and Mohamed Salah each had a goal and an assist as Liverpool blew out Bournemouth 3-0 at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

There was some bad news in the mix for both team’s already injury-hit center back corps: Nathan Ake and Dejan Lovren both left the match early.

Its lead over Leicester City is back up to 11 points before the Foxes play at 9 a.m. ET Sunday, while Man City is 14 behind the Reds before Saturday afternoon’s Manchester Derby.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scored Liverpool’s first goal of the win.

Three things we learned

1. Keita shoots his shot (literally and figuratively): When Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool captured Naby Keita, it felt like the beginning of something special. Instead it’s been fits and starts, with plenty of reports saying struggles with the language and the system might be holding hims back.

Well, if he’s back to his Leipzig-infused best, then look out world, because Keita was simply marvelous in his first PL start of the season. He had his goal and his assist, combining so well with Salah, but also completed 89 of 94 passes, 110 touches, three key passes, five of eight duels won, three tackles, and two interceptions.

2. Ake injury a huge hit: Nathan Ake has been a force for a poor Cherries side this season, and his injury did not look good. With Chelsea now able to buy players and possessing a buyback clause on their former stud, was this the last we saw of the Dutchman in a Bournemouth jersey? It could be the difference between Bournemouth staying comfortably midtable and dipping into the relegation zone.

3. Lovren injury a worry: Whether Lovren misses a long time or just a bit is still a problem for the Reds, who are going to be taxed heavily with Joel Matip already out and matches all over the world in the coming weeks.

Remember that Liverpool isn’t yet through to the Champions League knockout rounds, and that Virgil Van Dijk and Joe Gomez could need to play every minute including Tuesday’s massive trip to dangerous Red Bull Salzburg. The good news, of course, is that Joe Gomez at his best has not been a downgrade from Lovren.

Man of the Match: Keita.

Bournemouth had a moment in the 26th miniute, Dominic Solanke unable to find a deflected cross that worried Adrian.

The Cherries lost their best player to injury, and that seemingly opened the doors at the back. Nathan Ake was felled by a muscle strain.

Moments later, Oxlade-Chamberlain got on the end of a Jordan Henderson long ball and took advantage of a sleeping Aaron Ramsdale to make it 1-0.

The visitors made a sub soon after the goal, Dejan Lovren exiting for Trent Alexander-Arnold to send Joe Gomez to center back.

That’s when the Reds got their second goal from Keita, via Salah’s lovely pass.

A bad mistake from debutant Jack Simpson allowed Keita to cue up Salah for a return gift, the Egyptian calmly slotting past a struggling Ramsdale.