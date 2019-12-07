Watch Live: The Manchester Derby

Chelsea has lost for the third time in four league outings, opening up the door to its fourth place spot on the Premier League table.

The Blues’ 29 points will be at most six points ahead of the pack at the end of the weekend, and could be down to three if Wolves win at Brighton on Sunday

Manager Frank Lampard put it down to sloppiness at the back.

“The first goal something that we were aware that Richarlison is good in the air in the box,” he said, via Football.London. “Then the other two were just really poor defending from us. We looked like we were getting back into the game at 2-1, we can’t give away the ridiculous goals we gave away.”

Chelsea lost 2-1 at Man City, an understandable result, but losing at struggling West Ham and Everton is “flat-out disappointing.”

The Blues have won just twice in seven outings across all competitions, home wins against Crystal Palace and Aston Villa.

Again, via Football.London:

“We had it nice, we were winning games. This is the Premier League. We went to City, played pretty well, lost the game. But then the two games since then are signs of where we need to get better. We have played two teams who have been having a tough time and we have allowed the games to go away from us for different reasons and they will be big lessons for us.”

It’s a poor time to be poor, as Chelsea likely needs a win over Lille in the Champions League to get by (a draw could work if Valencia loses to Ajax). Then it’s Bournemouth away in the league before a visit to old friend Jose Mourinho and Spurs.

